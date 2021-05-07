Maruti WagonR Emerges The Best Selling Selling Car OfApril 2021

Published On May 07, 2021 08:00 AM By Tarun for Maruti Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki continues to take up the top five spots in the list

April 2021, again, saw Maruti dominating the monthly sales along with Hyundai. However, certain significant positions have changed. Like, the WagonR has grabbed the first spot which is usually taken up by the Swift. The sales of the Grand i10, Venue and Dzire have increased.

Here are the top 10 selling cars in the month of April. However, this time we have not considered yearly sales as no cars were sold in April last year thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Model April 2021 (Units) March 2021 (Units) WagonR 18,656 18757 Swift 18,316 21,714 Alto 17,303 17,401 Baleno 16,384 21,217 Dzire 14,073 11,434 Creta 12,463 12,640 Grand i10 Nios 11,540 11,020 Eeco 11,469 11,547 Venue 11,245 10,722 Vitara Brezza 11,220 11,274

The Wagon R has overtaken the Swift, Baleno and Alto to become the best selling car of April 2021, selling 18,656 units.

Maruti Swift sees a decline of over 3,000 units compared to March 2021. Its sales fell from 21,714 units in March to 18,316 units.

The Alto maintains its steady third rank, recording 17,303 units sold in the month of April.

Maruti Baleno has moved down two spots compared to March, from 21,217 units to 16,384.

The Maruti Dzire, on the other hand, has moved up two spots, seeing an almost 20 percent sales increase. The Dzire reports 14,073 units sold in April 2021, compared to 11,434 units sold in March.

Hyundai Creta has moved down to the sixth position, recording 12,463 units sold last month. That said, it continues to be the best selling SUV in India.

The Grand i10 Nios moved up two spots, overtaking the Eeco and Vitara Brezza. It reported 11,540 units sold last month, seeing a minor hike from 11,020 units sold in March.

Eighth position is taken up by the Maruti Eeco, reporting 11,469 units sold in April.

The Hyundai Venue recorded 11,245 units sold last month, compared to 10,722 units in March. It overtakes the Maruti Vitara Brezza for the best selling subcompact SUV position.

The last position is taken up by the Vitara Brezza, reporting 11,220 units sold.

