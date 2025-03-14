Watch: Tata Nexon Variants Explained: Which Variant Should You Pick?

The Tata Nexon is being offered in four broad variants: Smart, Pure, Creative, and Fearless

The Tata Nexon is one of the most popular and highest selling subcompact SUVs in the country. Tata last updated the Nexon in 2023 making it look futuristic and tech loaded. It is available in four broad variants – Smart, Pure, Creative, and Fearless – with prices ranging between Rs 8 lakh and Rs 15.60 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Tata offers the Nexon with three powertrain options – turbo-petrol, CNG, and diesel. The turbo-petrol and diesel versions are available in a total of 5 transmission options: 5-speed MT, 6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT, and a 7-speed DCT (dual clutch automatic transmission). The Nexon CNG is the first CNG offering in India to use a turbo-charged CNG powertrain, only available with a 6-speed manual transmission. With such a wide variety of variants and engine and transmission options, it can get a bit confusing to choose the best variant.

In the latest video on our CarDekho YouTube channel, we have detailed the variant-wise powertrain and variant options to make it easier for you to choose a variant that suits your needs while also catering to your budget. We started off explaining all the exterior colour options, post which we take you through the engine specifications of the SUV. After that, we explain the variant-wise features which you can check out here:

Tata Nexon: Features And Safety

Tata’s subcompact SUV comes equipped with amenities like dual 10.25-inch screens, ventilated front seats, wireless phone charger, a panoramic sunroof, and auto AC. Passenger safety is taken care of by 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Tata Nexon: Engine And Transmission

The detailed engine specifications of the Nexon are as follows:

Engine 1.2-litre turbo-petrol 1.2-litre turbo-petrol+CNG 1.5-litre diesel Power 120 PS 100 PS 118 PS Torque 170 Nm 170 Nm 260 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT

Rivals

The Tata Nexon takes on the likes of the Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV 3XO, and Skoda Kylaq.

