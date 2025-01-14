Mahindra XEV 7e (XUV700 EV) Design Leaked Ahead Of The Launch

While the XEV 7e has the same silhouette and design as the XUV700, the fascia looks inspired from the recently launched XEV 9e electric SUV-coupe

The XEV 7e or the XUV700 EV will be the second model in Mahindra’s new XEV sub-brand after the 9e.

Exterior highlights include inverted L-shaped connected LED DRLs and a split headlight setup.

Get dual-tone black and white interior theme along with white leatherette seat upholstery.

Expected to get features like a triple screen setup, multi-zone AC, and panoramic sunroof.

Likely to come with 59 kWh and 79 kWh battery pack options, offering a claimed range of around 650 km.

Expected to be priced from Rs 20.9 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Mahindra XUV700 is set to go the all-electric route soon and will likely be called ‘XEV 7e’. This electric SUV will also be an SUV counterpart to the XEV 9e SUV-coupe. Recently, the design of the production-spec version of the XEV 7e was leaked online, and the complete exterior design has been revealed.

Looks Same As The XUV700

The overall silhouette of the all-electric XEV 7e is similar to its ICE (internal combustion engine) counterpart, the XUV700, thanks to its window lines and LED tail lights. However, the front fascia closely resembles that of the XEV 9e, featuring inverted L-shaped connected LED DRLs and a split headlight setup. Another EV-specific change is the aerodynamically designed alloy wheels on the side.

We also got a glimpse of the interior of the XEV 7e, and it gets black and white cabin theme along with white seat upholstery. It is also expected to get the 2-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated ‘infinity’ logo as seen inside the XEV 9e.

Expected Features

Mahindra could offer the all-electric version of the XUV700 with features like a triple screen setup (probably a 12.3-inch each) for the driver’s display, infotainment, and passenger-side screen. It is also expected to come with amenities like multi-zone AC, a premium sound system, powered and ventilated front seats with memory function, and a panoramic sunroof.

Its safety kit will include level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), while it is also likely to be equipped with up to 7 airbags and a 360-degree camera as seen on the XEV 9e.

Electric Powertrain Details

Mahindra hasn’t disclosed any details about the battery pack and electric motor specifications of the XEV 7e, however, we expect it to feature the same battery pack options offered with the XEV 9e. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Battery Pack 59 kWh 79 kWh Claimed Range (MIDC Phase I+II) 542 km 656 km No of electric motor 1 1 Power 231 PS 286 PS Torque 380 Nm 380 Nm Drive Type RWD RWD

Mahindra could also offer the option of an all-wheel-drive (AWD) drivetrain with the all-electric XUV700 as it is already available with its ICE (internal combustion engine) version.

Expected Price & Rivals

The Mahindra XEV 7e is expected to be priced from Rs 20.9 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be a direct rival to the Tata Safari EV, while being an SUV alternative to the XEV 9e.

