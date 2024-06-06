Published On Jun 06, 2024 08:01 AM By Ansh for Maruti Alto K10

The CNG variants of some cars are also a part of the offers valid for this entire month

Highest offers of up to Rs 63,500 are available on the Wagon R.

It is followed by Alto K10 with discounts of up to Rs 62,500.

WagonR and the old Swift also get additional exchange bonuses if the exchange car is less than 7 years old.

All these offers are valid till the end of June 2024.

Maruti has released the list of discounts on its Arena models, and all cars except for the Maruti Ertiga get benefits in the form of cash discounts, corporate benefits, or exchange bonuses. If you are planning to buy a Maruti Arena model in June 2024, then have a look at the amount of money you can save. All offers mentioned here are valid till the end of this month.

Alto K10

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 45,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 2,500 Total Benefits Up to Rs 62,500

The aforementioned discounts are on the AMT variants of the hatchback.

Manual and CNG variants get lower cash discounts of up to Rs 40,000 and up to Rs 30,000, respectively.

All variants get the same exchange and corporate benefits.

The Maruti Alto K10 is priced between Rs 3.99 lakh and Rs 5.96 lakh.

S-Presso

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 40,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 1,500 Total Benefits Up to Rs 56,500

Offers mentioned in the table are for the AMT variants of the Maruti S-Presso.

Manual and CNG variants get a lower cash discount of up to Rs 35,000 each.

Exchange bonus and corporate discounts are the same for all variants.

Prices of the Maruti hatchback range from Rs 4.26 lakh to Rs 6.11 lakh.

Wagon R

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 40,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Additional Exchange Bonus (< 7 Years) Up to Rs 5,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 3,500 Total Benefits Up to Rs 63,500

The Maruti Wagon R gets these benefits on the AMT variants. The manual and CNG variants get lower cash benefits of up to Rs 35,000 and up to Rs 25,000, respectively.

All variants get the same exchange and corporate discounts.

If the exchange car is less than 7 years old, then Maruti is offering an additional exchange bonus of up to Rs 5,000.

Maruti Wagon R is priced from Rs 5.54 lakh to Rs 7.37 lakh.

Celerio

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 40,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 2,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 57,000

The AMT variants get a higher cash discount in the Maruti Celerio as well.

Manual and CNG variants get a lower cash benefit of up to Rs 35,000 each.

Corporate and exchange offers are the same for all variants.

Prices of the Maruti Celerio range between Rs 5.37 lakh and Rs 7.09 lakh.

Eeco

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 2,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 32,000

Maruti’s van gets these benefits on its petrol variants.

The CNG variants get a lower cash benefit of up to Rs 10,000.

All variants get the same exchange and corporate benefits.

Maruti Eeco is priced from Rs 5.32 lakh to Rs 6.58 lakh.

Old-gen Swift

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Additional Exchange Bonus (< 7 Years) Up to Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 40,000

Maruti is offering benefits on the old-gen Swift as well, till the time its remaining stock gets cleared.

Its AMT variants get a cash discount of up to Rs 20,000, manual variants get a lower discount of up to Rs 15,000, and the CNG variants do not offer any cash benefit.

All variants get an exchange bonus of up to Rs 15,000, and if the exchange car is less than 7 years old, then you can also claim an additional exchange bonus of up to Rs 5,000.

There are no corporate benefits available with the old Swift.

Swift special edition is also available for an additional price of Rs 18,400.

The last recorded price of the old-gen Maruti Swift was from Rs 6.24 lakh to Rs 9.14 lakh.

Dzire

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 25,000

The sedan gets these benefits on all variants except for the CNG.

CNG variants do not get any form of discount.

There are no corporate discounts available with the Dzire.

Prices of the Maruti Dzire range from Rs 6.57 lakh to Rs 9.39 lakh.

Brezza

Offer Amount Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 10,000

The SUV is available only with a cash discount of up to Rs 10,000.

CNG variants do not get any form of benefits.

The Maruti Brezza is priced between Rs 8.34 lakh and Rs 14.14 lakh.

All prices are ex-showroom

Note: These offers may differ based on your location and the variant chosen. To get more information, we recommend you contact your nearest Maruti Arena dealership.

