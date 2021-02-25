New 2021 Mahindra Scorpio Spy Shots Confirm A Sunroof

Modified On Feb 25, 2021 01:31 PM By Tarun for Mahindra Scorpio

The new-generation Scorpio will get new petrol and diesel engines with several feature additions

The 2021 Mahindra Scorpio has been spied with a sunroof and an engine start-stop push button.

The spotted test mule should be a higher-spec variant.

It also gets a dual-tone black and chocolate brown interior theme with a redesigned dashboard design.

Under the bonnet, the new Scorpio will get a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol motor and a 2.2-litre diesel engine from the Thar, both paired to a 6-speed manual and AT.

Expected to be launched this year after the debut of the new-gen XUV500.

The new generation Mahindra Scorpio has been spied on several occasions and now, new interior spy shots confirm two big additions on board the SUV. It will get a sunroof and an engine start-stop push button. Back in January 2021, when the close-to-production model was first spotted, we speculated the presence of a sunroof.

The interior spy shot further reveals it will get a completely new dashboard design with a dual-tone black and chocolate brown theme. You can also spot the new steering wheel and instrument panel. The presence of a push-button engine start-stop and a sunroof indicates the test mule is a top-spec variant. It won’t get a panoramic sunroof, though, which is expected on board the upcoming new-gen XUV500.

The 2021 Scorpio will come fully loaded with features such as a touchscreen infotainment, larger than the current model’s 6.5-inch unit, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, automatic AC, dual-barrel LED headlamps, multiple airbags, vehicle stability management, and connected car tech.

It is expected to sit on an updated ladder-frame chassis so it should be safer than before. Mahindra has promised to ensure all its new cars get at least a 4-star crash rating. As per a recent trademark filing, Mahindra might rename it to ‘Scorpion’.

The 2021 Scorpio will get the Thar’s 130PS 2.2-litre diesel engine and 150PS 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with a 6-speed manual and torque converter automatic options. Both the engines are expected to be tuned to produce more power in the Scorpio, compared to the Thar. The 4WD drivetrain could be reintroduced on the top-spec trims.

The new-generation Mahindra Scorpio is expected to debut in 2021, post the launch of the new-gen XUV500. Currently, it’s priced from Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 16.52 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). With more features and better engine-transmission options, it will be a tougher competitor to similarly priced monocoque SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

