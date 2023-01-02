Modified On Jan 02, 2023 08:01 PM By Tarun for Toyota Hyryder

With its entire lineup up on the stage, Toyota’s gearing up for an electrified and futuristic show

The Auto Expo 2023 is just around the corner and this year, we’re expecting to see more new electrified vehicles than ever. Toyota is not just bringing battery EVs to its stage but also strong hybrids, plug-in hybrids, fuel cell EVs, and flex fuel models.

Here’s what we are expecting to see from Toyota at the Auto Expo 2023:

Toyota Mirai FCEV

The Indian government has already kickstarted its tests on fuel cell electric vehicles with the Toyota Mirai, which is powered by hydrogen fuel cells that generate electricity. The Mirai FCEV can offer a range of up to 650 kilometres.

Toyota Corolla Flex Fuel Vehicle

Toyota’s also working on flex fuel technology for India, with the Corolla Altis strong hybrid leading its project. The carmaker is expected to showcase the technology in process and its progress so far, at the Auto Expo 2023. A flex fuel car can run on 20 percent blend ethanol with petrol and even pure ethanol, which would help in reducing the carbon footprint. Plus, ethanol blend fuel will also cost less than petrol.

Toyota bZ Series

Toyota might showcase its bZ (Beyond Zero) series at the Auto Expo 2023. Toyota’s bZ range comprises dedicated EV models and concepts, consisting of a small crossover hatchback, a compact SUV, a mid-size sedan, and a large three-row SUV. We’re expecting Toyota to display a compact EV and the bZ4X electric SUV at the event.

Electric Toyota Hilux

Recently, Toyota showcased an electric version of the Hilux pickup in Thailand. Still in concept form, we could very well see this showcased at the Expo. Maybe some details on 4X4 electric models could also be shown through the Hilux.

Toyota GR Series

Toyota’s performance division, Gazoo Racing, is also expected to make an appearance at the Expo. Under its umbrella, we could see several popular racing and rally models like the GR Corolla, GR86, and the GR Yaris.

Toyota’s Existing Lineup

We’ll also be seeing its entire lineup at the display, which has been heavily updated over the last year with the new Glanza, Hyryder, and Innova Hycross. They’ll likely be joined by the Fortuner, Hilux, and Velfire.

