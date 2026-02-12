All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register
    English | हिंदी

    MG Majestor Comes In A Total Of 4 Colour Options, Check It Out In Images

    The Majestor can be had in 4 monotone paint options

    Published On Feb 12, 2026 05:31 PM By Rohit

    5.2K Views
    • Write a comment

    MG Majestor Colours Explained

    The MG Majestor has been revealed in the India-spec version, following its debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. It is MG’s flagship offering in our market, and has been positioned above the Gloster in the carmaker’s lineup. It is available in a 6-seat or 7-seat layout in India. In this story, we take a look at the colour options available on the India-spec Majestor:

    Colour Options

    • Metal Black

    MG Majestor Metal Black

    • Pearl White

    MG Majestor Pearl White

    • Metal Ash

    MG Majestor Metal Ash

    • Concrete Grey

    MG Majestor Concrete Grey

    MG is offering the Majestor in a total of 4 monotone paint options.

    MG Majestor Features

    It is equipped with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, dual wireless phone chargers, a fully digital driver’s display, three-zone climate control, powered tailgate, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated second row captain seats, air purifier, 64-colour ambient lighting,12-speaker JBL sound system and power-adjustable front seats with ventilation and massage functions.

    MG Majestor

    In terms of safety tech, the SUV comes with 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist (HHA), front and rear parking sensors, electronic parking brake with auto-hold (EPB), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) suite.

    MG Majestor Powertrain

    MG is offering the Majestor with the same 2-litre twin-turbo diesel engine as the Gloster. The technical details are as follows:

    Specification

    2-litre twin-turbo Diesel Engine

    Power

    215 PS

    Torque

    478 Nm

    Transmission*

    8-speed AT

    Drivetrain^

    RWD/4WD

    *AT - torque converter automatic transmission

    ^RWD - rear-wheel-drivetrain, 4WD - 4-wheel-drivetrain

    MG Majestor

    Like the Gloster, the Majestor is a diesel-only offering. MG has provided it with both rear-wheel drive and four-wheel drive options as well for enhanced capability.

    MG Majestor: Expected Price And Competitors

    The MG Majestor is expected to be priced from Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom). You can also check out this story to know more about the booking details and delivery timelines of the SUV.

    MG Majestor

    It serves as an alternative to the Toyota Fortuner and Fortuner Legender, Skoda Kodiaq, and Jeep Meridian, while also taking on the MG Gloster and the upcoming Volkswagen Tayron R-Line.

    Was this article helpful ?

    2 out of 2 found this helpful

    Write your Comment on MG Majestor

    Car News

    • Trending News
    • Recent News

    Related News

    Trending SUV Cars

    • Latest
    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars

    All Brands

    View All Brands
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    MG Majestor Comes In A Total Of 4 Colour Options, Check It Out In Images
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
    India’s #1

    Largest Auto portal

    AI Expert

    Simplify your car search

    Offers

    Stay updated pay less

    Compare

    Decode the right car

    © 2026 Girnar Software Pvt. Ltd.

    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience