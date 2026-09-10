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    Hyundai Launches Lounge Edition For Creta, Creta Electric And Alcazar

    The Hyundai SUVs get an extra touch of pizzazz, both in and out!

    Adarsh
    Adarsh
    Published On Sep 10, 2026 16:09 IST
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    Published OnSep 10, 2026 16:09 IST
    Last Updated OnSep 10, 2026 16:09 IST
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    Hyundai Creta, Alcazar, Creta Electric Lounge Edition

    Hyundai India launches new editions for its SUV portfolio, including the Creta, Creta Electric and the Alcazar. The new refreshes to these SUVs aim to elevate the luxury quotient of the SUVs by giving a new ambience in the cabins and more features to further pamper backseat passengers. This is a timely update to the SUVs, especially since the festive season is around the corner, which results in more car purchases on the auspicious occasion.

    Let’s explore what the new SUVs get:

    What's New With The Lounge Editions?

    The Lounge Edition for each SUV comes with an exclusive new colour called Golden Bronze.

    Hyundai Lounge Edition

    And on the interior, it gets a new feature like a new 11.6-inch touchscreen rear-seat entertainment system as well. 

    Hyundai Creta

    Price: Rs 10.90 lakh to Rs 20.11 lakh

    The Creta Lounge Edition is largely based on the top King variants of the regular Creta. However, the upgrades in the Lounge Edition are the aforementioned Golden Bronze colour, the black painted front and rear skid plates and the door sill trims. This also includes 18-inch matte black alloy wheels.

    Hyundai Creta Lounge Edition

    On the interior, the highlighting upgrade in the Creta Lounge Edition is the new 11.6-inch rear seat entertainment screen, silver-coloured accent trims, and a new white ambient lighting theme. The seats also get a new design pattern, with the rear headrest cushions getting the ‘Lounge’ stitching.

    The Lounge Edition in the Creta is available only for the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with iVT and the 1.5-litre diesel automatic powertrain.

    Hyundai Creta Electric

    Price: Rs 18.02 lakh to Rs 24.70 lakh (ex-showroom)

    The Creta Electric Lounge Edition is also based on its top Excellence Long Range variant when it comes to features and powertrain.

    Hyundai Creta Electric Lounge Edition

    But the Lounge Edition touches include the aforementioned new colour, black skid plates and black painted roof spoiler, roof rails, outside rear-view mirror and the C-pillar garnish. It also gets black painted 17-inch alloy wheels.

    Hyundai Creta Electric Lounge Edition

    The interior upgrades include similar upgrades to the regular Creta. That includes the 11.6-inch rear entertainment screen, silver trim accents, new white coloured interior mood lighting, and the new seat design pattern exclusive to the Lounge Edition and the rear headrest cushions with the ‘Lounge’ branding. 

    Hyundai Alcazar

    Price: Rs 14.50 lakh to Rs 21.24 lakh (ex-showroom)

    The Alcazar Lounge Edition is based on the top Signature 5-seater variant of the regular Alcazar.

    Hyundai Alcazar Lounge Edition

    It includes upgrades like the new exclusive Golden Bronze exterior colour, black-painted skid plates, door sill garnish, rear spoiler, roof rails, and ORVMs. The black theme also extends to the 18-inch alloy wheels, now painted black as well. 

    Hyundai Alcazar Lounge Edition

    On the interior of the Alcazar Lounge Edition, the 5-seater configuration includes the silver trim accents, the white ambient light colour, and the Lounge Edition exclusive seat designs with the rear headrest cushions featuring the ‘Lounge’ branding. 

    Prices and variants

    As mentioned above, each Lounge variant is based on the top variants of each model. Pricing of each of the Lounge Edition variants is as follows:

    Model 

    Variant 

    Powertrain / Battery Pack

    Prices (Ex-Showroom)

    Creta Lounge

    Edition

    King Lounge 

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with iVT

    Rs 19.21 lakh

    King Lounge Dual-Tone 

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with iVT

    Rs 19.36 lakh

    King Lounge 

    1.5-litre diesel AT

    Rs 20.30 lakh

    King Lounge Dual-Tone 

    1.5-litre diesel AT

    Rs 20.45 lakh

    Alcazar Lounge

    Edition

    Signature 5-Seater Lounge 

    1.5-litre diesel AT

    Rs 21.80 lakh

    Signature 5-Seater Lounge Dual-Tone 

    1.5-litre diesel AT

    Rs 21.95 lakh

    Creta Electric

    Lounge Edition

    Excellence LR Lounge 

    51.4 kWh

    Rs 24.34 lakh

    Excellence LR Lounge Dual-Tone 

    51.4 kWh

    Rs 24.49 lakh

    Excellence LR (HC) Lounge 

    51.4 kWh

    Rs 25.07 lakh

    Excellence LR (HC) Lounge DT 

    51.4 kWh

    Rs 25.22 lakh

    All prices are ex-showroom pan-India.

    IVT - Intelligent Variable Transmission (automatic), AT - Torque Converter (automatic)

    Rivals

    The Hyundai SUVs go up against some serious competition in their own segments. The Creta goes against the Kia Seltos, Tata Curvv and Sierra, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Honda Elevate, Renault Duster, Nissan Tekton, Toyota Hyryder, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and the Victoris.

    The Creta Electric goes against the Tata Sierra EV and the Curvv EV, Toyota Ebella, Maruti eVitara, VinFast VF6 and VF7, Mahindra BE 6, XEV 9S, MG ZS EV, Windsor EV and the Hector Tomahawk EV.

    The Alcazar goes against the 7-seater SUVs like the MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV, Mahindra XUV 7XO and the Tata Safari.

    CarDekho Says…

    Among the slew of new launches in the last month and more coming in the next few months, Hyundai has taken the opportunity to launch and give a refresh to its SUV portfolio, including the Creta, Alcazar and the Creta Electric. The Lounge Edition upgrades to these cars aim to boost the cars' appeal and give them a sense of exclusivity. This adds to the appeal of the cars, especially since for most people in India, a car purchase is an emotional decision as well. 

    What do you think of the new editions by Hyundai? Let us know in the comments.

    Was this article helpful ?

    Adarsh
    Adarsh
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    Adarsh Ashok is a Correspondent for cars at CarDekho Group. He brings his understanding and experience of cars and the motoring industry to all things automotive in the group\'s media wing. By education, he has a master\'s degree in Mass Communication and also majored in Automotive Journalism. His passion for cars and his urge to talk about cars are expressed in the form of news, features and videos on social media. He approaches stories with a keen perspective and experience, be it with vehicles from Fiats to Ferraris. Read more

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