MG Majestor Booking Details: Booking Amount, 5-5-5 Ownership Programme and Key Highlights Explained

JSW MG Motor India has opened bookings for the Majestor, its upcoming full-size SUV, at a token amount of Rs 41,000. The SUV will be showcased in showrooms from April 2026, with deliveries expected to begin in May 2026.

If you are planning to buy the Majestor early, MG is also offering a 5-5-5 ownership programme for the first 3,000 customers. So if the Majestor is on your radar, here’s everything you need to know about the booking process, ownership benefits and key specifications.

How to pre-book the MG Majestor?

You can pre-book the Majestor through MG’s official website by paying a token amount of Rs 41,000.

To complete the pre-booking process, customers will need to:

Select the model

Fill in their personal details

Complete the payment for the booking amount

Once the payment is completed, customers will receive confirmation of their pre-booking.

What Is The 5-5-5 Ownership Programme?

MG has introduced a special 5-5-5 ownership programme for the Majestor. This offer is available only for the first 3,000 customers who pre-reserve the SUV.

The programme includes:

5-Year/Unlimited kms warranty

5-Year/Unlimited kms Roadside Assistance Plan

5 Labour-free services

Together, these benefits aim to reduce ownership costs and provide peace of mind over the tenure, especially for customers who drive extensively and tend to keep their SUVs for many years.

MG Majestor Powertrain And Capability

The MG Majestor will be powered by a 2-litre twin-turbo diesel engine producing 215 PS and 478 Nm of torque. The engine is paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission and will be available with both RWD and advanced 4WD configurations. Here are its detailed specifications:

Specification 2026 MG Majestor Engine 2-litre twin-turbo diesel Power 215 PS Torque 478 Nm Transmission 8-speed AT Drivetrain RWD/4WD

RWD- Rear-wheel drive, 4WD- Four-wheel drive

AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter)

The SUV also features:

Triple differential locks (front, rear and centre)

Advanced 4WD system with 10 off-road modes

Crawl Control mode for extreme terrain

219 mm ground clearance

810 mm water-wading capability

These features showcase the Majestor’s focus on serious off-road capability.

MG Majestor: Features

The Majestor will also come equipped with a host of advanced technology and safety features. Key highlights include a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, 12-way power-adjustable front seats with ventilation and massage function, 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, three-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof and dual wireless chargers.

MG offers safety features such as level-2 ADAS, 6 airbags, ESC, ABS with EBD, EPB, all-wheel disc brakes and front and rear parking sensors.

MG Majestor: Expected Price & Rivals

While MG has not announced the official price yet, the Majestor is expected to be priced between Rs 40 lakh and Rs 45 lakh (ex-showroom).

Once launched, it will compete with popular full-size SUVs such as the Toyota Fortuner, Skoda Kodiaq, Jeep Meridian and the Volkswagen Tayron R-Line.