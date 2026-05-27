Much-Awaited MG Majestor Launched; Top-spec Price Starts At Rs 40.99 Lakh!

Published On May 27, 2026 12:44 PM By Yashein

MG has officially launched the Majestor in India at a starting price of Rs 40.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for its top-spec Savvy trim. Positioned as a more premium and rugged alternative to the MG Gloster, the Majestor brings a fresh design, a cabin loaded with amenities, and a capable diesel engine with optional 4WD capability.

The Majestor becomes MG’s flagship 7-seater ICE SUV, and you can book yours today for Rs 41,000. So if you are in the market looking for a family SUV, the Majestor could be an option to consider. Here’s everything you need to know about MG’s new flagship SUV:

MG Majestor: Variants

The Majestor is available in two variants: Sharp and Savvy. The prices for the Savvy variant range from Rs 40.99 lakh to Rs 44.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Here’s a look at its variant-wise pricing:

Variants Price (ex-showroom) Savvy 4x2 Rs 40.99 lakh Savvy 4x4 Rs 44.99 lakh

Prices for the Sharp variant is yet to be announced.

Design

The MG Majestor perfectly blends premium finishes with rugged elements and adopts a far tougher, more dominant design language than the Gloster.

At the front, the Majestor gets a completely redesigned fascia with a massive gloss-black grille that immediately elevates its road presence.

It sports a split headlamp setup, with sleek LED DRLs positioned higher up and the main LED headlamps integrated into the bumper.

To complement its rugged appeal, you get a massive front skid plate finished in satin silver and front parking sensors that have been well integrated into the bumper.

In profile, the Majestor’s silhouette looks identical to the Gloster. However, it is longer than the Gloster.

The Majestor gets a strong shoulder line and imposing body cladding and wheel arches.

Its massive proportions and boxy silhouette make it very noticeable on the road.

It sits on new 19-inch alloy wheels, which fill the wheel arches well and enhance premium appeal.

Small Details: The extensive use of gloss-black elements gives the Majestor a more aggressive look than the chrome-focused Gloster.

As with most modern-day cars, you get connected LED taillights and a flat tailgate, which enhances its SUV proportions.

Complementing the overall design, the rear end comes with thick cladding, a chunky skid plate, and vertical reflectors.

For a sporty effect, you get twin exhaust outlets.

MG has given it a large ‘MAJESTOR’ badging on the tailgate, making sure that the nameplate stands out.

For those who like their SUVs big: The Majestor is the largest SUV in the segment, with a length of 5,046 mm, a width of 2,016 mm, and a height of 1,876 mm. Want to know how its dimensions compare with rivals? Head over to this story.

Colour Options

The MG Majestor is offered in four colour options:

Pearl White

Concrete Grey

Black Metal

Black Ash

Check out this story if you want to take a look at how the Majestor looks in every colour.

Interior

The Majestor features a simple dashboard layout finished in a mix of black and grey. The darker shades give the cabin a sporty vibe.

You get a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system dominating the dashboard, and horizontal AC vents below it.

The good thing is that even in 2026, MG has given its new SUV toggle-style controls for the air-conditioning, which are tactile and easy to use.

The driver gets a Gloster-borrowed 3-spoke steering wheel and a fully digital instrument cluster that displays all the vital information. Moreover, you also get ADAS controls on the steering wheel.

The lower centre console gets two rotary knobs to operate the four-wheel-drive system and change the drive modes.

You get sufficient storage spaces, charging ports, and there is a generous use of soft-touch materials to make the cabin feel premium.

In the second row, the Majestor is offered in 6- and 7-seater layouts. The 6-seater version gets captain seats that are large and very comfortable.

The 7-seater version features a bench in the second row and a spacious third row.

A spacious cabin: The Majestor is not just a 7-seater on paper, as its third row is actually usable. This is due to its massive length and wheelbase.

Rear occupants get a dedicated climate control system, an air purifier with a separate display, and several charging ports.

If you go with the 6-seater layout, the captain seats come with both ventilated and massaging functions in the second row.

Features & Safety

The MG Majestor is one of the most feature-rich SUVs in its segment, with a plethora of convenience, comfort and even feel-good features. Here’s a detailed look at all its features:

Top features include a 12.3-inch infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a fully-digital driver’s display, a 12-speaker JBL sound system, and connected car tech.

You also get 12-way powered, ventilated, and massaging front seats, massaging and ventilated rear seats (6-seater version), 3-zone auto AC, dual wireless phone chargers, a panoramic sunroof, an air purifier, a powered tailgate, and multi-colour ambient lighting.

Safety is taken care of by 6 airbags, front and rear parking sensors, electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), hill hold assist (HHA), a 360-degree camera, and an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) suite.

Boot Space

The MG Majestor offers a boot capacity of 343 litres with the third row seats not folded. With the third row seats folded, it can liberate even more space, offering a total of 343 litres.

With this flexibility, the Majestor can even be used for long trips, as well as grocery and airport runs.

Powertrain

The MG Majestor comes with a single diesel engine option. Here’s a look at its specifications:

Engine 2-litre twin-turbo diesel Power 215 PS Torque 478.5 Nm Transmission 8-speed AT Drivetrain RWD*/ 4WD**

The Majestor gets a 2-litre twin-turbo diesel engine, making up to 215 PS.

*RWD- Rear-wheel-drive **4WD: Four-wheel-drive, ^AT- torque converter automatic transmission

It can be opted for with both rear-wheel drive and four-wheel drive layouts.

This engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission only.

With the 4WD option, you get 10 off-road modes, an 810mm water wading depth, and triple differential locks. These features make the Majestor very capable even on roads less travelled.

Do note that there are no petrol or manual options available with the Majestor.

More powerful than rivals The Majestor is more powerful than close rivals like the Fortuner and Kodiaq.

Rivals

The MG Majestor competes with SUVs like the Toyota Fortuner Legender, Skoda Kodiaq, Jeep Meridian, and the Volkswagen Tayron R-Line.

Stay tuned as we will be bringing out a detailed comparison of the Majestor with its key rivals. Till then, let us know what you think about the Majestor in the comments section below.