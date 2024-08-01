Modified On Aug 01, 2024 02:32 PM By Dipan for Toyota Glanza

Toyota, with this new facility, will have a total of four manufacturing plants in India

Toyota Kirloskar Motor India has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Maharashtra to establish a new green field manufacturing facility. This plant will be located in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, which was previously known as Aurangabad. It will be Toyota's fourth manufacturing plant in India and will reflect the carmaker's commitment to expanding its green product portfolio and underscores its focus on sustainable and advanced green technologies, products, and services.

The Toyota Group currently has a total of two manufacturing plants in Bidadi, Karnataka, India. There's a new and upcoming one in Bidadi too, investments of about Rs 3,300 crore for which has been committed by the carmaker.

Toyota’s Current Manufacturing Facilities

The first plant of Toyota Kirloskar Motors was established in Bidadi, Karnataka, in 1997, with production starting towards the end of 1999. This facility produces the Innova Hycross, Innova Crysta, Fortuner, and Legender, with an annual capacity of up to 1.32 lakh units.

The second plant, also located in Bidadi, began production in December 2010. This facility manufactures the Camry Hybrid, Urban Cruiser Hyryder, and Hilux, with an installed production capacity of more than 2 lakh units annually.

It is notable that the third facility, also to be set up in Bidadi, is part of a MoU signed with the Government of Karnataka in November 2023. This new facility is expected to increase the brand's production capacity by 1 lakh units annually. Altogether, the three plants in Karnataka will have a total annual capacity of 4.42 lakh units.

Toyota’s Offerings in India

Toyota India currently offers 12 products in its portfolio, ranging from the most affordable Maruti Baleno-based Glanza to the luxury Land Cruiser 300 SUV. Notably, the Toyota Vellfire MPV and the LC300 are not manufactured in India but are imported as completely built-up units (CBU).

