Mahindra XUV700 Delivery To Begin From October-end This Year

Published On Oct 10, 2021 11:16 AM By Tarun for Mahindra XUV700

Deliveries of the petrol variants will commence from the last week of October.

The diesel variants will be delivered from the last week of November.

If you are booking the XUV700 now, you will have to pay the going price at the time of delivery.

Already 50,000 units of the XUV700 have been booked for the next six months.

The SUV features a 360-degree camera, up to seven airbags, lane-keeping assist, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, adaptive cruise control, and automatic emergency braking.

The SUV gets 200PS 2-litre turbo-petrol and 155PS/185PS 2.2-litre diesel engines, each paired with 6-speed manual and automatic options.

There’s an optional AWD for the diesel.

For context, the SUV has booked 50,000 units to date, and all bookings are now closed for the next six months. As soon as the first batch on October 7 was sold out, introductory prices were scrapped and the SUV got costlier by up to Rs 50,000.

Mahindra is offering the XUV700 in two trims: MX and AX, the latter being more powerful and premium. The SUV’s available as five- and seven-seaters. For the latter, you’ll have to fork out extra Rs 60,000. Please note that only select variants can be had with seven seats.

The XUV700 is powered by 200PS 2-litre turbo-petrol and 155PS/185PS 2.2-litre diesel engines, each paired with 6-speed manual and automatic transmission options. An optional AWD is offered with the top-spec diesel-automatic (AX7) variant.

Features include two 10.25-inch screens (for the touchscreen infotainment and digital instrument cluster), wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay, built-in Alexa support, connected car technology, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, LED headlamps, pop-up door handles, wireless charging, and powered driver’s seat.

Safety is covered by up to seven airbags, tyre pressure monitoring, electronic stability programme, a 360-degree camera, and blind view monitor. Additionally, the XUV700 gets Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) with features such as adaptive cruise control, pilot assist, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, and lane-keeping assist.

The XUV700 rivals the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Alcazar , MG Hector Plus , MG Hector, Tata Safari , and Tata Harrier.

