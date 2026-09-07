All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register

    Renault Cars Get Benefits Of Up To Rs 1.30 Lakh In September 2026

    Renault’s value-for-money lineup becomes an even more attractive buy this month

    Ved
    Ved
    Published On Sep 07, 2026 10:00 IST
    info icon
    Published OnSep 07, 2026 10:00 IST
    Last Updated OnSep 07, 2026 10:00 IST
    1 View
    • Write a comment

    Renault Cars Offers In September 2026

    Renault India has announced comprehensive offers across its lineup today, and all models receive benefits. Given that it has updated its entire range of offerings earlier this year, if you are in the market for a Kwid, Duster, Kiger or Triber, it might be worthwhile to check out these offers: 

    Renault Duster

    Offer

    Amount

    Cash Discount

    Rs 30,000

    Exchange Bonus

    Rs 1,00,000

    Total Benefits

    Rs 1,30,000

    • The new Duster can be had with Rs 1.30 lakh off this month, depending on the variant. These benefits are applicable across the country.

    • Renault is also offering finance at a rate of 4.99 percent. However, this scheme is not applicable if you opt for the Rs 30,000 cash discount.

    Renault Duster

    • The exchange bonus of Rs 1 lakh is applicable for buyers trading in their old Duster only. For other cars, this is capped at Rs 50,000.

    • The Duster is priced between Rs 10.49 lakh and Rs 18.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Renault Kwid

    Offer

    Amount

    Cash Discount

    Rs 15,000

    Scrappage Bonus

    Rs 25,000

    Total Benefits

    Rs 40,000

    Renault Kwid

    • The Kwid is currently priced between Rs 4.53 lakh and Rs 5.85 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Renault Kiger

    Offer

    Amount

    Cash Discount

    Rs 30,000

    Exchange Bonus/Scrappage Bonus*

    Rs 25,000

    Loyalty Benefit

    Rs 25,000

    Corporate Discount

    Rs 5,000

    Total Benefits

    Rs 85,000

    • Benefits on the Kiger amount up to Rs 85,000 lakh in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Goa, based on the configuration.

    Renault Kiger

    • For the rest of India, this amount narrows down to Rs 50,000.

    • Prices for the Kiger range between Rs 5.81 lakh and Rs 10.35 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Renault Triber

    Offer

    Amount

    Cash Discount

    Rs 20,000

    Exchange Bonus/Scrappage Bonus

    Rs 25,000

    Corporate Discount

    Rs 5,000

    Total Benefits

    Rs 50,000

    • Renault’s 7-seater MPV is being offered with benefits of up to Rs 50,000 in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Goa.

    • Buyers in other states can avail up to Rs 35,000 off on the Triber.

    Renault Triber

    • The carmaker is also offering an additional loyalty bonus on top of these offers for existing Renault customers, details of which you can get from your local dealership.

    • The Triber is priced between Rs 5.81 lakh and Rs 8.48 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Note:

    These offers are merely indicative and may vary according to the region, variant chosen and other factors. You are advised to contact your local Renault dealership for the exact benefits available.

    CarDekho Says…

    Renault has always kept value-for-money as a core philosophy of its products, and its refreshed lineup keeps that going. If you’re on a tight budget, but want a stylish, feature-loaded and spacious package, the Duster, Kwid, Kiger and Triber are all worth giving a serious thought towards, and with these attractive offers, the deal just got much better this September.

    Are you picking up a Renault soon? Let us know in the comments below!

    Was this article helpful ?

    Ved
    Ved
    • Instagram
    Ved Kulkarni is a Correspondent with CarDekho Group, and an automotive journalist with over 5 years of experience under his belt covering cars, motorcycles, mobility solutions and everything in between. A Product Design graduate, he specialises in analysing market trends, testing cars, creating automotive content and gathering customer insights. His love for vehicles began early, and he has vast hands-on experience with everything from classic cars to imported exotics and even the regular mass market vehicles. His technical expertise, combined with a deep-rooted passion for all things automotive, helps give buyers holistic and knowledgeable advice. Read more

    Write your Comment on Renault Duster

    Explore similar cars

    Similar cars to compare & consider

    Car News

    • Recent News

    Related News

    Trending SUV Cars

    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars

    All Brands

    View All Brands
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    Renault Cars Get Benefits Of Up To Rs 1.30 Lakh In September 2026
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
    India’s #1

    Largest Auto portal

    AI Expert

    Simplify your car search

    Offers

    Stay updated pay less

    Compare

    Decode the right car

    © 2026 Girnar Software Pvt. Ltd.

    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience