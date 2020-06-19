Benefits Of Up To Rs 47,000 Available On Entry-level Hatchbacks In June 2020

Modified On Jun 19, 2020 12:42 PM By Rohit for Maruti S-Presso

Apart from the Datsun redi-GO, all models from the segment are offered with various discounts

The Maruti S-Presso gets maximum savings of up to Rs 47,000.

It is followed by another Maruti, the Alto, with discounts up to Rs 37,000.

Renault is offering benefits up to Rs 35,000 on the Kwid.

All offers are valid until June 30.

We have all seen the impact caused due to the COVID-19 pandemic on all sectors. With the automobile industry being one of those majorly affected, carmakers are looking at options to boost sales as operations resume at plants and dealerships across the nation. While we bring all the brand-wise offers list to you every month, here’s a compilation of the offers applicable on the entry-level hatchbacks for the month of June:

Maruti S-Presso (Rs 3.70 lakh to Rs 4.99 lakh)

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 25,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Rs 2,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 47,000

Maruti will be launching the S-Presso ’s CNG variant soon.

Maruti Alto (Rs 2.94 lakh to Rs 4.36 lakh)

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 2,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 37,000

Maruti is offering benefits on both petrol and CNG variants of the Alto .

Renault Kwid (Rs 2.92 lakh to Rs 5.01 lakh)

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Loyalty Bonus Rs 10,000 or Rs 5,000 Corporate Discount or Rural Offer Rs 4,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 35,000

Renault is offering a loyalty bonus either in the form of an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 or a cash discount of Rs 5,000 for those buying an additional Renault model.

It is offering a choice between a corporate discount and a rural discount worth Rs 4,000 to those looking to buy the Kwid . Only select corporate employees are eligible for the corporate discount while the rural offer is applicable to farmers, sarpanches, and members of the gram panchayat.

The special rate of interest of 8.99 per cent calculated on a loan amount of Rs 3 lakh for a tenure of 36 months remains the same in June. It may vary depending on the loan amount and tenure. Renault’s 3-month EMI holiday program is also valid in June. The maximum loan amount is fixed at Rs 3 lakh and the maximum tenure at 36 months. This offer is not valid for any added loan amount and tenure.

An additional exchange bonus of Rs 5,000 can also be availed by buyers in states where Renault Finance is not available.

Final Takeaway

The segment consists of four models including the Datsun redi-GO whose facelifted version was launched recently. While it does not get any discounts, the Maruti S-Presso tops the offers list followed by the Maruti Alto and the Renault Kwid.

all prices ex-showroom

