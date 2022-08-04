Published On Aug 04, 2022 05:46 PM By Tarun for Hyundai Tucson 2022

The new Tucson is expected to be priced upward of Rs 25 lakh

Bookings are underway for a token amount of Rs 50,000; test drives now available.

New Gen Tucson available in Platinum and Signature variants.

Powered by 2-litre petrol and diesel engines with automatic transmissions.

Features on board include dual 10.25-inch displays and ADAS.

Hyundai has received a good response for the Tucson, as the SUV has received over 3,000 bookings in 15 days. The carmaker has said it expects demand to be much higher than supply and the waiting period details will be disclosed at the time of launch on August 10.

Test drives of the new Tucson commenced in July and the SUV will be sold through Hyundai’s Signature outlets, where the Alcazar Signature and i20 N Line are also sold. The 2022 Tucson’s bookings are underway for a token amount of Rs 50,000.

The Hyundai Tucson will be sold in Platinum and Signature variants. Powering the flagship Hyundai will be a 186PS 2-litre diesel and 156PS 2-litre petrol engine options, paired with, respectively, 8-speed and 6-speed automatic transmissions. The Signature diesel variant can be opted with an all-wheel-drive system featuring ‘Snow’, ‘Mud’, and ‘Sand’ terrain modes.

The new Tucson is a major upgrade over the previous generation, in terms of styling, premium feel and features. ADAS (advanced driver-assistance systems) is the biggest addition here and is a first for a Hyundai car in India. Its full-blown ADAS suite features adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, rear cross-traffic alert, blind-spot monitoring and driver attention warning.

The SUV also gets dual 10.25-inch displays (one for instrumentation and the other for infotainment), ventilated, heated, and powered front seats, dual zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera, six airbags, and hill-ascent and descent control.

The new Hyundai Tucson is expected to be priced from Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom) and it will be rivalling the Jeep Compass, Citroen C5 Aircross, and Volkswagen Tiguan.

