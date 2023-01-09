Modified On Jan 09, 2023 04:32 PM By Rohit for Mahindra Thar

The newly launched entry-level RWD Thar is available in AX (O) and LX trims, priced between Rs 9.99 lakh and Rs 13.49 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Thar RWD offered with a new 1.5-litre diesel and existing 2-litre turbo-petrol AT.

The diesel RWD variants come mated to a MT only.

Powertrains of the 4WD variants remain unchanged.

It will rival the upcoming Maruti Jimny also to be offered with RWD and 4WD.

Mahindra has given it two new paint options: Everest White and Blazing Bronze.

Mahindra has launched the rear-wheel drive (RWD) variants of the Thar that is available with both petrol and diesel engine options. It is offered in only the hard top guise.

Here’s the new price-wise variant list for the RWD three-door Mahindra Thar:

Variant RWD Thar AX (O) Diesel MT Hard Top Rs 9.99 lakh LX Diesel MT Hard Top Rs 10.99 lakh LX Petrol AT Hard Top Rs 13.49 lakh

These introductory prices are only valid for the first 10,000 units and we expect those to be sold on the first day. Customer deliveries of the RWD variants are slated to begin from January 14.

With the update, the Mahindra SUV also gains two new exterior shades for the first time and they are exclusive to the RWD trims: Everest White and Blazing Bronze (as seen on the XUV300 TurboSport).

The Thar’s other colour options are Aqua Marine, Galaxy Grey, Rocky Beige, Mystic Copper, Red Rage and Napoli Black. Mahindra has also now replaced the Thar’s 4x4 selector with a big cubby hole and removed the ‘4x4’ badges.

The Indian carmaker has provided the new entry-level Thar with the same 152PS 2-litre turbo-petrol engine as before. The SUV retains its 2.2-litre diesel motor and now also gets a smaller 118PS, 1.5-litre diesel engine with RWD, rendering it suitable for tax benefits to make it more affordable. If you want the Thar with the 4x4 option, it’s still on offer with the 2-litre turbo-petrol or the 2.2-litre diesel engine options. That said, the Thar RWD does come with both six-speed manual and automatic transmission options, but the smaller diesel unit doesn’t get the latter while the petrol unit can’t be had with the manual.

Mahindra’s decision to offer the three-door off-roader in both RWD and 4WD options could be a planned move to take on the upcoming five-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny, which will get both drive choices.

Sure, Mahindra is developing the five-door Thar, but it won’t be the direct rival to the Maruti SUV as it will measure over four metres in length, while the Jimny is likely to be a sub-4m offering.

