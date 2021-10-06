Mahindra XUV700’s Variant-wise Key Features Detailed

Published On Oct 06, 2021 08:00 AM By Rohit for Mahindra XUV700

Although the complete variant-wise equipment list is yet to be out, Mahindra has revealed a bunch of features that will be available on the four wide-ranging variants of the XUV700

Mahindra offers the XUV700 in two broad trims: MX and AX (AdrenoX).

The base-spec MX includes features such as dual front airbags and flush-fitting door handles.

Features on board the AX Series include two 10.25-inch displays, dual-zone climate control, and ADAS.

The top-spec AX7 trim can also be specced with a Luxury Pack that includes an electronic parking brake and a 360-degree camera.

Mahindra’s XUV700 comes with either a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine or a 2.2-litre diesel motor.

The XUV700 is priced between Rs 11.99 lakh and Rs 21.59 lakh (introductory price, ex-showroom, pan-India).

Mahindra has announced the complete list of variant-wise prices of the XUV700. While we already knew that the SUV will be offered in two broad trims: MX and AX (AdrenoX), the carmaker has now revealed the key variant-wise features of the XUV700. The AX Series consists of three wide-ranging variants, namely AX3, AX5, and AX7. But before we head to the variant-wise features list, let’s get the technical details out of the way:

Engine 2-litre Turbo-Petrol 2.2-litre Diesel (MX) 2.2-litre Diesel (AX) Power 200PS 155PS 185PS Torque 380Nm 360Nm 420Nm (MT)/ 450Nm (AT) Transmission 6-speed MT/ 6-speed torque converter 6-speed MT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed torque converter AWD FWD FWD FWD/ AWD

Select diesel variants will also get three drive modes -- Zip, Zap, and Zoom -- along with a Custom mode to enhance the performance and steering response as needed.

Also See: Here’s A Sneak Peek At Neeraj Chopra’s Mahindra XUV700 Javelin Edition SUV

Here’s a look at the variant-wise seating configuration of the XUV700:

Variant Diesel Petrol 5-seater 7-seater 5-seater 7-seater MX MT Yes No Yes No AX3 MT Yes Yes Yes No AX3 AT Yes No Yes No AX5 MT Yes Yes Yes Yes AX5 AT Yes Yes Yes No AX7 MT No Yes No Yes AX7 AT* No Yes (with optional AWD) No Yes

*Mahindra is also offering the top-spec AX7 AT with a Luxury Pack for Rs 1.8 lakh.

The carmaker recently introduced two more Luxury Pack-specced diesel variants of the XUV700. You can read more about it here .

Colour Options:

Everest White

Midnight Black

Red Rage

Dazzling Silver

Electric Blue (not available on the base-spec MX trim)

Also See: Explore Each Variant Of The Mahindra XUV700 In These Detailed Pics

Here’s a look at all the variant-wise details revealed as of now:

MX

8-inch touchscreen system

7-inch digital driver’s display

Android Auto

LED taillamps

Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

Speed-sensitive door lock

Follow-me-home headlights

Four speakers

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

Adjustable headrests (except for the second row’s middle seat)

Steering-mounted controls

Power-adjustable ORVMs (outside rearview mirror) with turn indicators

Day/Night IRVM (inside rearview mirror)

Flush-fitting door handles

Dual front airbags

17-inch steel wheels

AX3 (Over the MX)

Dual 10.25-inch displays (touchscreen and instrumentation)

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Navigation, 3D Maps, and traffic updates

Connected car tech (AdrenoX) with 70 features

Amazon Alexa connectivity

Valet mode

Personalised safety alerts

60:40 split seats for the second row

6-speaker sound system with sound moods

LED DRLs and front fog lamps

17-inch steel wheels with cover

Rear wiper

Selective unlock

AX5 (Over the AX3)

Dynamic turn indicators

17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

LED headlamps with high-beam assist

Cornering lamps

Panoramic sunroof

Curtain airbags

Electronic Stability Programme (ESP)

AX7 (Over the AX5)

Leatherette seats and door trims

Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear lever

18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

ADAS

Driver drowsiness detection

Air filter technology

One-touch-down driver window

6-way power-adjustable driver’s seat with memory function

Dual-zone climate control

Cruise control

Push-button start/stop

Auto-headlamps

Rain-sensing wipers

Reverse camera with dynamic guidelines

Drive mode selector

Door courtesy lamp

Front seat slider lever

Tyre pressure monitoring system

Smart close

Side airbags

Also See: This Sporty, Racetrack Ready Mahindra XUV700 In Teal Blue Colour Looks Dope

The Luxury Pack, which is available only on the top-spec AX7, adds multiple features including a 3D Sound system by Sony, electrically deployed door handles, a 360-degree camera, blind spot monitoring, an electronic parking brake, and wireless charging.

Mahindra has priced the XUV700 from Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 22.89 lakh (introductory prices, ex-showroom, pan-India). Its bookings will open on October 7 while test drives have been underway from October 2. The SUV locks horns with the Tata Safari , Hyundai Alcazar , and MG Hector Plus.

Also Read: Mahindra Will Offer These Accessories With The XUV700

Read More on : XUV700 Automatic