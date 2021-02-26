New Rs 12-Lakh Mahindra Scorpio S3+ Detailed In Pictures

Published On Feb 26, 2021 12:26 PM By Tarun for Mahindra Scorpio

With the addition of this new base-spec variant, the Scorpio has become cheaper by almost Rs 70,000

The Scorpio gets a new base-spec S3+ variant priced at Rs 11.99 lakh.

The new variant has started reaching dealerships for deliveries.

It gets basic highlights such as unpainted bumpers, steel wheels, manual ORVMs, a basic steering wheel, and dual front airbags.

Scorpio’s 2.2-litre diesel engine has been detuned from 140PS to 120PS, specifically for this variant.

Instead of the 6-speed manual gearbox, it gets a 5-speed unit.

Mahindra recently introduced a new base variant of the Scorpio to make it more accessible and affordable. The new S3+ variant is priced at Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), reducing the starting price of the Scorpio by around Rs 70,000. Naturally, it could gain popularity in the commercial market. Let’s take a look at the new Scorpio S3+.

The S3+ variant has started reaching dealerships and deliveries have commenced too. On the outside, it gets unpainted bumpers and body cladding, steel wheels, a bonnet scoop, LED tail lamps, a rear foot step, and fender-mounted turn indicators. It misses out on side foot steps, fog lamps, turn indicators on ORVMs, projector headlamps, and body colour bumpers.

Inside the cabin, it gets a fairly basic layout with a dual-tone black and beige treatment. It comes with a twin-pod analogue instrument cluster with an MID, basic steering wheel with no buttons, headlamp adjuster, manual adjustment for outside rearview mirrors, and manual AC controls.

Since the door panels have been taken from the previous Scorpio, the front power window switches are centrally placed, unlike other variants. The cabin misses out on central remote locking, interior lamp, front cubby holes, fabric seat upholstery, front bottle holders, auto door lock, and a factory-fitted music system. Safety is covered by dual-front airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors. It is available in 7- and 9-seater configurations with side-facing seats.

The S3+ variant gets the same 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine but it has been detuned. It now produces 120PS and 280Nm, about 20PS and 40Nm lower than the other variants. The S3+ comes with a 5-speed manual gearbox, while the rest of the variants with the 140PS engine get a 6-speed manual.

Also Read: New 2021 Mahindra Scorpio Spy Shots Confirm A Sunroof

The Scorpio competes with the likes of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos in the mid-size SUV segment. Mahindra is gearing up to launch the new-generation Scorpio, which is expected to debut in 2021.

Read More on : Mahindra Scorpio diesel