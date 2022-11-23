Published On Nov 23, 2022 08:01 AM By Ansh for Maruti Baleno

This will be a first for any top-spec Maruti model on sale

CNG option recently debuted on Baleno but only in mid-spec Delta and Zeta.

New RTO document reveals Maruti could offer CNG with the top-spec Alpha trim.

It will get the same powertrain as the rest of the CNG variants.

Likely to carry a premium of Rs 95,000 over the corresponding petrol variant.

Baleno’s prices range between Rs 6.49 lakh and Rs 9.71 lakh (ex-showroom).

For the very first time, Maruti could be offering a CNG variant on the top-spec variant of one of its models. Baleno, which offers a CNG powertrain on its Delta and Zeta trims, will now get a CNG option on the top-spec Alpha trim according to a recent document.

While Maruti has been offering the option of a factory-fitted CNG kit in its lineup for over a decade, the alternate fuel option has never been available with the feature-loaded top variant. This fuel type is only available with the manual transmission and still attracts a premium of around a lakh, usually making it a less attractive option to those already going for the priciest option. However, the lack of a diesel option, push for greener fuels, and demand for cars with lower running costs has created an environment where a high-priced, feature-loaded CNG model could be somewhat popular.

The Baleno Alpha comes with features like a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 360-degree camera, and cruise control. The Baleno Zeta CNG comes with six airbags, LED headlights, rear AC vents, seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a rearview camera.

Also Read: New Maruti Alto K10 Now Available With CNG

The CNG variants of the Baleno use 1.2-litre petrol engine, making 77.49PS and 98.5Nm in CNG mode and paired only with a five-speed manual. It comes with a 55-litre CNG tank and claims an economy of up to 30.61km/kg.

The premium hatchback was the first in its segment to get a CNG powertrain, followed shortly by its Toyota Glanza twin; and now, it's offered on the Toyota Glanza as well. Both cars share the same powertrain and produce the same output. Since the Baleno is getting CNG on its top trim, we can speculate that the Glanza will follow suit.

Prices for the Baleno range from Rs 6.49 lakh to Rs 9.71 lakh (ex-showroom). The CNG variant on the Alpha trim is likely to carry a premium of Rs 95,000 over the petrol-only variant. The premium hatchback is a rival to the likes of Toyota Glanza, Hyundai i20, Citroen C3 and Tata Altroz.

