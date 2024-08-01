All
All
New
Used
  • English
  • Login / Register

Toyota To Set Up A New Manufacturing Plant In India, Signs MoU With The Maharashtra Government

Modified On Aug 01, 2024 02:32 PM By Dipan for Toyota Glanza

  • 209 Views
  • Write a comment

Toyota, with this new facility, will have a total of four manufacturing plants in India

Toyota India fourth manufacturing plant in Maharashtra

Toyota Kirloskar Motor India has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Maharashtra to establish a new green field manufacturing facility. This plant will be located in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, which was previously known as Aurangabad. It will be Toyota's fourth manufacturing plant in India and will reflect the carmaker's commitment to expanding its green product portfolio and underscores its focus on sustainable and advanced green technologies, products, and services.

The Toyota Group currently has a total of two manufacturing plants in Bidadi, Karnataka, India. There's a new and upcoming one in Bidadi too, investments of about Rs 3,300 crore for which has been committed by the carmaker. 

Toyota’s Current Manufacturing Facilities

The first plant of Toyota Kirloskar Motors was established in Bidadi, Karnataka, in 1997, with production starting towards the end of 1999. This facility produces the Innova Hycross, Innova Crysta, Fortuner, and Legender, with an annual capacity of up to 1.32 lakh units.

Toyota Innova Hycross

Also See: Here’s How A Car Is Designed

The second plant, also located in Bidadi, began production in December 2010. This facility manufactures the Camry Hybrid, Urban Cruiser Hyryder, and Hilux, with an installed production capacity of more than 2 lakh units annually.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

It is notable that the third facility, also to be set up in Bidadi, is part of a MoU signed with the Government of Karnataka in November 2023. This new facility is expected to increase the brand's production capacity by 1 lakh units annually. Altogether, the three plants in Karnataka will have a total annual capacity of 4.42 lakh units.

Toyota’s Offerings in India

Toyota India currently offers 12 products in its portfolio, ranging from the most affordable Maruti Baleno-based Glanza to the luxury Land Cruiser 300 SUV. Notably, the Toyota Vellfire MPV and the LC300 are not manufactured in India but are imported as completely built-up units (CBU).

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Read More on : Glanza AMT

D
Published by
Dipan
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Toyota Glanza

Read Full News

Explore similar cars

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi

Car News

  • Trending News
  • Recent News

Related News

Other Brands

View All Brands

Trending Hatchback Cars

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
  • MG Cloud EV
    MG Cloud EV
    Rs.20 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Sep 2024
  • BYD Seagull
    BYD Seagull
    Rs.10 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Aug 2024
  • Maruti Swift Hybrid
    Maruti Swift Hybrid
    Rs.10 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Sep 2024
  • Kia Clavis
    Kia Clavis
    Rs.6 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Mar 2025
  • Lexus LBX
    Lexus LBX
    Rs.45 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Dec 2024
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
Home
New Cars
News
Toyota To Set Up A New Manufacturing Plant In India, Signs MoU With The Maharashtra Government
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience