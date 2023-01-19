Mahindra XUV400 EV Vs Tata Nexon EV

Published On Jan 19, 2023 06:58 PM By Tarun for Mahindra XUV400 EV

The dominant Tata Nexon EV finally has a homegrown competitor and let’s see how the prices of the two EVs compare

Mahindra has finally launched the XUV400 EV, which is based on the XUV300 but 200mm longer with an improved boot space. The XUV400’s direct competitor comes in the form of the sub-four-metre Nexon EV Prime and Max and Tata has responded to the XUV400’s arrival by slashing the prices of the Nexon EV lineup.

Before we get into the prices of the Mahindra and Tata electric SUVs, here’s a brief look at their specs:

Specs XUV400 EC XUV400 EL Nexon EV Prime Nexon EV Max Battery Pack 34.5kWh 39.4kWh 30.2kWh 40.5kWh Range 375 Kms 456 Kms 315 Kms 453 Kms Electric Motor 150PS / 310Nm 129PS / 245Nm 143PS / 250Nm Charging Time 13 Hours - 3.3kW AC / 6.5 Hours - 7.2kW AC 8.5 Hours / 3.3kW AC 8.5 hours (3.3kW)/ 6 hours (7.2kW)

The Nexon EV Prime has the smallest battery, the least performance and the shortest claimed range here. The entry-level XUV400 comes with 375km range, which is 60km more than what the Nexon EV Prime can achieve ideally. Meanwhile, the similarly sized battery options for both Mahindra and Tata EVs offer similar range figures, but the former still packs more performance.

PRICE CHECK

XUV400 Nexon EV Prime Nexon EV Max - XM - Rs 14.49 lakh - EC with 3.3kW charger - Rs 15.99 Lakh XZ+ - Rs 15.99 Lakh - EC with 7.2kW charger - Rs 16.49 lakh - XM with 3.3kW Charger - Rs 16.49 lakh - XZ+ Lux - Rs 16.99 Lakh XM with 7.2kW Charger - Rs 16.99 lakh - - XZ+ with 3.3kW Charger - Rs 17.49 Lakh - - XZ+ with 7.2kW Charger - Rs 17.99 lakh - - XZ+ Lux with 3.3kW Charger - Rs 18.49 lakh EL with 7.2kW Charger - Rs 18.99 lakh - XZ+ Lux with 7.2kW Charger - Rs 18.99 lakh

The entry-level XUV400 is priced the same as the Nexon EV Prime XZ+ variant. Meanwhile, its top variant is priced the same as the top-spec Nexon EV Max XZ+ Lux. Tata’s entry-level XM variant is more affordable than Mahindra’s equivalent trim by Rs 1.5 lakh.

The Nexon EV XZ+ is more feature-rich than the XUV400 EC, offering alloy wheels, tyre pressure monitoring system, rear parking camera, and a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. While the XUV400 EC features rear disc brakes over the Nexon EV, it just gets a basic Bluetooth system.

For Rs 50,000 more, you can get the XUV400 EC with the 7.2kW AC charger. Or for the same price, you can go for the Nexon EV Max’s base-spec XM variant, which offers 78km more range. Spend another Rs 50,000, you can even score the bigger 7.2kW AC charger for the Nexon EV Max.

However, if your preference is features over range, the Nexon EV Prime’s top-spec XZ+ Lux variant can be had for the same price as the faster charging Nexon EV Max. Electric sunroof, leatherette seats, automatic headlamps, and rain-sensing wipers are the feature highlights of this variant.

The Nexon EV Max’s XZ+ variant is Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh more affordable than the XUV400 EL. The former features wireless charging, electronic stability programme, a rear camera, hill descent control and electronic parking brake with auto hold, which you don’t get with the XUV400 EL trim.

The Mahindra XUV400 EL and Tata Nexon EV Max XZ+ Lux are priced very similarly. Their driving range is similar, while the XUV400 is a little bit more powerful. So, it all comes down to features.

Both are equipped with a sunroof, a touchscreen system, cruise control, auto AC, leatherette seats, single pedal drive function and drive modes. It’s just that the XUV400 gets six airbags compared to the Nexon EV, which gets dual front airbags only.

For reference, the Tiago EV and Tigor EV with a claimed range of 315km top out at Rs 11.79 lakh and Rs 13.75 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), respectively. For a more premium experience, you’ll have to stretch the budget by a few lakh rupees and get the MG ZS EV which is priced from Rs 22.98 lakh (ex-showroom).

