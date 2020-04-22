Maruti Suzuki Gains Permission To Manufacture Amidst Lockdown

Modified On Apr 22, 2020 05:48 PM By Dhruv.A for Maruti Alto

The government approval is only for the Manesar facility for now

The Manesar facility will operate in a single-shift setup.

Permission received for 4,696 personnel but authorities recommend no more than 600.

Maruti hasn’t made a decision on when to resume operations yet.

Maruti Suzuki ’s plea to allow operations at its manufacturing facility have been heard by the authorities. The carmaker has received permission from the Haryana administration to open its Manesar factory.

The government has allowed Maruti Suzuki to operate under Clause 15(ii) of the Ministry of Home Affairs. The advisory allows functioning of industries in special economic zones, export oriented units, industrial townships and estates.

The official document granting permission states it can be operated only on a single shift basis. While the carmaker has received authorization to bring 4,696 personnel, the authority recommends not more than 600 personnel. Maruti Suzuki will also be subjected to physical inspection and submission of necessary documents to the concerned administrative bodies before commencement of operations.

Maruti’s officials have stated that although it has received permission for opening the Manesar plant, it hasn’t decided on when to begin operations. MSIL Chairman RC Bhargava told PTI, "We will start operations whenever we can maintain continuous production and sell it (vehicles), which is not possible at this point of time." The document states that Maruti will be allowed to produce 50 vehicles a day once operations resume.

The coronavirus-induced lockdown has been extended till 3 May but relaxations were applied to a few necessary production activities from April 20. Auto manufacturing wasn’t one of them.