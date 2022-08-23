Published On Aug 23, 2022 07:45 PM By Sonny

The growing number of premium models from Maruti have the features but certainly not the performance of their rivals

The Maruti Suzuki portfolio is getting strengthened with more premium models like the new Grand Vitara and it is no secret that more are in the works. It seems more than likely the carmaker will have to reintroduce turbo-petrol engines for these premium models to offer competitive performance at attractive prices.

New Baleno Cross

The first new model expected to be offered with a turbocharged petrol engine is the upcoming Baleno-based crossover. It has been spied on multiple times and is likely to debut in 2023. The standard Baleno is offered with a 1.2-litre petrol engine making 90PS and 113Nm, but the crossover model could use something with more grunt.

While the Baleno-based SUV could potentially fit Maruti’s 1.5-litre K15 petrol engine, it would be better off with something more compact and turbocharged. It will likely be offered with Suzuki’s 1-litre Boosterjet turbo-petrol engine instead.

That’s the same unit that was offered in the Baleno RS where it produced 102PS and 150Nm, and it was mated to a 5-speed manual. The motor is currently offered in global Suzuki models like the Swift where it is tuned to deliver 111PS and 160Nm. If reintroduced, the engine’s output would put it along the likes of the 1-litre turbo-petrol engines from Hyundai-Kia and Renault-Nissan.

5-door Suzuki Jimny

The Jimny is a capable off-road vehicle despite having a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine making 105PS and 138Nm. Those performance figures are low compared to rivals, but the lightweight construction of the three-door SUV has made the package work. However, the bigger five-door version could benefit from something more powerful such as the Suzuki 1.4-litre Boosterjet turbo-petrol engine.

That’s the same engine offered in the Swift Sport hot-hatch where it produces 140PS and 230Nm. For reference, the three-door Mahindra Thar is offered with a 150PS 2-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 130PS 2-litre diesel engine. It is also likely to get a bump in power for its five-door version that is due to arrive in 2023.

Maybe the Grand Vitara too?

Maruti is set to stir the compact SUV space along with Toyota by offering a strong-hybrid powertrain option in the Grand Vitara (Toyota’s model is the Urban Cruiser Hyryder). This particular petrol-hybrid setup has a combined output of 116PS.

While it has the appeal of lower emissions and greatly increased fuel economy, it does not offer the performance, at least on paper, that its similarly priced segment rivals can offer.

The Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, for example, are offered with a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol producing 140PS and 242Nm. Meanwhile, the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine option in the Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun offers 150PS and 250Nm.

The MG Astor comes with a 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine making 140PS and 220Nm. The Grand Vitara could get the 1.4-litre Boosterjet turbo-petrol unit as a sporty variant with competitive performance figures of 140PS and 230Nm.

What about the price jump?

A more powerful turbo-petrol engine usually attracts a premium of around Rs 1.5 lakh over the regular petrol engine option. That’s fairly reasonable considering Maruti is expected to price the strong-hybrid powertrain at a premium of around Rs 3 lakh over the mild-hybrid option.

Maruti could also offer its turbo-petrol engines at a lower premium than its rivals, making its premium models even more attractive to prospective customers.