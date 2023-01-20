English | हिंदी

Anand Mahindra To Handover The 1 Of 1 XUV400 EV To Auction Winner On February 10

Modified On Jan 20, 2023 03:14 PM By Ansh for Mahindra XUV400 EV

This special edition with bespoke design touches from Pratap Bose and fashion designer Rimzim Dadu debuted in late 2022

  • 1 of 1 XUV400 will be auctioned between January 26 and January 31, 2023.

  • The highest bidder will receive the car in a special event on February 10.

  • The winner will choose where the proceeds of the auction go.

  • The special edition gets cosmetic changes inside and out.

  • XUV400 EV offers a range of up to 456km, with prices starting from Rs 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of the Mahindra Group, will be personally handing over keys of the one-of-one XUV400 in a special ceremony on February 10 at the Formula E weekend in Hyderabad. The special car will be up for auction from January 26 to January 31, 2023, and the proceeds will go towards something good. 

1 of 1 XUV400 EV Rear

The winner will get to choose if their winning bid will go to the winners of the Mahindra Sustainability Champions Award or to a non-profit organisation of their preference. Mahindra will also match the winning bid amount and do the same.

This one-of-one XUV400 with cosmetic changes inside-out is a product of the collaboration between Pratap Bose (Chief Design Officer at Mahindra & Mahindra) and fashion designer Rimzim Dadu. These changes include a new black leather upholstery with copper stitching and blue inserts, along with a duffle bag, side bags and blue steel wire cushions in the rear. You also get ‘Rimzim Dadu X Bose’ branding inside and on the C-pillar, and it gets a blue outline around the ‘Twin Peaks’ logo.

XUV400 Special Edition Front Seat
XUV400 Special Edition Rear Seat

The XUV400 comes with two battery pack options, 34.5kWh and 39.2kWh, with a claimed range of up to 456km. It features a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, leatherette upholstery, single-pane sunroof, up to six airbags and all-wheel disc brakes.

Mahindra XUV400 EV
Mahindra XUV400 EV Cabin

Mahindra has recently launched the electric SUV, priced between Rs 15.99 lakh and Rs 18.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom). It is a direct competitor to India’s top-selling EV, the Tata Nexon EV.

Write your Comment on Mahindra XUV400 EV

