Published On Aug 05, 2024 07:24 PM By Yashika for Maruti Ignis

Customers can choose to opt for either an exchange bonus or scrappage bonus for almost all the models listed below.

Maximum benefits of up to Rs 2.5 lakh are being offered with the Jimny via Maruti’s financing option.

Customers can save up to Rs 1.03 lakh on the Grand Vitara.

Maruti Baleno, can be had with benefits of up to Rs 53,100.

The Maruti Ciaz comes with discounts of up to Rs 40,000.

All offers are valid till August end.

If you are planning to add a Nexa car to your garage this August, the automaker is offering benefits on all its models, save for the premium Invicto MPV. Among these, the Jimny bags the highest discounts this month. The saving comprises cash discounts, exchange bonuses and corporate discounts.

Let’s see how much can you save with these models:

Jimny

Offers Amount Cash Discount Rs 1 lakh (Up to Rs 1.5 lakh additional with MSSF) Total Benefit Rs 2.5 lakh

All variants of the Maruti Jimny are being offered with benefits of up to Rs 1 lakh without availing Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance (MSSF).

Customers choosing MSSF for financing their SUV can get a total discount of Rs 1.95 lakh on the Zeta variant and up to Rs 2.5 lakh on the Alpha variant.

Maruti is not offering it with any exchange bonus, corporate discount, scrappage bonus, or rural discount.

The Jimny is priced from Rs 12.74 lakh to Rs 14.95 lakh.

Grand Vitara

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 50,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 50,000 Corporate Discount Rs 3,100 Total Benefits Up to Rs 1.03 lakh

These benefits on Maruti Grand Vitara are valid for the strong-hybrid variants, with an additional 5-year warranty at no extra charge. Additionally, buyers can avail of a scrappage bonus of Rs 55,000 or an exchange bonus of Rs 50,000 on these variants.

Maruti offers the base-spec Sigma variant with a Rs 25,000 cash discount, Rs 30,000 exchange bonus (or Rs 35,000 scrappage bonus option), and a Rs 3,100 corporate discount.

The Delta, Zeta and Alpha (AWD) variants also receive the same cash discount, exchange and scrappage bonuses as the Sigma.

A cash discount of Rs 10,000 is also available on the CNG variants of the SUV, which can be clubbed with exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 or Rs 25,000 scrappage bonus and corporate discount of Rs 3,100.

You can either choose a corporate discount or the rural discount.

The Grand Vitara retails between Rs 11 lakh and Rs 20.09 lakh.

Baleno

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 35,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Rs 3,100 Total Benefits Up to Rs 53,100

The above-mentioned benefits are available on the hatchback’s AMT and Delta CNG variants.

If you wish to buy the hatchback with a manual gearbox (including the Zeta CNG variant), the cash discount drops down to Rs 30,000, while other offers remain unchanged.

There is also a scrappage bonus of Rs 20,000 that can be opted for instead of the exchange bonus.

Customers can also opt for a rural discount of Rs 2,100 in place of the corporate discount of Rs 3,100.

The Maruti Baleno is priced between Rs 6.66 lakh and Rs 9.83 lakh.

Ignis

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 35,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Rural Discount Rs 3,100 Total Benefits Up to Rs 53,100

The aforementioned discounts apply to the base-spec Sigma (MT) and AMT variants of the hatchback.

If you choose any other manual variant of the Ignis, the cash discount decreases by Rs 5,000, while other offers remain unchanged.

You can either opt for the exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 or a scrappage bonus of Rs 20,000, but you cannot combine the two.

A rural discount of Rs 3,100 is also available with the Ignis, but there’s no corporate discount.

Prices for the Ignis range from Rs 5.84 lakh and Rs 8.06 lakh.

Ciaz

Offers Amount Cash Discount Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 25,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 40,000

The aforementioned benefits are available on all the variants of the Maruti Ciaz.

Customers can either choose the above-mentioned exchange bonus or opt for a scrappage bonus of Rs 30,000.

There is no rural or corporate discount on this sedan.

The Maruti Ciaz is priced between Rs 9.40 lakh and Rs 12.29 lakh.

Fronx

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 30,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 40,000

Maruti is offering the turbo variants of the Fronx with a cash discount of Rs 30,000 along with the Velocity Edition accessory kit worth Rs 43,000.

If you choose the base-spec Sigma (MT) variant, the cash discount drops to Rs 22,500 along with the Velocity Edition accessory kit worth Rs 3,060.

There’s also an optional scrappage bonus of Rs 15,000 that can be chosen instead of the exchange bonus of Rs 10,000.

For buyers looking to pick its regular petrol variants (Delta and Delta Plus), the cash discount further reduces to Rs 20,000, while the petrol AMT variants come with a Rs 25,000 cash discount. The other offers remain unchanged.

That said, the CNG variant comes with only the exchange bonus or the scrappage bonus.

The Maruti Fronx is priced from Rs 7.51 to Rs 13.04 Lakh.

XL6

Offers Amount Cash Discount Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 20,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 35,000

The Maruti XL6 is being offered only with a cash discount of Rs 15,000 across all its variants.

The CNG variant is being offered with a reduced exchange and scrappage bonus of Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000 respectively.

There’s also a choice of a scrappage bonus of Rs 25,000 instead of the exchange bonus of Rs 20,000.

Maruti has priced the XL6 from Rs 11.61 lakh to Rs 14.77 lakh.

All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Note: These offers may differ based on your location and the variant chosen. To get more information, we recommend you contact your nearest Maruti Nexa dealership.

