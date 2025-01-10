Maruti Brezza And Tata Nexon Were The Most Popular Sub-4m SUVs In December 2024

Maruti Brezza took back the first spot from Tata Nexon followed by Hyundai Venue

December 2024 has passed, and we have the sales figures for the sub-4m SUV segment, which saw a decline in total sales numbers by almost 10 percent. Kia Sonet saw the maximum decline and Maruti Brezza saw the highest growth, while the month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) gains for the other models were a mixed bag. Let us have a proper look at how each sub-4m SUV that is currently available in the Indian market performed in December 2024.

December 2024 November 2024 MoM Growth (%) Market share current(%) Market share (% last year) YoY market share (%) Average sales (6 months) Maruti Brezza 17336 14918 16.2 31.99 28.48 3.51 15641 Tata Nexon 13536 15329 -11.69 24.98 33.89 -8.91 13303 Hyundai Venue 10265 9754 5.23 18.94 23.02 -4.08 9788 Mahindra XUV 3XO 7000 7656 -8.56 12.91 7.87 5.04 8953 Kia Sonet 3337 9255 -63.94 6.15 0.02 6.13 9773 Nissan Magnite 2117 2342 -9.6 3.9 4.76 -0.86 2323 Renault Kiger 594 779 -23.74 1.09 1.91 -0.82 942 Total 54185 60033 -9.74

Key Takeaways

Maruti Brezza took the first spot with sales figures reaching over 17,300. This marked an MoM growth for the Indian carmaker of over 16 percent. Maruti Brezza’s YoY market share also saw an increase of 3.5 percent.

Tata Nexon came second on the list with sales crossing 13,500 units. This resulted in a decline of MoM figures by nearly 12 percent. It also lost market share in terms of YoY figures, by a factor of almost 9 percent.

Hyundai dispatched over 10,200 units of the Venue, marking an MoM growth of slightly more than 5 percent. This however is a decline in market share when YoY figures are considered by slightly more than 4 percent.

Mahindra sold 7,000 units of the XUV 3XO, which is a decline from last month's sales figures by slightly more than 8.5 percent. It however gained the second-highest market share when compared to December 2023 by a little over 5 percent.

Kia Sonet sales reported a decline of nearly 64 percent in its MoM figures, the highest on this list. Its YoY growth contrasted this decline with a 6 percent increase, which is the highest on this list as well. However, market share was negligible for the Sonet in December 2023.

Nissan dispatched more than 2,100 units of the Magnite, but the SUV still saw an MoM decline of nearly 10 percent. The sales figures for December 2024 were lower than the six-month average for Magnite, and it held a market share of almost 4 percent last month.

Renault Kiger was unable to breach even the four-digit sales mark, selling fewer units than its six-month average. The MoM decline for Kiger was nearly 24 percent, and the YoY market share dropped by almost 1 percent.

