Hyundai Launches Lounge Edition For Creta, Creta Electric And Alcazar

Hyundai India launches new editions for its SUV portfolio, including the Creta, Creta Electric and the Alcazar. The new refreshes to these SUVs aim to elevate the luxury quotient of the SUVs by giving a new ambience in the cabins and more features to further pamper backseat passengers. This is a timely update to the SUVs, especially since the festive season is around the corner, which results in more car purchases on the auspicious occasion.

Let’s explore what the new SUVs get:

What's New With The Lounge Editions?

The Lounge Edition for each SUV comes with an exclusive new colour called Golden Bronze.

And on the interior, it gets a new feature like a new 11.6-inch touchscreen rear-seat entertainment system as well.

Hyundai Creta

Price: Rs 10.90 lakh to Rs 20.11 lakh

The Creta Lounge Edition is largely based on the top King variants of the regular Creta. However, the upgrades in the Lounge Edition are the aforementioned Golden Bronze colour, the black painted front and rear skid plates and the door sill trims. This also includes 18-inch matte black alloy wheels.

On the interior, the highlighting upgrade in the Creta Lounge Edition is the new 11.6-inch rear seat entertainment screen, silver-coloured accent trims, and a new white ambient lighting theme. The seats also get a new design pattern, with the rear headrest cushions getting the ‘Lounge’ stitching.

The Lounge Edition in the Creta is available only for the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with iVT and the 1.5-litre diesel automatic powertrain.

Hyundai Creta Electric

Price: Rs 18.02 lakh to Rs 24.70 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Creta Electric Lounge Edition is also based on its top Excellence Long Range variant when it comes to features and powertrain.

But the Lounge Edition touches include the aforementioned new colour, black skid plates and black painted roof spoiler, roof rails, outside rear-view mirror and the C-pillar garnish. It also gets black painted 17-inch alloy wheels.

The interior upgrades include similar upgrades to the regular Creta. That includes the 11.6-inch rear entertainment screen, silver trim accents, new white coloured interior mood lighting, and the new seat design pattern exclusive to the Lounge Edition and the rear headrest cushions with the ‘Lounge’ branding.

Hyundai Alcazar

Price: Rs 14.50 lakh to Rs 21.24 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Alcazar Lounge Edition is based on the top Signature 5-seater variant of the regular Alcazar.

It includes upgrades like the new exclusive Golden Bronze exterior colour, black-painted skid plates, door sill garnish, rear spoiler, roof rails, and ORVMs. The black theme also extends to the 18-inch alloy wheels, now painted black as well.

On the interior of the Alcazar Lounge Edition, the 5-seater configuration includes the silver trim accents, the white ambient light colour, and the Lounge Edition exclusive seat designs with the rear headrest cushions featuring the ‘Lounge’ branding.

Prices and variants

As mentioned above, each Lounge variant is based on the top variants of each model. Pricing of each of the Lounge Edition variants is as follows:

Model Variant Powertrain / Battery Pack Prices (Ex-Showroom) Creta Lounge Edition King Lounge 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with iVT Rs 19.21 lakh King Lounge Dual-Tone 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with iVT Rs 19.36 lakh King Lounge 1.5-litre diesel AT Rs 20.30 lakh King Lounge Dual-Tone 1.5-litre diesel AT Rs 20.45 lakh Alcazar Lounge Edition Signature 5-Seater Lounge 1.5-litre diesel AT Rs 21.80 lakh Signature 5-Seater Lounge Dual-Tone 1.5-litre diesel AT Rs 21.95 lakh Creta Electric Lounge Edition Excellence LR Lounge 51.4 kWh Rs 24.34 lakh Excellence LR Lounge Dual-Tone 51.4 kWh Rs 24.49 lakh Excellence LR (HC) Lounge 51.4 kWh Rs 25.07 lakh Excellence LR (HC) Lounge DT 51.4 kWh Rs 25.22 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom pan-India.

IVT - Intelligent Variable Transmission (automatic), AT - Torque Converter (automatic)

Rivals

The Hyundai SUVs go up against some serious competition in their own segments. The Creta goes against the Kia Seltos, Tata Curvv and Sierra, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Honda Elevate, Renault Duster, Nissan Tekton, Toyota Hyryder, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and the Victoris.

The Creta Electric goes against the Tata Sierra EV and the Curvv EV, Toyota Ebella, Maruti eVitara, VinFast VF6 and VF7, Mahindra BE 6, XEV 9S, MG ZS EV, Windsor EV and the Hector Tomahawk EV.

The Alcazar goes against the 7-seater SUVs like the MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV, Mahindra XUV 7XO and the Tata Safari.

CarDekho Says…

Among the slew of new launches in the last month and more coming in the next few months, Hyundai has taken the opportunity to launch and give a refresh to its SUV portfolio, including the Creta, Alcazar and the Creta Electric. The Lounge Edition upgrades to these cars aim to boost the cars' appeal and give them a sense of exclusivity. This adds to the appeal of the cars, especially since for most people in India, a car purchase is an emotional decision as well.

What do you think of the new editions by Hyundai? Let us know in the comments.