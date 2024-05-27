Modified On May 27, 2024 05:34 PM By Shreyash for Maruti Swift

The top-spec Baleno Alpha costs Rs 38,000 more than the Zxi Plus variant of the 2024 Swift

The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift has been launched in India. It features a sharper design, added features, and an improved safety kit. When it comes to pricing, the top-spec Zxi Plus variant of the Maruti Swift is closely priced to the top-spec Alpha variant of the Maruti Baleno, which belongs to the premium hatchback segment. Here’s how these two hatchbacks compare to each other in terms of specifications and features.

Prices

Maruti Swift Zxi Plus Maruti Baleno Alpha Rs 9 lakh to Rs 9.50 lakh (introductory) Rs 9.38 lakh to Rs 9.88 lakh

Over the top-spec Swift, the top-spec Alpha variant of the Baleno comes at a premium of Rs 38,000.

Dimensions

Dimensions Maruti Swift Maruti Baleno Length 3860 mm 3990 mm Width 1735 mm 1745 mm Height 1520 mm 1500 mm Wheelbase 2450 mm 2520 mm Boot Space 265 Litres 318 Litres

As the Baleno is a premium hatchback, it is 130 mm longer and 10 mm wider than new-generation Maruti Swift. However, the Swift is still 20 mm taller than the Baleno.

Owing to its length advantage, the Baleno also has a 70 mm longer wheelbase than that of the 2024 Swift. It also implies that the Baleno is roomier inside the cabin than the Swift.

The Baleno also has 53 litres of extra boot space compared to the new Swift, which on paper at least means it can store more luggage or equipment.

Powertrain

Specifications Maruti Swift Maruti Baleno Engine 1.2-litre Z-Series 3 Cyl Petrol 1.2-litre K Series 4 Cyl Petrol Power 82 PS 90 PS Torque 112 Nm 113 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT Fuel Efficiency 24.80 kmpl (MT) / 25.75 kmpl (AMT) 22.35 kmpl (MT) / 22.94 kmpl (AMT)

The 2024 Maruti Swift uses a new 1.2-litre Z series 3 cylinder petrol engine, while the Baleno still gets the renowned 1.2-litre K series 4 cylinder petrol engine.

The Baleno offers 8 PS more power than the 2024 Swift, but both the hatchbacks make almost identical amounts of torque.

One commonality between the two hatchbacks is the gearbox options on offer. Both get a choice of 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT.

Features Highlights

Features Maruti Swift Zxi Plus Maruti Baleno Alpha Exterior LED projector headlights

LED DRLs

LED tail lights

Front LED fog lamps

15-inch alloy wheels

Roof antenna LED projector headlights

LED DRLs

LED tail lights

Front LED Fog Lamps

16-inch alloy wheels

Roof Antenna Interior All black dashboard

Fabric seat upholstery

Leatherette wrapped steering wheel

Footwell lighting

60:40 split folding rear seats Dual-tone dashboard

Fabric seat upholstery

Leatherette wrapped steering wheel

Front centre armrest

Footwell lighting

60:40 split folding rear seats Comfort & Convenience Automatic AC

Rear AC vents

Wireless phone charger

Electrically adjustable and auto-folding ORVMs

Adjustable headrests for all seats

Type A front USB ports

Type A & Type C rear USB ports

Steering mounted controls

Tilt adjustable steering wheel

Height adjustable driver’s seat

Day/Night IRVM

Cruise control

Automatic headlights with follow me home function

Push button engine start/stop Automatic AC

Rear AC vents

Head Up Display

Electrically adjustable and auto-folding ORVMs

Adjustable headrests for all seats

Type A front USB ports

Type A & Type C USB ports

Steering mounted controls

Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel

Height adjustable driver’s seat Auto dimming IRVM

Cruise control

Automatic headlights with follow me home function

Push button engine start/stop. Infotainment 9-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

6-speaker Arkamys sound system 9-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

6-speaker Arkamys sound system Safety 6 airbags (as standard)

Electronic stability control (ESC)

Hill hold assist

Rear parking camera

Rear parking sensors

Rear wiper washer

Rear defogger

3-point seat belts for all seats

Seat belt reminder for all seats

ABS with EBD 6 airbags

Electronic stability control (ESC)

Hill hold assist

360 view camera

Rear parking sensors

3-point seat belts for all seats

Rear wiper washer

Rear defogger

Seat belt reminder for all seats

ABS with EBD

While both Swift and Baleno are almost evenly matched in terms of equipment list, the latter still offers more comfort and convenience, including a heads up display and a front centre armrest.

Both hatchbacks here are equipped with a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a 6-speaker Arkamys sound system.

In terms of safety, both the top-spec variants of the 2024 Swift and Baleno get six airbags, electronic stability control, and rear parking sensors. However, Baleno has an advantage here with its 360-degree camera setup, while the top-spec variant of the Swift only gets rear parking camera.

Final Takeaway

Though both 2024 Maruti Swift and Maruti Baleno are evenly packaged, the Baleno still has an edge in terms of a roomier cabin, and a few additional comfort and convenience features. For a premium of just Rs 38,000, you get a car from a segment above, which will also offer extra boot space and a 360-degree camera.

However, if your budget is still limited to Rs 9.50 lakh, the Swift is also a good option here. Within this budget, the Swift is also a well equipped hatchback and it additionally also gets wireless phone charger over the Baleno. Also, the Swift being a 3-cylinder is slightly more fuel efficient than Baleno. Another advantage 2024 Swift offers over the Baleno is the option of dual-tone exterior shades.

