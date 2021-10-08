Mahindra XUV700 Booked For The Next Six Months!

Published On Oct 08, 2021 05:41 PM By Tarun for Mahindra XUV700

The SUV had already received its first price hike after it crossed 25,000 bookings

The XUV700’s second batch of 25,000 units was booked in just under two hours.

It’s sold out for the next six months, but the exact waiting period will be revealed on October 10.

The SUV is now priced from Rs 12.99 lakh to Rs 22.99 lakh, after receiving a price hike of up to Rs 50,000.

It’s powered by a 200PS 2-litre turbo-petrol and a 155PS/185PS 2.2-litre diesel engine, both paired to either a 6-speed manual or an automatic transmission.

The Mahindra XUV700 has crossed the 50,000 bookings mark in just three hours. With this, the SUV is now certainly sold out for the next six months. The bookings commenced on October 7, and in just 57 minutes, the first 25,000 units were booked. Following that, the introductory pricing offers were removed, and the SUV got costlier by up to Rs 50,000. On October 8, the second batch opened for bookings, and was sold out in just two hours!

Variants Petrol Petrol-AT Diesel Diesel AT MX Rs 12.49 lakh Rs 12.99 lakh AX3 Rs 14.49 lakh Rs 15.59 lakh Rs 14.99 lakh Rs 16.69 lakh AX3 7-Seater - - Rs 15.69 lakh - AX5 Rs 15.49 lakh Rs 17.09 lakh Rs 16.09 lakh Rs 17.69 lakh AX5 7-Seater Rs 16.09 lakh - Rs 16.69 lakh Rs 18.29 lakh AX7 Rs 17.99 lakh Rs 19.59 lakh Rs 18.59 lakh Rs 20.19 lakh AX7 Luxury Pack - Rs 21.29 lakh Rs 20.29 lakh Rs 21.89 lakh AX7 AWD - - - Rs 21.49 lakh AX7 Luxury Pack AWD - - - Rs 22.99 lakh

Information regarding the deliveries and exact waiting periods will be announced on October 10. Meanwhile, the online bookings have reopened after the first and second batches were sold out. Henceforth, for new bookings, prices will be applicable at the time of delivery.

The SUV is available in two trims - MX and AX - the latter being more premium and powerful. It is sold in five- and seven-seater configurations, depending on the variant. However, seven seats are only available with select AX series’ variants, demanding a premium of Rs 60,000.

The XUV700 features automatic emergency braking, lane-keep assist, blind-spot detection, adaptive cruise control, automatic LED headlamps, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment and digital instrument cluster displays, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, connected car technology with built-in Alexa, smart pop-out door handles, a 360-degree camera, and up to seven airbags.

It is powered by a 200PS 2-litre turbo-petrol and 155PS/185PS 2.2-litre diesel engines, both paired to either a 6-speed manual or an automatic transmission. You also have the option of AWD on the top-spec AX7 diesel-AT variant.

The XUV700 rivals the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Alcazar , MG Hector Plus , MG Hector, Tata Safari , and Tata Harrier.

Read More on : XUV700 on road price