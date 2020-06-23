Published On Jun 23, 2020 07:59 AM By Dhruv for Maruti S-Presso

Maruti’s budget tallboy comes with two transmission options but which one offers you better fuel efficiency?

The S-Presso is highly popular and we aren’t talking about the caffeinated beverage here. Its SUV-ish appeal is one of its striking features but that doesn’t mean that the question ‘kitna deti hai’, has taken a back seat.

Maruti offers the tallboy with a 1.0-litre petrol engine that makes 69PS and 90Nm of torque. It can be had with two transmission options, a manual and an AMT. To find out which one will take you farther in a litre of petrol, we took both of them out for a spin, in the city and on the highway.

Let’s let the numbers do the talking now:

MT AMT Claimed 21.7kmpl 21.7kmpl City (Tested) 19.33kmpl 19.96kmpl Highway (Tested) 21.88kmpl 21.73kmpl

Going by the numbers, the city figures were a tad but lower than the claimed fuel efficiency for both transmission options but the highway figures were actually higher. When comparing the two, the AMT version pulled one over the manual transmission in the city, however, the manual transmission gained back ground by offering better efficiency on the highway.

However, the differences in the figures here are so small that they might as well be negligent in the real world.

Although in the interest of science, let us now show you the efficiency you can expect in different driving scenarios.

Transmission Options City:Highway (50:50) City:Highway (25:75) City:Highway (75:25) MT 20.53kmpl 21.18kmpl 19.91kmpl AMT 20.81kmpl 21.26kmpl 20.38kmpl

If your highway usage is more, then the manual transmission version will offer you better overall fuel efficiency, if only by a whisker. In both the other scenarios, it is the AMT that offers better fuel efficiency. However, we reiterate once again that the difference between the two is soll small that it could be considered negligible when out in the real world.

That is because a lot of factors can lead to differences in the real world fuel efficiency of a car. For example, driving style, tyre pressure, load inside the car and temperature outside. If you own a S-Presso, let us know in the comments section below the efficiency you get from your car.

