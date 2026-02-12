MG Majestor Bookings Open: How To Book, Booking Amount, Official Website Process, Delivery Timeline, And Specifications Explained

MG Motor India has finally unveiled the India-spec Majestor as its new flagship SUV. Buyers interested to bring one home can book it via MG’s official website or at their nearest dealership, with deliveries scheduled to begin from May 2026. The Majestor is now the brand’s flagship SUV, replacing the Gloster, and is expected to draw strong interest from buyers considering rivals like the Toyota Fortuner.

If you are planning to buy the Majestor, here’s everything you need to know about its booking process, delivery details and specifications.

How to Book The MG Majestor

You can book the MG Majestor either through MG Motor India’s official website or by visiting your nearest MG dealership.

If you choose to book online, you will need to:

Select the model

Choose your preferred engine option

Opt for the variant you want

To proceed further, you will have to enter your mobile number to log in and continue with the reservation process. That said, visiting the dealership might be the more practical option. You can check variant availability, discuss delivery timelines, and even enquire about ready stock if you are looking for quicker delivery. You can check out MG dealerships here to find the nearest retail outlet.

The pre-booking amount for the MG Majestor is set at Rs 41,000 with prices being revealed in April 2026. Notably, for customers who pre-book the car, MG will be holding exclusive previews from March onwards in dealerships across the country

Delivery Timelines

Deliveries for the MG Majestor are scheduled to begin from May 2026. We recommend placing a booking immediately to avoid delays while securing deliveries. However, we also suggest having a detailed discussion with your authorised showroom about available stock and preferred configurations, which could improve your chances of securing an earlier delivery. It’s advisable to check the exact timeline with your authorised MG showroom before finalising your booking.

MG Majestor: Overview

The Majestor builds on the foundation of the Gloster while bringing a more upright and muscular design to the full-size SUV space. It carries a strong road presence with a squared-off front fascia, a large grille and slim LED lighting elements. The tall bonnet and chunky bumper design further enhance its bold character.

It retains a typical ladder-frame SUV stance with a boxy silhouette and pronounced wheel arches. At the rear, connected LED tail lamps and a chunky bumper round off its tough and imposing look.

The Majestor features a dual-tone interior theme with a clean and horizontal dashboard layout. The design appears modern yet practical, with boxy elements complementing its exterior character. MG has focused on space and comfort, with the Majestor being offered in a three-row, seven-seat layout.

In terms of features, the MG Majestor comes equipped with a dual-screen setup for the infotainment and digital driver’s display. Other highlights include 12-way powered, ventilated and massaging front seats, a 12-speaker JBL sound system, three-zone climate control, dual wireless phone chargers, 64-colour ambient lighting, a powered tailgate, ventilated rear seats and a panoramic sunroof.

On the safety front, the Majestor gets 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera with front and rear parking sensors, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist (HHA), electronic parking brake with auto-hold (EPB) and Level-2 ADAS.

The Majestor carries forward with the similar 2-litre twin-turbo diesel engine from the Gloster. This comes paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, and is also offered with an optional four-wheel drive setup. Here are the specifications:

Engine 2-litre twin-turbo diesel Transmission 8-speed AT* Power 215 PS Torque 478 Nm Drivetrain Rear-wheel drive/Four-wheel drive

*AT - Automatic Torque Converter

Rivals

With prices expected to start at Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom), the Majestor takes on the likes of the Toyota Fortuner Legender, Skoda Kodiaq, and Volkswagen Tayron R-line.