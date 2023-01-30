Published On Jan 30, 2023 07:49 PM By Shreyash for Mahindra XUV400 EV

It would be safe to assume that the compact electric SUV will no longer be available at its introductory prices

The bookings for the electric SUV were opened on January 26.

The waiting period has already risen up to seven months.

Mahindra will prioritize the deliveries of the top-spec EL trim first, starting in March 2023.

Deliveries for the base spec EC trim will commence during Diwali.

Introductory prices for the XUV400 EV ranged from Rs 15.99 lakh and Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

Mahindra has begun taking reservations for its all-new electric SUV, the XUV400 EV, and has garnered over 10,000 bookings in four days over the Republic Day weekend. The carmaker claims that these orders alone can take up to seven months till delivery with current production capacities.

The SUV is offered in two trims - EC and EL. There are two battery pack options, 34.5kWh and 39.4kWh, with the MIDC certified range of up to 375km and 456km respectively. The electric motor is rated at 150PS and 310Nm, which drives the front wheels of the EV. The electric SUV can do a top speed of 150kmph, and it sprints from 0 to 100kmph in 8.3 seconds.

Also See: India’s First Mahindra Thar With Chopped Roof Looks Like Vintage-era Jeep

It comes with three charging options, a 3.3kW charger with the base spec EC trim, that takes 13 hours to recharge the battery. Customers can even upgrade to a 7.2kW charger by paying an extra premium of Rs 50,000. A 7.2kW wall charger is already available with the EL trim, which takes six and a half hours to replenish the battery. There’s also an option of a 50kW DC fast charger that can charge the battery from 0 to 80% in just 50 minutes.

Also Read: Introductory Prices For Mahindra Scorpio N Come To An End, Gets Pricier By Up To Rs 75,000

Mahindra is also auctioning the one-of-one ‘Pratap Bose X Rimzim Dadu Edition’ of the XUV400 EV. The bid started on January 26 and will end on January 31st, and the highest bid is already well past the Rs 1 crore mark. The winning bidder will be handed over the SUV on February 10th, at Mahindra EV Fashion Festival In Hyderabad. Proceeds from the auction will be donated towards charitable causes, with the top bid being matched by Mahindra too.

The XUV400 EV arrived with an introductory price range of Rs 15.99 lakh to Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom), only applicable on the first 5,000 bookings for each of the two variants on offer. The carmaker will commence the deliveries of the top-spec EL trims first. Customers who are willing to purchase the base EC trim must wait until Diwali for deliveries to begin. Depending on the variant-wise split, buyers of the base-spec EC trim may have to wait till 2024 to take delivery.

Also Read: Mahindra XUV400 EV Vs Rivals: Price Talk

Mahindra aims to deliver 20,000 units of the XUV400 EV within a year, i.e., by the end of 2023. The XUV400 EV goes head to head with both the Tata Nexon EV Prime and Nexon EV Max, and it can also be considered an affordable alternative to the Hyundai Kona Electric and MG ZS EV.

Read More on : Mahindra XUV400 EV Automatic