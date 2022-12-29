Modified On Dec 30, 2022 11:02 AM By Shreyash for Maruti S-Presso

The ‘Xtra’ variant of the S-Presso features many exterior and interior styling elements, as a dealer fitment

Maruti introduces the ‘Xtra’ edition for the S-Presso.

It gets add-on exterior styling like a skid plate and wheel arch cladding.

The interiors have red inserts on the dashboard and door panels.

All these styling elements are offered as accessories at the dealer level.

The S-Presso is priced between Rs 4.25 lakh and Rs 6.10 lakh.

Maruti has announced the ‘Xtra’ edition of the S-Presso via its digital platforms. It features exterior and interior styling accessories to enhance its overall looks. The styling kit uses the carmaker’s official accessories, i.e., it will be a dealer fitment on ‘Xtra’ variants of the S-Presso, similar to what Swift offers in the form of special edition kit accessories.

Exterior add-ons

The moniker 'Xtra' seems to stand for the extra details and accessories this special edition is fitted with. The exterior changes include the addition of a front skid plate, door cladding, and wheel arch cladding. Still, the hatchback carries over the same wheel caps fitted on the 14-inch steel rims. It appears to be based on the top variant of the S-Presso.

Interior

The interiors of this new edition are accented with red inserts, such as the semi-circular red element that surrounds the centre instrument panel, red accents on the door panel, and a set of mats exclusive to the 'Xtra' edition. The rest of the cabin stays unchanged.

No feature updates

Expectedly based on the top-spec Vxi+ (O) trims, the Xtra edition gets no added features. It is seen with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as a digital instrument cluster. The safety feature list includes dual front airbags, rear parking sensors, speed alerts, and a seatbelt reminder in the front.

Performance

Because the 'Xtra' is purely cosmetic, it employs the regular S-Presso’s 1-litre petrol engine (68PS and 90Nm) mated to a five-speed manual transmission and an optional five-speed AMT. CNG trims have the same engine but produce less power (56.69PS and 82.1Nm) and are only available with a five-speed manual transmission.

Price

The S-Presso costs between Rs 4.25 lakh and Rs 6.10 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The 'Xtra' edition with the dealer-fitted Maruti accessories will likely attract a small premium upon the variant it is based on. While prices are yet to be announced, you can contact your nearest Maruti Suzuki Arena dealership for more details.

