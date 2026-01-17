New 2026 Tata Punch Facelift vs Tata Nexon: Should You Pay More For The Bigger SUV?

With the facelift, the Punch now offers a much better package that can rival its bigger sibling

The Tata Punch facelift has recently been launched with a host of changes, ranging from design to powertrains, and it now offers a much better package than its competition. In fact, it’s package is so good that it can also compete with the segment above, and one of the models in the next segment is its own sibling – the Tata Nexon.

The Nexon is bigger, offers more space, gets more features, and feels more premium, all of which might be tempting. But should you really consider spending more money for the Nexon, or is the Punch enough at its price? Find out in this detailed comparison.

Price & Variants

Tata Nexon Tata Punch Variant Ex-showroom Price Variant Ex-showroom Price (Introductory) Smart Rs 7.32 lakh Smart Rs 5.59 lakh Smart + Rs 8 lakh Pure Rs 6.49 lakh Smart CNG Rs 8.23 lakh Smart CNG Rs 6.69 lakh Smart + S Rs 8.30 lakh Pure + Rs 6.99 lakh Smart + AMT Rs 8.78 lakh Pure + S Rs 7.34 lakh Pure + Rs 8.87 lakh Pure CNG Rs 7.49 lakh Smart + Diesel Rs 9.01 lakh Pure + AMT Rs 7.54 lakh Pure + S Rs 9.15 lakh Adventure Rs 7.59 lakh Smart + CNG Rs 9.15 lakh Pure + S AMT Rs 7.89 lakh Smart + S Diesel Rs 9.28 lakh Adventure S Rs 7.94 lakh Smart + S CNG Rs 9.42 lakh Pure + CNG Rs 7.99 lakh Pure + AMT Rs 9.51 lakh Adventure AMT Rs 8.14 lakh Pure + CNG Rs 9.79 lakh Accomplished Rs 8.29 lakh Pure + S AMT Rs 9.79 lakh Adventure Turbo Rs 8.29 lakh Pure + Diesel Rs 9.91 lakh Pure + S CNG Rs 8.34 lakh Pure + S CNG Rs 10 lakh Pure + CNG AMT Rs 8.54 lakh Creative Rs 10 lakh Adventure CNG Rs 8.59 lakh Pure + S Diesel Rs 10.18 lakh Accomplished AMT Rs 8.84 lakh Creative + S Rs 10.34 lakh Adventure S CNG Rs 8.94 lakh Pure + Diesel AMT Rs 10.54 lakh Accomplished + S Rs 8.99 lakh Creative + S Dark Rs 10.70 lakh Adventure CNG AMT Rs 9.14 lakh Creative AMT Rs 10.70 lakh Accomplished CNG Rs 9.29 lakh Creative CNG Rs 10.98 lakh Adventure S CNG AMT Rs 9.49 lakh Creative + S AMT Rs 10.98 lakh Accomplished + S AMT Rs 9.54 lakh Creative DCA Rs 11.16 lakh Accomplished + S Turbo Rs 9.79 lakh Creative Diesel Rs 11.17 lakh Accomplished + S CNG AMT Rs 10.54 lakh Creative + S CNG Rs 11.25 lakh - - Creative + PS DT Rs 11.25 lakh - - Creative + S Dark AMT Rs 11.34 lakh - - Creative + S Diesel Rs 11.44 lakh - - Creative + S Dark CNG Rs 11.62 lakh - - Creative + PS Dark Rs 11.62 lakh - - Creative + S Dark Diesel Rs 11.80 lakh - - Creative Diesel AMT Rs 11.80 lakh - - Creative + S Diesel AMT Rs 12.07 lakh - - Creative + PS DT CNG Rs 12.17 lakh - - Creative + PS DT Diesel Rs 12.34 lakh - - Creative + PS DT DCA Rs 12.35 lakh - - Fearless + PS Dark Rs 12.35 lakh - - Creative + S Dark Diesel AMT Rs 12.43 lakh - - Fearless + PS Red Dark Rs 12.45 lakh - - Creative + PS Dark CNG Rs 12.53 lakh - - Creative + PS Dark Diesel Rs 12.70 lakh - - Creative + PS Dark DCA Rs 12.72 lakh - - Creative + PS DT Diesel AMT Rs 12.97 lakh - - Fearless + PS DT CNG Rs 13.08 lakh - - Fearless + PS DT Rs 13.24 lakh - - Fearless + PS DT Diesel Rs 13.24 lakh - - Fearless + PS Dark CNG Rs 13.26 lakh - - Fearless + PS DT DCA Rs 13.26 lakh - - Creative + PS Dark Diesel AMT Rs 13.33 lakh - - Fearless + PS Red Dark CNG Rs 13.36 lakh - - Fearless + PS Dark Diesel Rs 13.42 lakh - - Fearless + PS Dark DCA Rs 13.45 lakh - - Fearless + PS Red Dark Diesel Rs 13.52 lakh - - Fearless + A PS DT DCA Rs 13.53 lakh - - Fearless + A PS Dark DCA Rs 13.82 lakh - - Fearless + A PS Red Dark DCA Rs 13.82 lakh - - Fearless + PS DT Diesel AMT Rs 13.87 lakh - - Fearless + PS Dark Diesel AMT Rs 14.05 lakh - - Fearless + PS Red Dark Diesel AMT Rs 14.15 lakh - -

The Nexon has more than twice as many variants as the Punch , making it difficult to choose between them. This is mainly because the Nexon comes with a diesel and special editions as well, both of which are not available with the Punch.

The Nexon’s starting price is around Rs 2 lakh more than the Punch, and the difference in top-spec pricing is close to Rs 4 lakh.

Prices of the Smart, Smart +, Pure +, and Creative variants of the Nexon overlap with the prices of the Pure +, Adventure, Accomplished, and Accomplished + variants of the new Punch.

If you want a bigger car and don’t mind losing a few features, then you can consider choosing a mid-spec Nexon

Dimensions & Design

Specifications Tata Nexon Tata Punch Difference Length 3995 mm 3876 mm + 119 mm Width 1804 mm 1742 mm + 62 mm Height 1620 mm 1615 mm + 5 mm Wheelbase 2498 mm 2445 mm + 53 mm Ground Clearance 208 mm 193 mm + 15 mm

The Nexon is bigger than the Punch in all aspects, and that will result in a slightly more imposing road presence in comparison.

However, since the Punch is almost as tall as the Nexon, it does get a similar SUV vibe.

The additional width and wheelbase that the Nexon gets over the Punch will also result in more space inside the cabin, especially for passengers in the back seat.

In terms of ground clearance, while the Nexon gets more, both SUVs have enough clearance to drive over broken and rough road patches.

In terms of design, both the Punch and Nexon get similar elements, and share a similar family design language.

While both get similar-sized wheels, they both get different designs, and the Nexon takes the lead with additional features like welcome and goodbye animations and sequential turn indicators.

Also, while the Punch gets an HBX Edition, which adds accessories to the existing design, the Nexon gets Dark and Red Dark editions, which offer a completely different look inside and out.

Interior Design & Space

With the recent facelift, the Punch did get a few design changes in its cabin that have been lifted off from the Nexon.

These elements include the two-spoke steering wheel with the illuminated logo and the touch-based climate control panel.

However, the Nexon looks and feels more premium thanks to additional soft-touch paddings on the doors and dashboard, and leatherette seat upholstery.

Also, the Nexon gets Dark and Red Dark Editions , which offer an all-black and black and red cabin themes, respectively.

In terms of front seat space, both the Nexon and the Punch offer enough space for tall adults to sit comfortably.

However, the Punch takes the comfort notch a step up by providing extended underthigh support, which the Nexon does not offer.

This is one of the main reasons to pick the Nexon over the Punch.

Due to its additional width and wheelbase, the Nexon should offer better rear seat space.

In the Punch, you can fit two adults in the rear, and both will get adequate headroom, knee room, and legroom. However, the middle seat is best for a kid or a small occupant.

The Nexon offers better space in these criterias, and the additional width allows a middle passenger to also sit with decent space.

Nexon also gets rear window sunshades, which gives added privacy and blocks hard sunlight for rear seat occupants.

Features & Safety

Key Features Tata Nexon Tata Punch 10.25-inch Touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

10.25-inch Digital Driver’s Display

Panoramic Sunroof

Wireless Phone Charger

Ventilated Front Seats

9-speaker JBL Sound System

360-degree Camera

Blind View Monitor

Level-1 ADAS 10.25-inch Touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

7-inch Digital Driver’s Display

Single-pane Sunroof

Wireless Phone Charger

8-speaker Sound System

360-degree Camera

Blind View Monitor

When it comes to features, you get the same infotainment system, but the Nexon offers much more.

Both cars get good basic functional features, which will be enough for your daily commutes, but the Nexon offers additional convenience features like a panoramic sunroof and front seat ventilation.

However, these features come at a higher price compared to the Punch, and the package you get in the Punch is good enough.

Even in terms of safety, both get features like 6 airbags, electronic stability control, tyre pressure monitoring system, hill start assist, and a 360-degree camera with a blind view monitor.

But the Nexon goes a step further by offering Level-1 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) features like lane keep assist, and autonomous emergency braking.

All these features work as intended, and the Nexon’s ADAS suite is well-tuned for Indian roads.

Both cars also come with 5-star crash test safety ratings from Bharat NCAP.

Powertrain Options

Specifications Tata Nexon Tata Punch Engine 1.2-litre turbo-petrol 1.2-litre turbo-petrol + CNG 1.5-litre diesel 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol + CNG 1.2-litre turbo-petrol Power 120 PS 100 PS 115 PS 88 PS 73.4 PS 120 PS Torque 170 Nm 170 Nm 260 Nm 115 Nm 103 Nm 170 Nm Transmission 5MT, 6MT, 6AMT, 7DCT 6MT 6MT, 6AMT 5MT, 5AMT 5MT, 5AMT 6MT

If you want to buy a diesel SUV, then the obvious choice between the two is the Nexon. However, there are other engine options to choose from as well.

The Punch gets a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine that offers a relaxed drive experience in the city while offering good fuel efficiency. The downside of this engine is its performance on open roads.

It also comes with a factory-fitted CNG kit, which can also be had with an AMT, and this is not available with the Nexon.

The Punch also gets the same turbo-petrol engine as the Nexon, which offers a fun-to-drive experience. Since the Punch is lighter than the Nexon, we expect it to offer an even more exciting experience. However, unlike the Nexon, which offers both manual and automatic transmissions with this engine, the Punch only gets a manual.

If you want a diesel or a turbo-petrol automatic, then the Nexon should be your pick.

That said, the Punch CNG with AMT is an unique proposition as it offers buyers lower running costs along with convenience.

Verdict

The Tata Punch, with its recent facelift, has become a much more appealing product thanks to its new design, good amount of features, and multiple powertrain options. If you are looking for an SUV on a budget and want the best deal in all departments, then the Punch will not disappoint, and if you’re fine with limited rear seat width, then picking it over the Nexon will be a good decision, as it will save you a lot of money.

However, if space, premiumness, and features are a priority for you, or if you want the performance and fuel efficiency of a diesel engine, then the Tata Nexon is also a good option, provided that you’re willing to shell out more money from your pocket. For a price premium over the Punch, it will offer better space for your family, a more imposing road presence, and a more feature-rich cabin.

If you’re still confused about what you want to buy, you can also look at some other options like the Hyundai Exter, Kia Sonet, Kia Syros, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, and Skoda Kylaq.