Mahindra XUV700’s Variant-wise Key Features Detailed

Published On Oct 06, 2021 08:00 AM By Rohit for Mahindra XUV700

Although the complete variant-wise equipment list is yet to be out, Mahindra has revealed a bunch of features that will be available on the four wide-ranging variants of the XUV700

  • Mahindra offers the XUV700 in two broad trims: MX and AX (AdrenoX).

  • The base-spec MX includes features such as dual front airbags and flush-fitting door handles.

  • Features on board the AX Series include two 10.25-inch displays, dual-zone climate control, and ADAS.

  • The top-spec AX7 trim can also be specced with a Luxury Pack that includes an electronic parking brake and a 360-degree camera.

  • Mahindra’s XUV700 comes with either a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine or a 2.2-litre diesel motor.

  • The XUV700 is priced between Rs 11.99 lakh and Rs 21.59 lakh (introductory price, ex-showroom, pan-India).

Mahindra has announced the complete list of variant-wise prices of the XUV700. While we already knew that the SUV will be offered in two broad trims: MX and AX (AdrenoX), the carmaker has now revealed the key variant-wise features of the XUV700. The AX Series consists of three wide-ranging variants, namely AX3, AX5, and AX7. But before we head to the variant-wise features list, let’s get the technical details out of the way:

Engine

2-litre Turbo-Petrol

2.2-litre Diesel (MX)

2.2-litre Diesel (AX)

Power

200PS

155PS

185PS

Torque

380Nm

360Nm

420Nm (MT)/ 450Nm (AT)

Transmission

6-speed MT/ 6-speed torque converter

6-speed MT

6-speed MT/ 6-speed torque converter

AWD

FWD

FWD

FWD/ AWD

Select diesel variants will also get three drive modes -- Zip, Zap, and Zoom -- along with a Custom mode to enhance the performance and steering response as needed.

Here’s a look at the variant-wise seating configuration of the XUV700:

Mahindra XUV700: First Drive Review

Variant

Diesel

Petrol

5-seater

7-seater

5-seater

7-seater

MX MT

Yes

No

Yes

No

AX3 MT

Yes

Yes

Yes

No

AX3 AT

Yes

No

Yes

No

AX5 MT

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

AX5 AT

Yes

Yes

Yes

No

AX7 MT

No

Yes

No

Yes

AX7 AT*

No

Yes (with optional AWD)

No

Yes

*Mahindra is also offering the top-spec AX7 AT with a Luxury Pack for Rs 1.8 lakh.

The carmaker recently introduced two more Luxury Pack-specced diesel variants of the XUV700. You can read more about it here.

Colour Options:

  • Everest White

  • Midnight Black

  • Red Rage

  • Dazzling Silver

  • Electric Blue (not available on the base-spec MX trim)

Here’s a look at all the variant-wise details revealed as of now:

MX

  • 8-inch touchscreen system

  • 7-inch digital driver’s display

  • Android Auto

  • LED taillamps

  • Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

  • Speed-sensitive door lock

  • Follow-me-home headlights

  • Four speakers

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

  • Adjustable headrests (except for the second row’s middle seat)

  • Steering-mounted controls

  • Power-adjustable ORVMs (outside rearview mirror) with turn indicators

  • Day/Night IRVM (inside rearview mirror)

  • Flush-fitting door handles

  • Dual front airbags

  • 17-inch steel wheels

AX3 (Over the MX)

  • Dual 10.25-inch displays (touchscreen and instrumentation)

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Navigation, 3D Maps, and traffic updates

  • Connected car tech (AdrenoX) with 70 features

  • Amazon Alexa connectivity

  • Valet mode

  • Personalised safety alerts

  • 60:40 split seats for the second row

  • 6-speaker sound system with sound moods

  • LED DRLs and front fog lamps

  • 17-inch steel wheels with cover

  • Rear wiper

  • Selective unlock

AX5 (Over the AX3)

  • Dynamic turn indicators

  • 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

  • LED headlamps with high-beam assist

  • Cornering lamps

  • Panoramic sunroof

  • Curtain airbags

  • Electronic Stability Programme (ESP)

AX7 (Over the AX5)

  • Leatherette seats and door trims

  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear lever

  • 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

  • ADAS

  • Driver drowsiness detection

  • Air filter technology

  • One-touch-down driver window

  • 6-way power-adjustable driver’s seat with memory function

  • Dual-zone climate control

  • Cruise control

  • Push-button start/stop

  • Auto-headlamps

  • Rain-sensing wipers

  • Reverse camera with dynamic guidelines

  • Drive mode selector

  • Door courtesy lamp

  • Front seat slider lever

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system

  • Smart close

  • Side airbags

The Luxury Pack, which is available only on the top-spec AX7, adds multiple features including a 3D Sound system by Sony, electrically deployed door handles, a 360-degree camera, blind spot monitoring, an electronic parking brake, and wireless charging.

Mahindra has priced the XUV700 from Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 22.89 lakh (introductory prices, ex-showroom, pan-India). Its bookings will open on October 7 while test drives have been underway from October 2. The SUV locks horns with the Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar, and MG Hector Plus.

