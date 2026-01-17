All
    New 2026 Tata Punch Facelift vs Tata Nexon: Should You Pay More For The Bigger SUV?

    Modified On Jan 17, 2026 10:25 AM By CarDekho

    With the facelift, the Punch now offers a much better package that can rival its bigger sibling

    Tata Punch vs Tata Nexon

    The Tata Punch facelift has recently been launched with a host of changes, ranging from design to powertrains, and it now offers a much better package than its competition. In fact, it’s package is so good that it can also compete with the segment above, and one of the models in the next segment is its own sibling – the Tata Nexon.

    The Nexon is bigger, offers more space, gets more features, and feels more premium, all of which might be tempting. But should you really consider spending more money for the Nexon, or is the Punch enough at its price? Find out in this detailed comparison.

    Price & Variants

    Tata Nexon

    Tata Punch

    Variant

    Ex-showroom Price

    Variant

    Ex-showroom Price

    (Introductory)

    Smart

    Rs 7.32 lakh

    Smart

    Rs 5.59 lakh

    Smart +

    Rs 8 lakh

    Pure

    Rs 6.49 lakh

    Smart CNG

    Rs 8.23 lakh

    Smart CNG

    Rs 6.69 lakh

    Smart + S

    Rs 8.30 lakh

    Pure +

    Rs 6.99 lakh

    Smart + AMT

    Rs 8.78 lakh

    Pure + S

    Rs 7.34 lakh

    Pure +

    Rs 8.87 lakh

    Pure CNG

    Rs 7.49 lakh

    Smart + Diesel

    Rs 9.01 lakh

    Pure + AMT

    Rs 7.54 lakh

    Pure + S

    Rs 9.15 lakh

    Adventure

    Rs 7.59 lakh

    Smart + CNG

    Rs 9.15 lakh

    Pure + S AMT

    Rs 7.89 lakh

    Smart + S Diesel

    Rs 9.28 lakh

    Adventure S

    Rs 7.94 lakh

    Smart + S CNG

    Rs 9.42 lakh

    Pure + CNG

    Rs 7.99 lakh

    Pure + AMT

    Rs 9.51 lakh

    Adventure AMT

    Rs 8.14 lakh

    Pure + CNG

    Rs 9.79 lakh

    Accomplished

    Rs 8.29 lakh

    Pure + S AMT

    Rs 9.79 lakh

    Adventure Turbo

    Rs 8.29 lakh

    Pure + Diesel

    Rs 9.91 lakh

    Pure + S CNG

    Rs 8.34 lakh

    Pure + S CNG

    Rs 10 lakh

    Pure + CNG AMT

    Rs 8.54 lakh

    Creative

    Rs 10 lakh

    Adventure CNG

    Rs 8.59 lakh

    Pure + S Diesel

    Rs 10.18 lakh

    Accomplished AMT

    Rs 8.84 lakh

    Creative + S

    Rs 10.34 lakh

    Adventure S CNG

    Rs 8.94 lakh

    Pure + Diesel AMT

    Rs 10.54 lakh

    Accomplished + S

    Rs 8.99 lakh

    Creative + S Dark

    Rs 10.70 lakh

    Adventure CNG AMT

    Rs 9.14 lakh

    Creative AMT

    Rs 10.70 lakh

    Accomplished CNG

    Rs 9.29 lakh

    Creative CNG

    Rs 10.98 lakh

    Adventure S CNG AMT

    Rs 9.49 lakh

    Creative + S AMT

    Rs 10.98 lakh

    Accomplished + S AMT

    Rs 9.54 lakh

    Creative DCA

    Rs 11.16 lakh

    Accomplished + S Turbo

    Rs 9.79 lakh

    Creative Diesel

    Rs 11.17 lakh

    Accomplished + S CNG AMT

    Rs 10.54 lakh

    Creative + S CNG

    Rs 11.25 lakh

    -

    -

    Creative + PS DT

    Rs 11.25 lakh

    -

    -

    Creative + S Dark AMT

    Rs 11.34 lakh

    -

    -

    Creative + S Diesel

    Rs 11.44 lakh

    -

    -

    Creative + S Dark CNG

    Rs 11.62 lakh

    -

    -

    Creative + PS Dark

    Rs 11.62 lakh

    -

    -

    Creative + S Dark Diesel

    Rs 11.80 lakh

    -

    -

    Creative Diesel AMT

    Rs 11.80 lakh

    -

    -

    Creative + S Diesel AMT

    Rs 12.07 lakh

    -

    -

    Creative + PS DT CNG

    Rs 12.17 lakh

    -

    -

    Creative + PS DT Diesel

    Rs 12.34 lakh

    -

    -

    Creative + PS DT DCA

    Rs 12.35 lakh

    -

    -

    Fearless + PS Dark

    Rs 12.35 lakh

    -

    -

    Creative + S Dark Diesel AMT

    Rs 12.43 lakh

    -

    -

    Fearless + PS Red Dark

    Rs 12.45 lakh

    -

    -

    Creative + PS Dark CNG

    Rs 12.53 lakh

    -

    -

    Creative + PS Dark Diesel

    Rs 12.70 lakh

    -

    -

    Creative + PS Dark DCA

    Rs 12.72 lakh

    -

    -

    Creative + PS DT Diesel AMT

    Rs 12.97 lakh

    -

    -

    Fearless + PS DT CNG

    Rs 13.08 lakh

    -

    -

    Fearless + PS DT

    Rs 13.24 lakh

    -

    -

    Fearless + PS DT Diesel

    Rs 13.24 lakh

    -

    -

    Fearless + PS Dark CNG

    Rs 13.26 lakh

    -

    -

    Fearless + PS DT DCA

    Rs 13.26 lakh

    -

    -

    Creative + PS Dark Diesel AMT

    Rs 13.33 lakh

    -

    -

    Fearless + PS Red Dark CNG

    Rs 13.36 lakh

    -

    -

    Fearless + PS Dark Diesel

    Rs 13.42 lakh

    -

    -

    Fearless + PS Dark DCA

    Rs 13.45 lakh

    -

    -

    Fearless + PS Red Dark Diesel

    Rs 13.52 lakh

    -

    -

    Fearless + A PS DT DCA

    Rs 13.53 lakh

    -

    -

    Fearless + A PS Dark DCA

    Rs 13.82 lakh

    -

    -

    Fearless + A PS Red Dark DCA

    Rs 13.82 lakh

    -

    -

    Fearless + PS DT Diesel AMT

    Rs 13.87 lakh

    -

    -

    Fearless + PS Dark Diesel AMT

    Rs 14.05 lakh

    -

    -

    Fearless + PS Red Dark Diesel AMT

    Rs 14.15 lakh

    -

    -
    • The Nexon has more than twice as many variants as the Punch, making it difficult to choose between them. This is mainly because the Nexon comes with a diesel and special editions as well, both of which are not available with the Punch.
    • The Nexon’s starting price is around Rs 2 lakh more than the Punch, and the difference in top-spec pricing is close to Rs 4 lakh.
    • Prices of the Smart, Smart +, Pure +, and Creative variants of the Nexon overlap with the prices of the Pure +, Adventure, Accomplished, and Accomplished + variants of the new Punch.
    • If you want a bigger car and don’t mind losing a few features, then you can consider choosing a mid-spec Nexon.

    Dimensions & Design

    Specifications

    Tata Nexon

    Tata Punch

    Difference

    Length

    3995 mm

    3876 mm

    + 119 mm

    Width

    1804 mm

    1742 mm

    + 62 mm

    Height

    1620 mm

    1615 mm

    + 5 mm

    Wheelbase

    2498 mm

    2445 mm

    + 53 mm

    Ground Clearance

    208 mm

    193 mm

    + 15 mm
    • The Nexon is bigger than the Punch in all aspects, and that will result in a slightly more imposing road presence in comparison.

    Tata Nexon
    Tata Punch Facelift

    • However, since the Punch is almost as tall as the Nexon, it does get a similar SUV vibe.
    • The additional width and wheelbase that the Nexon gets over the Punch will also result in more space inside the cabin, especially for passengers in the back seat.
    • In terms of ground clearance, while the Nexon gets more, both SUVs have enough clearance to drive over broken and rough road patches.

    Tata Nexon Side Profile
    Tata Punch Side Profile

    • In terms of design, both the Punch and Nexon get similar elements, and share a similar family design language.
    • While both get similar-sized wheels, they both get different designs, and the Nexon takes the lead with additional features like welcome and goodbye animations and sequential turn indicators.

    Tata Nexon Rear
    Tata Punch Rear

    • Also, while the Punch gets an HBX Edition, which adds accessories to the existing design, the Nexon gets Dark and Red Dark editions, which offer a completely different look inside and out.

    Interior Design & Space

    • With the recent facelift, the Punch did get a few design changes in its cabin that have been lifted off from the Nexon.
    • These elements include the two-spoke steering wheel with the illuminated logo and the touch-based climate control panel.

    Tata Nexon Interior
    Tata Punch Facelift Interior

    • However, the Nexon looks and feels more premium thanks to additional soft-touch paddings on the doors and dashboard, and leatherette seat upholstery.
    • Also, the Nexon gets Dark and Red Dark Editions, which offer an all-black and black and red cabin themes, respectively.
    • In terms of front seat space, both the Nexon and the Punch offer enough space for tall adults to sit comfortably.
    • However, the Punch takes the comfort notch a step up by providing extended underthigh support, which the Nexon does not offer.

    Tata Nexon Rear Seat
    Tata Punch Facelift Rear Seat

    • This is one of the main reasons to pick the Nexon over the Punch.
    •  Due to its additional width and wheelbase, the Nexon should offer better rear seat space.
    • In the Punch, you can fit two adults in the rear, and both will get adequate headroom, knee room, and legroom. However, the middle seat is best for a kid or a small occupant.
    • The Nexon offers better space in these criterias, and the additional width allows a middle passenger to also sit with decent space.
    • Nexon also gets rear window sunshades, which gives added privacy and blocks hard sunlight for rear seat occupants.

    Features & Safety

    Key Features

    Tata Nexon

    Tata Punch
    • 10.25-inch Touchscreen
    • Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
    • 10.25-inch Digital Driver’s Display
    • Panoramic Sunroof
    • Wireless Phone Charger
    • Ventilated Front Seats
    • 9-speaker JBL Sound System
    • 360-degree Camera
    • Blind View Monitor
    • Level-1 ADAS
    • 10.25-inch Touchscreen
    • Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
    • 7-inch Digital Driver’s Display
    • Single-pane Sunroof
    • Wireless Phone Charger
    • 8-speaker Sound System
    • 360-degree Camera
    • Blind View Monitor
    • When it comes to features, you get the same infotainment system, but the Nexon offers much more.

    Tata Nexon Infotainment System
    Tata Punch Facelift Infotainment

    • Both cars get good basic functional features, which will be enough for your daily commutes, but the Nexon offers additional convenience features like a panoramic sunroof and front seat ventilation.

    Tata Nexon Sunroof
    Tata Punch Facelift

    • However, these features come at a higher price compared to the Punch, and the package you get in the Punch is good enough.
    • Even in terms of safety, both get features like 6 airbags, electronic stability control, tyre pressure monitoring system, hill start assist, and a 360-degree camera with a blind view monitor.

    Tata Nexon 360 Camera
    Tata Punch 360 Camera

    • But the Nexon goes a step further by offering Level-1 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) features like lane keep assist, and autonomous emergency braking.
    • All these features work as intended, and the Nexon’s ADAS suite is well-tuned for Indian roads.
    • Both cars also come with 5-star crash test safety ratings from Bharat NCAP.

    Powertrain Options

    Specifications

    Tata Nexon

    Tata Punch

    Engine

    1.2-litre turbo-petrol

    1.2-litre turbo-petrol + CNG

    1.5-litre diesel

    1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol

    1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol + CNG

    1.2-litre turbo-petrol

    Power

    120 PS

    100 PS

    115 PS

    88 PS

    73.4 PS

    120 PS

    Torque

    170 Nm

    170 Nm

    260 Nm

    115 Nm

    103 Nm

    170 Nm

    Transmission

    5MT, 6MT, 6AMT, 7DCT

    6MT

    6MT, 6AMT

    5MT, 5AMT

    5MT, 5AMT

    6MT
    • If you want to buy a diesel SUV, then the obvious choice between the two is the Nexon. However, there are other engine options to choose from as well.
    • The Punch gets a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine that offers a relaxed drive experience in the city while offering good fuel efficiency. The downside of this engine is its performance on open roads.

    Tata Nexon Engine
    Tata Punch Engine

    • It also comes with a factory-fitted CNG kit, which can also be had with an AMT, and this is not available with the Nexon.
    • The Punch also gets the same turbo-petrol engine as the Nexon, which offers a fun-to-drive experience. Since the Punch is lighter than the Nexon, we expect it to offer an even more exciting experience. However, unlike the Nexon, which offers both manual and automatic transmissions with this engine, the Punch only gets a manual.

    Tata Nexon
    Tata Punch

    • If you want a diesel or a turbo-petrol automatic, then the Nexon should be your pick.
    • That said, the Punch CNG with AMT is an unique proposition as it offers buyers lower running costs along with convenience.

    Verdict

    The Tata Punch, with its recent facelift, has become a much more appealing product thanks to its new design, good amount of features, and multiple powertrain options. If you are looking for an SUV on a budget and want the best deal in all departments, then the Punch will not disappoint, and if you’re fine with limited rear seat width, then picking it over the Nexon will be a good decision, as it will save you a lot of money.

    Tata Punch

    However, if space, premiumness, and features are a priority for you, or if you want the performance and fuel efficiency of a diesel engine, then the Tata Nexon is also a good option, provided that you’re willing to shell out more money from your pocket. For a price premium over the Punch, it will offer better space for your family, a more imposing road presence, and a more feature-rich cabin.

    Tata Nexon

    If you’re still confused about what you want to buy, you can also look at some other options like the Hyundai Exter, Kia Sonet, Kia Syros, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, and Skoda Kylaq.

