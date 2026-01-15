New 2026 Tata Punch Facelift Arrives At Dealerships, Bookings Open: A Detailed Guide To Purchase
Modified On Jan 15, 2026 05:27 PM By Rohit
The 2026 Tata Punch has gotten more stylish and feature-loaded with the update, and has also received a couple of big revisions in the powertrains department
The facelifted 2026 Tata Punch was introduced in the market recently. Tata has been accepting bookings for the refreshed micro SUV since its launch and the updated Punch has now reached dealerships across India. Here’s our comprehensive report to tell you everything you need to know about the new Tata Punch:
Prices
Tata has priced the 2026 Punch in the range of Rs 5.59 lakh to Rs 10.54 lakh (introductory ex-showroom New Delhi). We have covered the entire variant-wise prices of the new SUV in our detailed launch story, including its variant lineup.
Reasons To Book Or Not Book The SUV
The Punch was already a highly sought-after model and has now gotten even better with the midlife refresh. Considering these factors, we have compiled a list of the reasons you should think over to decide whether to go for it or not. Take a look at the table below:
Reasons To Buy The 2026 Tata Punch
Reasons Not To Buy The 2026 Tata Punch
How To Book One?
If you wish to buy the new Punch, you can head over to Tata’s website or visit one of its pan-India dealerships. Regardless of the method chosen, the steps to book the car are nearly the same. The process begins with you selecting the variant of your choice, depending on the fuel type, transmission, and colour chosen. You will then have to pay the booking amount to lock your details, after which the sales executive will give you an acknowledgement. After this, you can follow up with your sales representative to check the status of your order and to also avail the test drive of the SUV.
Colour Options On Offer
Tata is offering the 2026 Punch in a total of six paint options and it’s available in dual-tone colourways too. To help you quicken your car-purchase decision, we have explained the variant-wise colour options on offer with the facelifted Tata Punch.
How Does The New Punch Look?
The micro SUV has got significant changes to the exterior, including a fresh set of lighting, redesigned 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, and some more tweaks to its fascia as well, while borrowing a few design cues from the Punch EV. You can check out our old vs new story of the Tata Punch to know what these changes exactly are.
Variants Available In
Like we mentioned earlier, the variant lineup of the SUV has been revised as well as part of the update. Tata is now offering it in six broad variants: Smart, Pure, Pure Plus, Adventure, Accomplished, and Accomplished Plus S. Given the vast range of variants, fuel and powertrain options, and a longer features list, it could be confusing to pick the right one for your needs. Here’s us helping you out:
2026 Tata Punch Facelift Variant-wise Features Explained: Here’s What Each Variant Offers
2026 Tata Punch Facelift Variant-wise Powertrain Options Explained
Features
The micro SUV has gained several features, including a 7-inch all-digital driver’s display, an 8-speaker music system, and an auto-dimming inside rearview mirror (IRVM). Other amenities on board comprise of a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a wireless phone charger, cruise control, and a single-pane sunroof.
Safety
Tata is offering the facelifted Punch with six airbags (as standard), ISOFIX child seat mounts, a 360-degree camera, and rain-sensing wipers.
What Powertrains Does It Get?
It is available with a plethora of engine-gearbox choices depending on your needs. Here’s a rundown of their technical specifications:
Specification
1.2-litre Naturally Aspirated Petrol Engine
1.2-litre Turbo-petrol Engine
1.2-litre N/A Petrol+CNG
Power
88 PS
120 PS
73.4 PS
Torque
115 Nm
170 Nm
103 Nm
Transmission
5-speed MT/ 5-speed AMT*
6-speed MT
5-speed MT/ 5-speed AMT*
*AMT - automated manual transmission
With the update, the Tata SUV now comes with the same 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine as the Nexon. It is now also the first SUV in India to come with a CNG-automatic option (AMT).
2026 Tata Punch Competition
The 2026 Tata Punch squares up against the Hyundai Exter and Citroen C3 as well as the sub-4m crossovers like the Maruti Fronx and Toyota Taisor. It also serves as an alternative to sub-4m SUVs such as the Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, and Skoda Kylaq.