2024 Maruti Swift Zxi Plus vs Maruti Baleno Alpha: Which Hatchback To Buy?

The top-spec Baleno Alpha costs Rs 38,000 more than the Zxi Plus variant of the 2024 Swift

Maruti Swift Zxi Plus vs Maruti Baleno Alpha

The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift has been launched in India. It features a sharper design, added features, and an improved safety kit. When it comes to pricing, the top-spec Zxi Plus variant of the Maruti Swift is closely priced to the top-spec Alpha variant of the Maruti Baleno, which belongs to the premium hatchback segment. Here’s how these two hatchbacks compare to each other in terms of specifications and features.

Prices

Maruti Swift Zxi Plus

Maruti Baleno Alpha

Rs 9 lakh to Rs 9.50 lakh (introductory)

Rs 9.38 lakh to Rs 9.88 lakh

  • Over the top-spec Swift, the top-spec Alpha variant of the Baleno comes at a premium of Rs 38,000. 

Dimensions

Dimensions

Maruti Swift

Maruti Baleno

Length

3860 mm

3990 mm

Width

1735 mm

1745 mm

Height

1520 mm

1500 mm

Wheelbase

2450 mm

2520 mm

Boot Space

265 Litres

318 Litres

2024 Maruti Swift rear

  • As the Baleno is a premium hatchback, it is 130 mm longer and 10 mm wider than new-generation Maruti Swift. However, the Swift is still 20 mm taller than the Baleno.

  • Owing to its length advantage, the Baleno also has a 70 mm longer wheelbase than that of the 2024 Swift. It also implies that the Baleno is roomier inside the cabin than the Swift.

Maruti Baleno Boot

  • The Baleno also has 53 litres of extra boot space compared to the new Swift, which on paper at least means it can store more luggage or equipment.

Powertrain

Specifications

Maruti Swift

Maruti Baleno

Engine

1.2-litre  Z-Series 3 Cyl Petrol 

1.2-litre K Series 4 Cyl Petrol

Power

82 PS

90 PS

Torque

112 Nm

113 Nm

Transmission

5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT

5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT

Fuel Efficiency

 24.80 kmpl (MT) / 25.75 kmpl (AMT) 22.35 kmpl (MT) / 22.94 kmpl (AMT)

2024 Maruti Swift engine

  • The 2024 Maruti Swift uses a new 1.2-litre Z series 3 cylinder petrol engine, while the Baleno still gets the renowned 1.2-litre K series 4 cylinder petrol engine.

  • The Baleno offers 8 PS more power than the 2024 Swift, but both the hatchbacks make almost identical amounts of torque.

  • One commonality between the two hatchbacks is the gearbox options on offer. Both get a choice of 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT.

Features Highlights

Features

Maruti Swift Zxi Plus

Maruti Baleno Alpha

Exterior

  • LED projector headlights

  • LED DRLs

  • LED tail lights

  • Front LED fog lamps

  • 15-inch alloy wheels

  • Roof antenna

  • LED projector headlights

  • LED DRLs

  • LED tail lights

  • Front LED Fog Lamps

  • 16-inch alloy wheels

  • Roof Antenna

Interior

  • All black dashboard

  • Fabric seat upholstery

  • Leatherette wrapped steering wheel

  • Footwell lighting

  • 60:40 split folding rear seats

  • Dual-tone dashboard

  • Fabric seat upholstery

  • Leatherette wrapped steering wheel

  • Front centre armrest

  • Footwell lighting

  • 60:40 split folding rear seats

Comfort & Convenience

  • Automatic AC

  • Rear AC vents

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Electrically adjustable and auto-folding ORVMs

  • Adjustable headrests for all seats

  • Type A front USB ports

  • Type A & Type C rear USB ports

  • Steering mounted controls

  • Tilt adjustable steering wheel

  • Height adjustable driver’s seat

  • Day/Night IRVM

  • Cruise control

  • Automatic headlights with follow me home function

  • Push button engine start/stop

  • Automatic AC

  • Rear AC vents

  • Head Up Display

  • Electrically adjustable and auto-folding ORVMs

  • Adjustable headrests for all seats

  • Type A front USB ports

  • Type A & Type C USB ports

  • Steering mounted controls

  • Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel

  • Height adjustable driver’s seat

  • Auto dimming IRVM

  • Cruise control

  • Automatic headlights with follow me home function

  • Push button engine start/stop.

Infotainment

  • 9-inch touchscreen

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 6-speaker Arkamys sound system

  • 9-inch touchscreen

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 6-speaker Arkamys sound system

Safety

  • 6 airbags (as standard)

  • Electronic stability control (ESC)

  • Hill hold assist

  • Rear parking camera

  • Rear parking sensors

  • Rear wiper washer

  • Rear defogger

  • 3-point seat belts for all seats

  • Seat belt reminder for all seats

  • ABS with EBD

  • 6 airbags

  • Electronic stability control (ESC)

  • Hill hold assist

  • 360 view camera

  • Rear parking sensors

  • 3-point seat belts for all seats

  • Rear wiper washer

  • Rear defogger

  • Seat belt reminder for all seats

  • ABS with EBD

2024 Maruti Swift cabin

  • While both Swift and Baleno are almost evenly matched in terms of equipment list, the latter still offers more comfort and convenience, including a heads up display and a front centre armrest. 

Maruti Baleno Cabin

  • Both hatchbacks here are equipped with a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a 6-speaker Arkamys sound system.

  • In terms of safety, both the top-spec variants of the 2024 Swift and Baleno get six airbags, electronic stability control, and rear parking sensors. However, Baleno has an advantage here with its 360-degree camera setup, while the top-spec variant of the Swift only gets rear parking camera.

Final Takeaway

Though both 2024 Maruti Swift and Maruti Baleno are evenly packaged, the Baleno still has an edge in terms of a roomier cabin, and a few additional comfort and convenience features. For a premium of just Rs 38,000, you get a car from a segment above, which will also offer extra boot space and a 360-degree camera.

However, if your budget is still limited to Rs 9.50 lakh, the Swift is also a good option here. Within this budget, the Swift is also a well equipped hatchback and it additionally also gets wireless phone charger over the Baleno. Also, the Swift being a 3-cylinder is slightly more fuel efficient than Baleno. Another advantage 2024 Swift offers over the Baleno is the option of dual-tone exterior shades.

