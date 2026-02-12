MG Majestor Comes In A Total Of 4 Colour Options, Check It Out In Images

The MG Majestor has been revealed in the India-spec version, following its debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. It is MG’s flagship offering in our market, and has been positioned above the Gloster in the carmaker’s lineup. It is available in a 6-seat or 7-seat layout in India. In this story, we take a look at the colour options available on the India-spec Majestor:

Colour Options

Metal Black

Pearl White

Metal Ash

Concrete Grey

MG is offering the Majestor in a total of 4 monotone paint options.

MG Majestor Features

It is equipped with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, dual wireless phone chargers, a fully digital driver’s display, three-zone climate control, powered tailgate, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated second row captain seats, air purifier, 64-colour ambient lighting,12-speaker JBL sound system and power-adjustable front seats with ventilation and massage functions.

In terms of safety tech, the SUV comes with 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist (HHA), front and rear parking sensors, electronic parking brake with auto-hold (EPB), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) suite.

MG Majestor Powertrain

MG is offering the Majestor with the same 2-litre twin-turbo diesel engine as the Gloster. The technical details are as follows:

Specification 2-litre twin-turbo Diesel Engine Power 215 PS Torque 478 Nm Transmission* 8-speed AT Drivetrain^ RWD/4WD

*AT - torque converter automatic transmission

^RWD - rear-wheel-drivetrain, 4WD - 4-wheel-drivetrain

Like the Gloster, the Majestor is a diesel-only offering. MG has provided it with both rear-wheel drive and four-wheel drive options as well for enhanced capability.

MG Majestor: Expected Price And Competitors

The MG Majestor is expected to be priced from Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom). You can also check out this story to know more about the booking details and delivery timelines of the SUV.

It serves as an alternative to the Toyota Fortuner and Fortuner Legender, Skoda Kodiaq, and Jeep Meridian, while also taking on the MG Gloster and the upcoming Volkswagen Tayron R-Line.