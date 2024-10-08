Maruti Is Offering Discounts Of Over Rs 62,000 On Arena Cars This Festive Season

Modified On Oct 08, 2024 09:07 AM By Yashika for Maruti Alto K10

The benefits also include a special ‘festive booking bonus’ for some models this month

The Alto K10 gets the highest discounts of up to Rs 62,100.

The Swift follows the Alto K10 with offers of up to Rs 59,000.

Celerio, S-Presso, and Wagon R get the same discounts of up to Rs 57,100.

These discounts are valid till the end of October.

Maruti has rolled out its festive offers for Arena models valid throughout the October. The offers include cash, exchange, corporate benefits, and a special ‘festive booking bonus’ on all but Ertiga.

Here are the model-wise offers for October 2024:

Alto K10

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 40,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Festive Booking Bonus Up to Rs 5,000 Corporate Discount Rs 2,100 Total Benefits Up to Rs 62,100

Benefits mentioned above in the table are for the mid-spec VXi AMT variant of the Maruti Alto K10. That said, the offers for the top-spec VXi Plus AMT variant remain unchanged, except that there is no festive booking bonus available with it, reducing the total benefits to Rs 57,100.

Manual and CNG variants get lower cash discounts of Rs 35,000 and Rs 25,000, respectively.

All variants are offered with a special festive booking bonus of Rs 5,000, save for the top-spec VXi Plus MT and AMT variants.

All variants get the same exchange and corporate bonus.

Maruti’s entry-level hatchback is priced between Rs 3.99 lakh and Rs 5.96 lakh.

S-Presso

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 35,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Festive Booking Bonus Up to Rs 5,000 Corporate Discount Rs 2,100 Total Benefits Up to Rs 57,100

Offers mentioned in the table are for the top-spec VXi Plus AMT variant of the Maruti S-Presso. The mid-spec VXi variant of the S-Presso is also being offered with the same benefits, however it misses out on festive booking bonus.

Manual and CNG variants get a lower cash discount of Rs 30,000 each, while the exchange bonus and corporate discount remain unchanged.

For petrol, the festive bookings bonus of Rs 5,000 is applicable on lower-spec Std, LXi, and the top-spec VXi Plus variants. This benefit is also being offered with both LXi and VXi CNG variants of the hatchback.

Prices of the Maruti hatchback range from Rs 4.27 lakh to Rs 6.12 lakh.

Wagon R

Regular Variants

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 35,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Festive Booking Bonus Up to Rs 5,000 Corporate Discount Rs 2,100 Total Benefits Up to Rs 57,100

The Maruti Wagon R gets these benefits on the higher-spec ZXi Plus AMT variants. That said, the ZXi AMT variants do not offer the festive booking bonus, while the other offers remain unchanged.

The manual variants get cash benefits of Rs 30,000 with only ZXi+ MT variant offering the festive booking bonus.

The CNG variants get the reduced cash discount of Rs 25,000. However, they also get an additional offer of Rs 20,000, totalling the benefits to Rs 62,100.

The exchange bonus and corporate discount remains unchanged across all the variants.

The automaker is also offering some benefits on its newly launched ‘Waltz Edition’. Here are the details:

Wagon R Waltz Edition

Offer Amount Free Kit Worth Up to Rs 49,900 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Rs 2,100 Total Benefits Up to Rs 67,000

The above-mentioned discounts are applicable on lower-spec LXI CNG variant of the Maruti Wagon R Waltz Edition. This includes a discount of Rs 35,000 from the Maruti, along with an additional Rs 15,000 offered by the dealer.

The carmaker is also offering a free special edition kit worth Rs 35,000 andadditional Rs 15,000 on the mid-spec VXi CNG variant of the hatchback

The lower-spec LXi petrol variant is available with a kit worth Rs 9,900, which originally costs Rs 49,900. That said, the mid-spec VXi and higher-spec ZXi variants are being offered with a free kit worth Rs 35,000.

The exchange bonus and corporate discounts remain the same across all the variants.

Maruti Wagon R is priced from Rs 5.55 lakh to Rs 7.33 lakh.

Celerio

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 35,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Festive Booking Bonus Up to Rs 5,000 Corporate Discount Rs 2,100 Total Benefits Up to Rs 57,100

The offers mentioned in the table apply to all the AMT variants of the Maruti Celerio.

Manual and CNG variants get a lower cash benefit of Rs 30,000 each, while the exchange bonus and corporate discounts remain unchanged.

A special festive booking bonus is also being offered with all the variants except the lower-spec LXi MT variant.

Prices of the Maruti Celerio range between Rs 5.37 lakh and Rs 7.05 lakh.

Eeco

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 30,000

Petrol variants of the Eeco get these above benefits. That said, the CNG variant gets a reduced cash discount of Rs 10,000.

Both the variants get the same exchange bonus, however, the Eeco misses out on benefits like festive booking bonus and corporate discount.

Maruti Eeco is priced from Rs 5.32 lakh to Rs 5.68 lakh.

Old-gen Swift

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 25,000

The aforementioned benefits are being offered on the old-gen Swift, till the remaining stock gets cleared.

All petrol variants get the same cash discount and exchange bonus. However, the CNG variants can only be had with an exchange bonus.

The last recorded price of the old-gen Maruti Swift was from Rs 6.24 lakh to Rs 9.14 lakh.

Swift 2024

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Additional Dealer Offer Up to Rs 19,000 Festive Booking Bonus Up to Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 59,000

Customers looking for the AMT variants of the 2024 Maruti Swift will receive the above discounts.

The base-spec LXi manual variant gets a reduced cash discount of Rs 15,000 with Rs 9,000 as additional offer from the dealer

The mid-spec VXi and VXi (O) and higher-spec ZXi and ZXi Plus petrol manual variants get a cash discount of Rs 15,000, along with an additional Rs 19,000 from the dealership.

The CNG variants of the Swift do not get any cash discount. However, it gets the highest dealer disocunt of Rs 20,000 compared to other variants.

All the variants are offered with the same exchange bonus and festive booking bonus. However, the CNG variants are not being offered with the festive bonus.

It is priced from Rs 6.49 lakh to Rs 9.60 lakh.

Dzire

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 15,000 Festive Booking Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 40,000

The sub-4m sedan gets these benefits on all AMT variants.

If you choose a manual variant, the cash discount drops by Rs 5,000. Additionally, no festive booking bonuses are available. That said, the exchange bonus remains the same, bringing down the total benefits to Rs 25,000.

CNG variants do not get any form of discount.

Prices of the Maruti Dzire range from Rs 6.57 lakh to Rs 9.34 lakh.

Brezza

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Festive Booking Bonus Up to Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 30,000

Offers mentioned above apply to the higher-spec Zxi and Zxi+ variants of the Maruti Brezza.

The base-spec LXi (MT) and mid-spec VXi (both MT and AMT) only offer an exchange bonus, while the CNG variants do not come with any discounts or benefits.

The base-spec Lxi and mid-spec Vxi are being offered with the Urbano edition kit worth up to Rs 27,000 and Rs 15,000, respectively. While the exchange bonus remains the same.

Maruti’s sub-4m SUV is priced between Rs 8.34 lakh and Rs 14.14 lakh.

All prices are ex-showroom

Note: These offers may differ based on your location and the variant chosen. To get more information, we recommend you contact your nearest Maruti dealership.

