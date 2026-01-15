New 2026 Tata Punch Facelift Arrives At Dealerships, Bookings Open: A Detailed Guide To Purchase

The 2026 Tata Punch has gotten more stylish and feature-loaded with the update, and has also received a couple of big revisions in the powertrains department

The facelifted 2026 Tata Punch was introduced in the market recently. Tata has been accepting bookings for the refreshed micro SUV since its launch and the updated Punch has now reached dealerships across India. Here’s our comprehensive report to tell you everything you need to know about the new Tata Punch:

Prices

Tata has priced the 2026 Punch in the range of Rs 5.59 lakh to Rs 10.54 lakh (introductory ex-showroom New Delhi). We have covered the entire variant-wise prices of the new SUV in our detailed launch story, including its variant lineup.

Reasons To Book Or Not Book The SUV

The Punch was already a highly sought-after model and has now gotten even better with the midlife refresh. Considering these factors, we have compiled a list of the reasons you should think over to decide whether to go for it or not. Take a look at the table below:

Reasons To Buy The 2026 Tata Punch Reasons Not To Buy The 2026 Tata Punch Good looking SUV: With the update, the Punch’s design is now more in line with that of its elder siblings in Tata’s lineup, and it’s a strong uptick.

Turbo-petrol engine: It now gets a new 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, which is a straight lift from the Nexon.

More powertrain options: Tata has widened the powertrain lineup of the micro SUV as well by offering petrol, turbo-petrol, and CNG-AMT combo.

New features: Updated equipment set in the form of slimmer bezels for the 10.25-inch touchscreen, 7-inch digital driver’s display, and a 360-degree camera.

Space: Comfortable for four average-sized adults with some room to spare. Interior design: Doesn’t look much different inside with the only exception of fresh seat upholstery and extended under thigh support. Plastics quality remains unchanged.

No AT with turbo-petrol: Tata could have taken the opportunity to introduce an automatic gearbox with the turbo unit to further expand the powertrain lineup.

How To Book One?

If you wish to buy the new Punch, you can head over to Tata’s website or visit one of its pan-India dealerships. Regardless of the method chosen, the steps to book the car are nearly the same. The process begins with you selecting the variant of your choice, depending on the fuel type, transmission, and colour chosen. You will then have to pay the booking amount to lock your details, after which the sales executive will give you an acknowledgement. After this, you can follow up with your sales representative to check the status of your order and to also avail the test drive of the SUV.

Colour Options On Offer

Tata is offering the 2026 Punch in a total of six paint options and it’s available in dual-tone colourways too. To help you quicken your car-purchase decision, we have explained the variant-wise colour options on offer with the facelifted Tata Punch.

How Does The New Punch Look?

The micro SUV has got significant changes to the exterior, including a fresh set of lighting, redesigned 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, and some more tweaks to its fascia as well, while borrowing a few design cues from the Punch EV. You can check out our old vs new story of the Tata Punch to know what these changes exactly are.

Variants Available In

Like we mentioned earlier, the variant lineup of the SUV has been revised as well as part of the update. Tata is now offering it in six broad variants: Smart, Pure, Pure Plus, Adventure, Accomplished, and Accomplished Plus S. Given the vast range of variants, fuel and powertrain options, and a longer features list, it could be confusing to pick the right one for your needs. Here’s us helping you out:

Features

The micro SUV has gained several features, including a 7-inch all-digital driver’s display, an 8-speaker music system, and an auto-dimming inside rearview mirror (IRVM). Other amenities on board comprise of a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a wireless phone charger, cruise control, and a single-pane sunroof.

Safety

Tata is offering the facelifted Punch with six airbags (as standard), ISOFIX child seat mounts, a 360-degree camera, and rain-sensing wipers.

What Powertrains Does It Get?

It is available with a plethora of engine-gearbox choices depending on your needs. Here’s a rundown of their technical specifications:

Specification 1.2-litre Naturally Aspirated Petrol Engine 1.2-litre Turbo-petrol Engine 1.2-litre N/A Petrol+CNG Power 88 PS 120 PS 73.4 PS Torque 115 Nm 170 Nm 103 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/ 5-speed AMT* 6-speed MT 5-speed MT/ 5-speed AMT*

*AMT - automated manual transmission

With the update, the Tata SUV now comes with the same 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine as the Nexon. It is now also the first SUV in India to come with a CNG-automatic option (AMT).

2026 Tata Punch Competition

The 2026 Tata Punch squares up against the Hyundai Exter and Citroen C3 as well as the sub-4m crossovers like the Maruti Fronx and Toyota Taisor. It also serves as an alternative to sub-4m SUVs such as the Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, and Skoda Kylaq.