Mahindra XUV700’s Variant-wise Key Features Detailed
Although the complete variant-wise equipment list is yet to be out, Mahindra has revealed a bunch of features that will be available on the four wide-ranging variants of the XUV700
Mahindra offers the XUV700 in two broad trims: MX and AX (AdrenoX).
The base-spec MX includes features such as dual front airbags and flush-fitting door handles.
Features on board the AX Series include two 10.25-inch displays, dual-zone climate control, and ADAS.
The top-spec AX7 trim can also be specced with a Luxury Pack that includes an electronic parking brake and a 360-degree camera.
Mahindra’s XUV700 comes with either a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine or a 2.2-litre diesel motor.
The XUV700 is priced between Rs 11.99 lakh and Rs 21.59 lakh (introductory price, ex-showroom, pan-India).
Mahindra has announced the complete list of variant-wise prices of the XUV700. While we already knew that the SUV will be offered in two broad trims: MX and AX (AdrenoX), the carmaker has now revealed the key variant-wise features of the XUV700. The AX Series consists of three wide-ranging variants, namely AX3, AX5, and AX7. But before we head to the variant-wise features list, let’s get the technical details out of the way:
|
Engine
|
2-litre Turbo-Petrol
|
2.2-litre Diesel (MX)
|
2.2-litre Diesel (AX)
|
Power
|
200PS
|
155PS
|
185PS
|
Torque
|
380Nm
|
360Nm
|
420Nm (MT)/ 450Nm (AT)
|
Transmission
|
6-speed MT/ 6-speed torque converter
|
6-speed MT
|
6-speed MT/ 6-speed torque converter
|
AWD
|
FWD
|
FWD
|
FWD/ AWD
Select diesel variants will also get three drive modes -- Zip, Zap, and Zoom -- along with a Custom mode to enhance the performance and steering response as needed.
Here’s a look at the variant-wise seating configuration of the XUV700:
|
Variant
|
Diesel
|
Petrol
|
5-seater
|
7-seater
|
5-seater
|
7-seater
|
MX MT
|
Yes
|
No
|
Yes
|
No
|
AX3 MT
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
No
|
AX3 AT
|
Yes
|
No
|
Yes
|
No
|
AX5 MT
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
AX5 AT
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
No
|
AX7 MT
|
No
|
Yes
|
No
|
Yes
|
AX7 AT*
|
No
|
Yes (with optional AWD)
|
No
|
Yes
*Mahindra is also offering the top-spec AX7 AT with a Luxury Pack for Rs 1.8 lakh.
The carmaker recently introduced two more Luxury Pack-specced diesel variants of the XUV700. You can read more about it here.
Colour Options:
-
Everest White
-
Midnight Black
-
Red Rage
-
Dazzling Silver
-
Electric Blue (not available on the base-spec MX trim)
Here’s a look at all the variant-wise details revealed as of now:
MX
-
8-inch touchscreen system
-
7-inch digital driver’s display
-
Android Auto
-
LED taillamps
-
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
-
Speed-sensitive door lock
-
Follow-me-home headlights
-
Four speakers
-
ISOFIX child seat anchorages
-
Adjustable headrests (except for the second row’s middle seat)
-
Steering-mounted controls
-
Power-adjustable ORVMs (outside rearview mirror) with turn indicators
-
Day/Night IRVM (inside rearview mirror)
-
Flush-fitting door handles
-
Dual front airbags
-
17-inch steel wheels
AX3 (Over the MX)
-
Dual 10.25-inch displays (touchscreen and instrumentation)
-
Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
-
Navigation, 3D Maps, and traffic updates
-
Connected car tech (AdrenoX) with 70 features
-
Amazon Alexa connectivity
-
Valet mode
-
Personalised safety alerts
-
60:40 split seats for the second row
-
6-speaker sound system with sound moods
-
LED DRLs and front fog lamps
-
17-inch steel wheels with cover
-
Rear wiper
-
Selective unlock
AX5 (Over the AX3)
-
Dynamic turn indicators
-
17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels
-
LED headlamps with high-beam assist
-
Cornering lamps
-
Panoramic sunroof
-
Curtain airbags
-
Electronic Stability Programme (ESP)
AX7 (Over the AX5)
-
Leatherette seats and door trims
-
Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear lever
-
18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels
-
ADAS
-
Driver drowsiness detection
-
Air filter technology
-
One-touch-down driver window
-
6-way power-adjustable driver’s seat with memory function
-
Dual-zone climate control
-
Cruise control
-
Push-button start/stop
-
Auto-headlamps
-
Rain-sensing wipers
-
Reverse camera with dynamic guidelines
-
Drive mode selector
-
Door courtesy lamp
-
Front seat slider lever
-
Tyre pressure monitoring system
-
Smart close
-
Side airbags
The Luxury Pack, which is available only on the top-spec AX7, adds multiple features including a 3D Sound system by Sony, electrically deployed door handles, a 360-degree camera, blind spot monitoring, an electronic parking brake, and wireless charging.
Mahindra has priced the XUV700 from Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 22.89 lakh (introductory prices, ex-showroom, pan-India). Its bookings will open on October 7 while test drives have been underway from October 2. The SUV locks horns with the Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar, and MG Hector Plus.
