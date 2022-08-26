Maruti Suzuki Has Nearly 4 Lakh Orders Pending Delivery

Modified On Aug 26, 2022 10:52 AM By Rohit for Maruti Grand Vitara

Despite that, most of the Maruti models are available within three months of booking, with the Brezza being the exception in a few cities

Not too long ago (read June 2022), Maruti Suzuki had confirmed that it had 3.15 lakh pending orders. Fast forward a couple of months, and the number has only increased, now nearing 4 lakh. The rise in this number is surely because of the various material shortages, global supply disruptions, and new launches too.

The surging demand for the recently launched second-gen Brezza and the upcoming Grand Vitara provided a fillip to the rising number of pending orders. Out of approximately four lakh orders, a little over 1.25 lakh pending orders belong to Maruti’s CNG lineup, accounting for 33 percent. The carmaker offers the optional fuel kit with nine models, with the Swift being the latest Maruti car to be included in the CNG portfolio.

Maruti had already received 45,000 pre-launch bookings for its new Brezza. While we don’t have the exact figure of the current bookings for both the SUVs, we do know that the strong-hybrid variants of the Grand Vitara had drawn nearly 50 percent of the total reservations until the first few days of August 2022.

Even in terms of waiting period, most of the Maruti models are facing a maximum waiting time of up to three months. That said, the new Brezza, in some cities like Bengaluru, Gurugram, and Faridabad, has a waiting period of five or more months.

The carmaker has been on a roll in 2022 with multiple launches, including the facelifted Baleno and the new-gen Alto K10. In the coming weeks, Maruti Suzuki will be preparing to launch the Grand Vitara along with the Baleno-based crossover SUV, and possibly even the five-door Jimny, at the Auto Expo 2023.