  • Login / Register
HomeNew CarsNewsMaruti Suzuki S-Presso MT vs AMT: Real World Fuel Comparison

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso MT vs AMT: Real World Fuel Comparison

Published On Jun 23, 2020 07:59 AM By Dhruv for Maruti S-Presso

  • 12745 Views
  • Write a comment

Maruti’s budget tallboy comes with two transmission options but which one offers you better fuel efficiency?

The S-Presso is highly popular and we aren’t talking about the caffeinated beverage here. Its SUV-ish appeal is one of its striking features but that doesn’t mean that the question ‘kitna deti hai’, has taken a back seat. 

Maruti offers the tallboy with a 1.0-litre petrol engine that makes 69PS and 90Nm of torque. It can be had with two transmission options, a manual and an AMT. To find out which one will take you farther in a litre of petrol, we took both of them out for a spin, in the city and on the highway.

Let’s let the numbers do the talking now:

 

MT

AMT

Claimed

21.7kmpl

21.7kmpl

City (Tested)

19.33kmpl

19.96kmpl

Highway (Tested)

21.88kmpl

21.73kmpl

Going by the numbers, the city figures were a tad but lower than the claimed fuel efficiency for both transmission options but the highway figures were actually higher. When comparing the two, the AMT version pulled one over the manual transmission in the city, however, the manual transmission gained back ground by offering better efficiency on the highway.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG Launched At Rs 4.84 Lakh

However, the differences in the figures here are so small that they might as well be negligent in the real world.

Although in the interest of science, let us now show you the efficiency you can expect in different driving scenarios.

Transmission Options

City:Highway (50:50)

City:Highway (25:75)

City:Highway (75:25)

MT

20.53kmpl

21.18kmpl

19.91kmpl

AMT

20.81kmpl

21.26kmpl

20.38kmpl

If your highway usage is more, then the manual transmission version will offer you better overall fuel efficiency, if only by a whisker. In both the other scenarios, it is the AMT that offers better fuel efficiency. However, we reiterate once again that the difference between the two is soll small that it could be considered negligible when out in the real world.

That is because a lot of factors can lead to differences in the real world fuel efficiency of a car. For example, driving style, tyre pressure, load inside the car and temperature outside. If you own a S-Presso, let us know in the comments section below the efficiency you get from your car.

Also Read: Benefits Of Up To Rs 47,000 Available On Entry-level Hatchbacks In June 2020

Read More on : Maruti S-Presso on road price

D
Published by
Dhruv

Write your Comment on Maruti S-Presso

Read Full News
Big Saving !!
Save upto 12% ! Find best deals on Used Maruti Cars
VIEW USED MARUTI S-PRESSO IN NEW DELHI

Similar cars to compare & consider

Ex-showroom Price New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Hatchback

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
*Estimated Price New Delhi
space Image
×
Which is your city ?