Renault Cars Get Benefits Of Up To Rs 1.30 Lakh In September 2026

Renault India has announced comprehensive offers across its lineup today, and all models receive benefits. Given that it has updated its entire range of offerings earlier this year, if you are in the market for a Kwid, Duster, Kiger or Triber, it might be worthwhile to check out these offers:

Renault Duster

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 30,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 1,00,000 Total Benefits Rs 1,30,000

The new Duster can be had with Rs 1.30 lakh off this month, depending on the variant. These benefits are applicable across the country.

Renault is also offering finance at a rate of 4.99 percent. However, this scheme is not applicable if you opt for the Rs 30,000 cash discount.

The exchange bonus of Rs 1 lakh is applicable for buyers trading in their old Duster only. For other cars, this is capped at Rs 50,000.

The Duster is priced between Rs 10.49 lakh and Rs 18.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

Renault Kwid

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 15,000 Scrappage Bonus Rs 25,000 Total Benefits Rs 40,000

The entry-level Kwid gets up to Rs 40,000 worth of benefits in select states. The hatchback was also given slight updates recently.

The Kwid is currently priced between Rs 4.53 lakh and Rs 5.85 lakh (ex-showroom).

Renault Kiger

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 30,000 Exchange Bonus/Scrappage Bonus* Rs 25,000 Loyalty Benefit Rs 25,000 Corporate Discount Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Rs 85,000

Benefits on the Kiger amount up to Rs 85,000 lakh in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Goa, based on the configuration.

For the rest of India, this amount narrows down to Rs 50,000.

Prices for the Kiger range between Rs 5.81 lakh and Rs 10.35 lakh (ex-showroom).

Renault Triber

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus/Scrappage Bonus Rs 25,000 Corporate Discount Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Rs 50,000

Renault’s 7-seater MPV is being offered with benefits of up to Rs 50,000 in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Goa.

Buyers in other states can avail up to Rs 35,000 off on the Triber.

The carmaker is also offering an additional loyalty bonus on top of these offers for existing Renault customers, details of which you can get from your local dealership.

The Triber is priced between Rs 5.81 lakh and Rs 8.48 lakh (ex-showroom).

Note: These offers are merely indicative and may vary according to the region, variant chosen and other factors. You are advised to contact your local Renault dealership for the exact benefits available.

CarDekho Says…

Renault has always kept value-for-money as a core philosophy of its products, and its refreshed lineup keeps that going. If you’re on a tight budget, but want a stylish, feature-loaded and spacious package, the Duster, Kwid, Kiger and Triber are all worth giving a serious thought towards, and with these attractive offers, the deal just got much better this September.

Are you picking up a Renault soon? Let us know in the comments below!