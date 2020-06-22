Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG Launched At Rs 4.84 Lakh

Modified On Jun 23, 2020 11:24 AM By Rohit for Maruti S-Presso

It is offered in four variants: LXi, LXi(O), VXi, and VXi(O)

The CNG variants are pricier by Rs 75,000 than their petrol counterparts.

Maruti offers the CNG variants with the same BS6 1.0-litre petrol engine (68PS/90Nm).

It claims a mileage of 31.2km/kg on the S-Presso CNG.

The S-Presso CNG’s only rival is the Hyundai Santro CNG.

Maruti Suzuki launched the S-Presso in September 2019 with only a petrol engine. It has now launched its CNG variant with prices ranging from Rs 4.84 lakh to Rs 5.13 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Here’s a detailed look at its variant-wise pricing:

Variant Price Price of Petrol Variant Difference LXi CNG Rs 4.84 lakh Rs 4.09 lakh Rs 75,000 LXi (O) CNG Rs 4.90 lakh Rs 4.15 lakh Rs 75,000 VXi CNG Rs 5.07 lakh Rs 4.32 lakh Rs 75,000 VXi (O) CNG Rs 5.13 lakh Rs 4.38 lakh Rs 75,000

All prices ex-showroom Delhi

The CNG kit is available in four variants: LXi, LXi (O), VXi, and VXi (O), missing out on the base-spec STD and top-spec VXI+ variants. They get a uniform price hike of Rs 75,000 over their petrol counterparts.

Like the Celerio ’s CNG variant, the engine of the S-Presso CNG also gets a dual interdependent ECU (electronic control unit) that is tuned for usage with both petrol and CNG. The CNG variant is offered with the same BS6 1.0-litre petrol unit (68PS/90Nm) mated to a 5-speed MT. It produces 59PS and 78Nm when used on CNG. It gets a water-filling equivalent tank capacity of 55 litres and returns a fuel efficiency of 31.2km/kg. Maruti also offers the petrol-powered variants of the S-Presso with a 5-speed AMT gearbox.

As the CNG kit is offered in the existing variants of the S-Presso, its equipment list remains as is. Features on offer include manual AC, keyless entry, and front power windows for the top-spec CNG variant. Standard safety features on offer include rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD, and driver side airbag.

As far as rivals are concerned, the Hyundai Santro CNG is the only competitor to the S-Presso CNG.

