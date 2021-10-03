Mahindra XUV700 vs Compact SUV Rivals: Price Talk

Published On Oct 03, 2021 01:00 PM By Sonny for Mahindra XUV700

The aggressive introductory pricing of the XUV700 brings it into the competitive range of premium compact SUVs too, but how does each variant fare? We find out

Mahindra has announced the introductory prices of the XUV700, with bookings scheduled to open on October 7. These prices are only valid for the first 25,000 bookings and bring the mid-size SUV well within the range of premium compact SUVs like the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. Let’s see how the variant-wise pricing of the XUV700 fares against the smaller alternatives:

Petrol

Mahindra XUV700 Hyundai Creta Kia Seltos Skoda Kushaq Volkswagen Taigun EX - Rs 11.12 lakh HTK - Rs 10.84 lakh Active - Rs 10.49 lakh Comfortline - Rs 10.49 lakh MX - Rs 11.99 lakh HTK+ - Rs 11.89 lakh S - Rs 12.35 lakh HTK+ iMT - Rs 12.29 lakh Ambition - Rs 12.79 lakh Highline - Rs 12.79 lakh SX Executive - Rs 13.34 lakh AX3 - Rs 13.99 lakh SX - Rs 14.13 lakh HTX - Rs 13.75 lakh Ambition AT - Rs 14.19 lakh Highline AT- Rs 14.09 lakh Style - Rs 14.59 lakh Topline - Rs 14.56 lakh AX5 - Rs 14.99 lakh/ Rs 15.59 lakh (7-seater) HTX CVT - Rs 14.75 lakh GT 1.5 - Rs 14.99 lakh AX3 AT - Rs 15.59 lakh SX CVT - Rs 15.61 lakh GTX - Rs 15.45 lakh Topline AT - Rs 15.90 lakh AX5 AT - Rs 16.59 lakh SX(O) CVT - Rs 16.82 lakh/ SX Turbo DCT - Rs 16.83 lakh GTX Plus - Rs 16.75 lakh Style AT - Rs 16.20 lakh/ Style 1.5 - Rs 16.19 lakh AX7 - Rs 17.59 lakh SX(O) Turbo DCT - Rs 17.87 lakh GTX Plus DCT - Rs 17.54 lakh Style 1.5 DSG - Rs 17.59 lakh GT 1.5 DSG - Rs 17.49 lakh AX7 AT - Rs 19.19 lakh

The XUV700’s pricing starts a lot higher than the smaller SUVs on this list, but it is better equipped from base than the entry-variants of these compact SUV rivals. The MX comes with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 7-inch colour MID, and the 200PS 2-litre turbo-petrol engine.

Mahindra offers the XUV700 with the dual 10.25-inch displays for the touchscreen infotainment system and driver’s display, connected car tech and more from the AX3 trim onwards. The AX5 variant gets more airbags, LED headlamps and a panoramic sunroof over the AX3.

At the top end, the Mahindra XUV700 is only available with seven seats and its manual option is priced similar to the top-spec petrol-automatic variants of the compact SUVs. The AX7 comes equipped with Advanced Driver Assist Systems (ADAS), six airbags, dual-zone climate control and a power adjustable driver’s seat.

The Seltos starts from Rs 9.95 lakh making it the most affordable option here. It is also offered with the most petrol powertrain options: the 1.5-litre petrol engine (115PS/144Nm)with the choice of a 6-speed manual, 6-speed iMT(clutchless manual), and a CVT automatic. Meanwhile, the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol unit (140PS/242Nm) has the option of a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT(dual-clutch automatic).

The top-spec Seltos GTX Plus does get some top features like a 360-degree camera, 8-inch head-up display, smartkey remote engine start, 8-speaker Bose sound system and ventilated front seats. Its manual option is priced similar to the XUV700 AX5 AT while the DCT is slightly more affordable than the XUV700 AX7 MT.

Hyundai offers the same engines for the Creta as the Kia Seltos. But there’s no clutchless manual transmission or the choice of a manual with the turbo-petrol variants. Its top-spec variants are priced similar to the XUV700’s AX5 AT and the AX7 trims.

The Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun are petrol-only offerings, with two turbocharged engines to choose from: 1-litre TSI (115PS/175Nm) and 1.5-litre TSI (150PS/250Nm). Both engines get the choice of a 6-speed manual but while the smaller engine is available with a 6-speed automatic, the larger engine gets a 7-speed DSG (dual-clutch automatic).

The Taigun is the most affordable petrol-automatic option here. Its top-spec variant and the Kushaq’s are not as well equipped as some of the other SUVs on this list but they offer cylinder deactivation technology (with the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine) for improved efficiency.

The Taigun’s GT manual variant is priced on par with the XUV700 AX5 but the Mahindra SUV is better equipped, more spacious and offers more performance on paper.

Diesel

Mahindra XUV700 Hyundai Creta Kia Seltos E - Rs 10.63 lakh HTE - Rs 10.65 lakh MX - Rs 12.49 lakh EX - Rs 12.03 lakh HTK - Rs 11.99 lakh S - Rs 13.31 lakh HTK+ - Rs 13.19 lakh AX3 - Rs 14.59 lakh/ Rs 15.19 lakh (7-seater) SX Executive - Rs 14.30 lakh HTK+ AT - Rs 14.15 lakh AX5 - Rs 15.59 lakh/ Rs 16.19 lakh (7-seater) SX - Rs 15.09 lakh HTX - Rs 14.95 lakh SX(O) - Rs 16.37 lakh HTX+ - Rs 15.99 lakh AX3 AT - Rs 16.19 lakh SX AT - Rs 16.57 lakh AX5 AT - Rs 17.19 lakh/ Rs 17.79 lakh (7-seater) AX7 - Rs 18.19 lakh SX(O) AT - Rs 17.78 lakh GTX+ AT - Rs 17.85 lakh AX7 AT - Rs 19.79 lakh

Once again, the starting price of the XUV700 diesel variants is notably higher than that of the compact SUVs. Even the MX trim is pricier than the Creta EX and Seltos HTK by around Rs 50,000.

The XUV700’s diesel option is a 2.2-litre engine in two tunes: 155PS/360Nm in base variant, and 185PS/420Nm in other variants. With the 6-speed automatic, the torque output goes up by 30Nm. In comparison, the Creta and Seltos’ 1.5-litre diesel engine only offers 115PS and 250Nm with similar transmission options: 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic.

The Seltos HTK+ AT is the most affordable diesel-automatic option here, cheaper than the XUV700 AX3 AT diesel-auto by over Rs 2 lakh. The Creta’s one below top-spec diesel variant with the automatic transmission costs Rs 28,000 more than the AX3 AT.

Top-spec diesel automatic variants of the Creta and Seltos are priced within Rs 6000 of the XUV700 AX5 7-seater option. Here, they all get connected car tech, curtain airbags and a sunroof with the Creta and XUV700 offering a panoramic one. The additional features of these compact SUVs are the ventilated front seats, Bose sound system, power-adjustable driver’s seat and leatherette upholstery. The Kia further offers a 360-degree camera, blind view monitor, a head-up display, wireless charging pad and rain sensing wipers.

The top-spec diesel-manual XUV700 AX7 (seven-seater only) is pricier than the top-spec Creta and Seltos diesel-automatic by at least Rs 34,000. That premium is worth considering for the ADAS features on offer.

Some of the highlight features of the XUV700 such as the Sony 3D sound system, 360-degree camera with blind spot monitoring, and door handles that pop-out electronically are part of the Luxury Pack offered on the AX7 trim for a premium of Rs 1.8 lakh. That puts the larger SUV fairly out of the price range from the smaller SUVs here. Also, the all-wheel drive option is limited to the top-spec diesel-auto variant of the XUV700 for a premium of Rs 1.3 lakh and cannot be clubbed with the Luxury Pack.

