2024 Maruti Swift Zxi Plus vs Maruti Baleno Alpha: Which Hatchback To Buy?
Modified On May 27, 2024 05:34 PM By Shreyash for Maruti Swift
The top-spec Baleno Alpha costs Rs 38,000 more than the Zxi Plus variant of the 2024 Swift
The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift has been launched in India. It features a sharper design, added features, and an improved safety kit. When it comes to pricing, the top-spec Zxi Plus variant of the Maruti Swift is closely priced to the top-spec Alpha variant of the Maruti Baleno, which belongs to the premium hatchback segment. Here’s how these two hatchbacks compare to each other in terms of specifications and features.
Prices
|
Maruti Swift Zxi Plus
|
Maruti Baleno Alpha
|
Rs 9 lakh to Rs 9.50 lakh (introductory)
|
Rs 9.38 lakh to Rs 9.88 lakh
-
Over the top-spec Swift, the top-spec Alpha variant of the Baleno comes at a premium of Rs 38,000.
Dimensions
|
Dimensions
|
Maruti Swift
|
Maruti Baleno
|
Length
|
3860 mm
|
3990 mm
|
Width
|
1735 mm
|
1745 mm
|
Height
|
1520 mm
|
1500 mm
|
Wheelbase
|
2450 mm
|
2520 mm
|
Boot Space
|
265 Litres
|
318 Litres
-
As the Baleno is a premium hatchback, it is 130 mm longer and 10 mm wider than new-generation Maruti Swift. However, the Swift is still 20 mm taller than the Baleno.
-
Owing to its length advantage, the Baleno also has a 70 mm longer wheelbase than that of the 2024 Swift. It also implies that the Baleno is roomier inside the cabin than the Swift.
-
The Baleno also has 53 litres of extra boot space compared to the new Swift, which on paper at least means it can store more luggage or equipment.
Also Check Out: Suzuki eWX Electric Hatchback Patented In India–Could It Be A Maruti Wagon R EV?
Powertrain
|
Specifications
|
Maruti Swift
|
Maruti Baleno
|
Engine
|
1.2-litre Z-Series 3 Cyl Petrol
|
1.2-litre K Series 4 Cyl Petrol
|
Power
|
82 PS
|
90 PS
|
Torque
|
112 Nm
|
113 Nm
|
Transmission
|
5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT
|
5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT
|
Fuel Efficiency
|24.80 kmpl (MT) / 25.75 kmpl (AMT)
|22.35 kmpl (MT) / 22.94 kmpl (AMT)
-
The 2024 Maruti Swift uses a new 1.2-litre Z series 3 cylinder petrol engine, while the Baleno still gets the renowned 1.2-litre K series 4 cylinder petrol engine.
-
The Baleno offers 8 PS more power than the 2024 Swift, but both the hatchbacks make almost identical amounts of torque.
-
One commonality between the two hatchbacks is the gearbox options on offer. Both get a choice of 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT.
Features Highlights
|
Features
|
Maruti Swift Zxi Plus
|
Maruti Baleno Alpha
|
Exterior
|
|
|
Interior
|
|
|
Comfort & Convenience
|
|
|
Infotainment
|
|
|
Safety
|
|
-
While both Swift and Baleno are almost evenly matched in terms of equipment list, the latter still offers more comfort and convenience, including a heads up display and a front centre armrest.
-
Both hatchbacks here are equipped with a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a 6-speaker Arkamys sound system.
-
In terms of safety, both the top-spec variants of the 2024 Swift and Baleno get six airbags, electronic stability control, and rear parking sensors. However, Baleno has an advantage here with its 360-degree camera setup, while the top-spec variant of the Swift only gets rear parking camera.
Final Takeaway
Though both 2024 Maruti Swift and Maruti Baleno are evenly packaged, the Baleno still has an edge in terms of a roomier cabin, and a few additional comfort and convenience features. For a premium of just Rs 38,000, you get a car from a segment above, which will also offer extra boot space and a 360-degree camera.
However, if your budget is still limited to Rs 9.50 lakh, the Swift is also a good option here. Within this budget, the Swift is also a well equipped hatchback and it additionally also gets wireless phone charger over the Baleno. Also, the Swift being a 3-cylinder is slightly more fuel efficient than Baleno. Another advantage 2024 Swift offers over the Baleno is the option of dual-tone exterior shades.
Read More on : Maruti Swift AMT
0 out of 0 found this helpful