Much-Anticipated MG Majestor Unveiled In India, Here’s Everything You Need To Know

After the new Skoda Kodiaq last year, and the newly revealed Volkswagen Tayron R-Line, the full-size SUV segment gets another compelling option, the MG Majestor. The Majestor is essentially a significantly upgraded MG Gloster, featuring a new design, an updated interior, as well as some more premium features. Bookings are already open for the SUV, with deliveries set to begin from May.

So if you were looking for a full-size SUV with imposing road presence and a comfortable cabin, then the Majestor could be for you. Read on as we have covered all of its details in this report:

Exterior

Front

Where the MG Gloster leans more towards elegance and a subtle charm, the MG Majestor adopts a far more rugged, tough, and dominating design language.

Up front, the Majestor features a completely redesigned fascia with a massive gloss-black grille that instantly enhances its road presence.

The SUV gets a split headlamp setup, with slim LED DRLs positioned higher up and the main LED headlamps integrated into the bumper.

Adding to its tough SUV appeal is a chunky front skid plate finished in satin silver, along with front parking sensors neatly integrated into the bumper.

Overall, it gives the impression of looking angry as it stares at you.

MG is offering four colours with the Majestor: Pearl White, Metal Black, Metal Ash and Concrete Grey.

Small Details: The extensive use of gloss-black elements gives the Majestor a more aggressive stance than the chrome-heavy Gloster.

Side

From the side, the Majestor’s silhouette closely resembles the Gloster. However, it appears to be longer than the Gloster.

A strong shoulder line typical of full-size SUVs runs across the length of the SUV, and you also get chunky body cladding and wheel arches.

Its large proportions and boxy stance make its size immediately evident on the road.

The SUV rides on new 19-inch alloy wheels, which fill the wheel arches well and enhance its muscular appeal.

MG has replaced the chrome bits of the Gloster with gloss black finishes in most places.

Rear

At the rear, the MG Majestor moves away from the Gloster’s understated design and adopts a sleeker yet more aggressive look.

The highlight here is the new connected LED taillight setup, housed on a redesigned, flatter tailgate for a more contemporary appearance.

The rear bumper features thick cladding, a chunky skid plate, and vertical reflectors, adding to the SUV’s imposing stance.

Twin exhaust outlets further enhance the look and also add a hint of sportiness.

Completing the look is the large ‘MAJESTOR’ badging on the tailgate, ensuring it stands out on Indian roads.

Overall, the MG Majestor’s exterior design is significantly more aggressive and commanding than the Gloster's.

Interior

Inside, the MG Majestor’s cabin feels modern and premium, featuring a clean dashboard layout finished in a mix of black and grey. The colour combination gives the interior an upmarket, luxury SUV vibe.

A free-standing touchscreen infotainment system takes centre stage on the dashboard, with rectangular AC vents positioned neatly below it.

MG has retained toggle-style controls for the air-conditioning, which are intuitive to use and add a touch of character to the cabin.

The driver gets a fully digital instrument cluster and a 3-spoke steering wheel, shared with the MG Gloster. You also get audio and ADAS controls on the steering, as well as paddle shifters to take manual control of things.

The lower centre console houses two rotary knobs to operate the four-wheel-drive system.

You also get dual wireless phone charging pads and storage spaces for added convenience.

Noteworthy additions: The seats feature dual-tone leatherette upholstery, combining black surfaces with grey inserts on the seats and door panels. Visible bolstering and integrated headrests add to the premium feel. The dashboard and door pads are finished with soft-touch materials, reinforcing the Majestor’s premium positioning.

In the second row, the Majestor is offered in 6- and 7-seater layouts. The 6-seater version comes with large, plush captain seats, clearly aimed at chauffeur-driven buyers.

Rear passengers benefit from an air purification system with a seperate display, along with charging ports and a dedicated temperature zone.

With the 6-seater version, you also get ventilated and massaging captain seats in the second row.

Features & Safety

For those who are spending around Rs 50 lakh, features are the top priority. In the features department, MG has left almost no stone unturned, providing both convenience and safety features as well as feel-good ones to enhance the cabin.

Top features include a 12.3-inch infotainment system, a fully-digital driver’s display, a 12-speaker JBL sound system, and connected car tech.

You also get 12-way powered, ventilated, and massaging front seats, 3-zone auto AC, dual wireless phone chargers, an air purifier, a powered tailgate, a panoramic sunroof, and multi-colour ambient lighting and ventilated second row captain seats.

Safety features consist of 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), front and rear parking sensors, hill hold assist (HHA), a 360-degree camera, and an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) suite.

Powertrain

The engine and transmission specifications of the MG Majestor are as follows:

Engine 2-litre twin-turbo diesel Power 215 PS Torque 478 Nm Transmission 8-speed AT Drivetrain RWD*/ 4WD**

*RWD- Rear-wheel-drive **4WD: Four-wheel-drive

^AT- torque converter automatic transmission

The Majestor features a 2-litre twin-turbo diesel engine, making 215 PS and 478 Nm, which can be had with rear-wheel drive and four-wheel drive layouts.

This engine can be had with an 8-speed automatic transmission only.

The 4WD option gets features such as 10 off-road modes, an 810mm water wading depth and triple differential locks, making the Majestor capable both on paved roads and off the beaten path.

There is no petrol engine option offered here.

Mighty Powerful The Majestor is one of the most powerful SUVs in the segment, overtaking both Fortuner and Kodiaq in terms of sheer power outputs.

Variants

The Majestor will be available in a choice of 2 variants called Sharp and Savvy. The lower Sharp variant can be had with both RWD and 4WD powertrains, while the Savvy is 4WD only. Here is how they stack up:

Variant RWD 4WD Sharp ✅ ✅ Savvy ❌ ✅

Launch Date, Expected Price And Rivals

MG will launch the Majestor sometime in April this year, with deliveries slated to begin in May. It is expected to be priced at Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom).

The MG Majestor takes on rivals such as the Skoda Kodiaq, Toyota Fortuner Legender, Jeep Meridian, and the upcoming Volkswagen Tayron R-Line.

Would you pick the MG Majestor over the top-selling Fortuner? Let us know in the comments section below.