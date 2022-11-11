  • English
Maruti Arena Cars Have Up To 4 Months Of Wait Time

Modified On Nov 11, 2022 10:58 AM By Rohit for Maruti S-Presso

Among the 20 cities mentioned in our list, Patna has a consistent waiting period of two months for all models

Maruti Arena cars waiting period

  • The Alto K10 and new Brezza see the maximum wait time of four months in Pune,  Mumbai and Thane.

  • All cars have a minimum waiting period of a month in the top 20 cities in India.

  • Buyers looking to pick the Ertiga also need to wait for up to two months.

  • The average wait time for any Maruti Arena model across most cities is between one and two months.

Maruti’s Arena showroom network retails an array of models, ranging from entry-level hatchbacks to one of the priciest sub-4m SUVs in India. There’s also a plethora of discounts being offered on almost all cars under its Arena umbrella.

If you are on the lookout for one of them this November, here’s how long you will have to wait to have it delivered:

City

Alto 800

Alto K10

S-Presso

Celerio

Wagon R

Swift

Dzire

Ertiga

Brezza

New Delhi

1-2 months

2-3 months

2 months

2 months

2 months

2 months

2 months

1-2 months

3 months

Bengaluru

1 month

1 month

1.5 months

1 month

1-1.5 months

1 month

1 month

1.5 months

1.5 months

Mumbai

2 months

2 months

1-2 months

2 months

2 months

2-3 months

2-3 months

1-2 months

3-4 months

Hyderabad

1.5 months

2 months

1-1.5 months

1.5 months

1 month

1-1.5 months

1-1.5 months

1-1.5 months

2-2.5 months

Pune

2 months

3-4 months

2.5 months

2 months

1-2 months

1 month

1-1.5 months

1 month

3 months

Chennai

1-2 months

2 months

1-2 months

2 months

2 months

1-2 months

2 months

1-2 months

2-3 months

Jaipur

1 month

1.5 months

1 month

1 month

1.5 months

1 month

1 month

1 month

1.5-2 months

Ahmedabad

1-2 months

2 months

1 month

2-3 months

2 months

1-2 months

1-2 months

1-2 months

3 months

Gurugram

1.5 months

1.5-2 months

1-1.5 months

1.5-2 months

1-2 months

1 month

1 month

1-1.5 months

1.5 months

Lucknow

1-2 months

1-2 months

1-2 months

2 months

2 months

1 month

1-2 months

1-2 months

2-3 months

Kolkata

1 month

1.5-2 months

1 month

1 month

1.5 months

1-1.5 months

1 month

1 month

1.5 months

Thane

1.5 months

1.5 months

1 month

2 months

1.5-2 months

1-2 months

1-2 months

1-2 months

4 months

Surat

1-2 months

2 months

1 month

2-3 months

2 months

1-2 months

1-2 months

1-2 months

3 months

Ghaziabad

2 months

2 months

1 month

1-1.5 months

1-2 months

1-2 months

2 months

1.5 months

2-3 months

Chandigarh

1-2 months

2 months

1-2 months

2 months

2 months

1-2 months

2 months

1-2 months

2-3 months

Coimbatore

1.5 months

2 months

1-1.5 months

1.5 months

1 month

1-1.5 months

1-1.5 months

1-1.5 months

2-2.5 months

Patna

2 months

2 months

2 months

2 months

2 months

2 months

2 months

2 months

2 months

Faridabad

1.5 months

3 months

2.5 months

2 months

1-2 months

1-2 months

2 months

1 month

3 months

Indore

2 months

1-2 months

2 months

2 months

1-1.5 months

2 months

1-2 months

2 months

2-3 months

Noida

1 month

1.5 months

1.5 months

1 month

1 month

1-1.5 months

1 month

1.5 months

1.5 months

Takeaways

Maruti Alto K10
Maruti Brezza

  • The Alto K10 and new Brezza are the two models in Maruti Arena’s lineup with the maximum waiting period of up to four months. It applies to the K10 buyers in Pune and Brezza buyers in Mumbai and Thane.

  • All models have a wait time of two months in Patna, while in other cities most of them could potentially be delivered in just one month.

Maruti S-Presso

  • Buyers living in Pune and Faridabad have to wait the longest (two and half months) to get their hands on the S-Presso.

  • The Swift and Dzire’s waiting time ranges between one month and three months, the maximum being in Mumbai.

  • Maruti’s compact hatchback duo, the Celerio and Wagon R, is mostly available within two months after the booking. That said, it’s the former whose maximum waiting time extends up to three months in Ahmedabad and Surat.

Maruti Ertiga CNG

  • Maruti’s premium MPV in the Arena lineup, the Ertiga, also endures a maximum wait time of two months in multiple cities.

1 comment
1
u
user
Nov 11, 2022 11:42:03 AM

Brezaa and Ertiga having more than 1 year waiting time in Delhi

