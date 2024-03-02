Published On Mar 02, 2024 12:01 PM By Ansh for Mahindra Thar

The rear-wheel-drive variants of the Thar get a different diesel engine option from the 4WD variants, which is currently limiting its production capacity

Mahindra sells about 6,000 units of the Thar per month, almost half of which are rear-wheel-drive (RWD) variants.

These RWD variants are available with the 1.5-litre diesel and 2-litre turbo-petrol engine.

Currently, Mahindra only has a limited production capacity to make the 1.5-litre diesel engines.

This limitation can result in higher waiting periods of the rear-wheel-drive variants.

The Mahindra Thar is the most popular lifestyle off-roader in India. Last year, Mahindra made this off-road capable SUV more accessible by introducing rear-wheel-drive variants at an affordable price. In a recent investor meet, it was revealed that nearly half the sales for the Thar are from these rear-wheel-drive variants.

Mahindra’s Statement

In the investor meet, Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director and CEO (Auto & Farm sector), Mahindra & Mahindra, stated while responding to a question about the production capacity “On Thar basically we have roughly out of the current sales that we do, which is about 6,000-odd a month, roughly half is four-wheel drive and the balance is two-wheel drive. A lot of the bookings are on the two-wheel drive.”

Also See: Mahindra Thar Got These New Colours Since Its Launch In 2020

The Thar is one of Mahindra’s top-sellers in the country, and its rear-wheel-drive variants are taking roughly 50 percent of the sales. The reason for this could be the affordability of these variants which makes this rough and rugged looking off-roader more accessible. This also suggests that around half of the buyers for the Thar are buying it for its looks, road presence and performance, with little interest in serious off-roading.

Thar Rear-wheel Drive Waiting Periods

Even though Mahindra is working hard to keep its pending order books to a manageable number, do not expect a drop in wait times for the rear-wheel-drive Thar just yet. While the Indian carmaker has been ramping up production across the lineup, the Thar RWD variants pose an added challenge due to engine-related capacity issues. Rajesh Jejurikar also stated in the same investor meet that “We are not able to right now ramp up two-wheel drive production because of the engine-related capacity is there, not the assembly line or the manufacturing-related capacities right now beyond 3,000. That will move up with time because that's a very specific engine-related capacity which is 1.5 liter, which goes on the rear wheel drive to two-wheel drive. So, that's the specific constraint that we have in being able to increase the volume of the Thar two-wheel drive.”

Also Read: Mahindra XUV300 Bookings Halted, Will Resume With The Facelifted Version

The main assembly and manufacturing capabilities of the Mahindra Thar are built around the 2-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines, which have been present since its launch in 2020. This new 1.5-litre diesel engine was only introduced last year specifically for the Thar’s rear-wheel drive variants, and Mahindra is yet to make changes to its manufacturing process which will take time. Till then, due to a limited production capacity of this engine, the waiting periods of the rear-wheel-drive variants could get even higher.

Thar Engine Options Detailed

Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol 2.2-litre diesel engine 1.5-litre diesel engine Power 152 PS 132 PS 118 PS Torque 300 Nm 300 Nm 300 Nm Transmission 6MT/6AT 6MT/6AT 6MT Drivetrain RWD/4WD 4WD RWD

These rear-wheel-drive variants are offered with the 1.5-litre diesel engine (118 PS/300 Nm) and with the 2-litre turbo-petrol engine (152 PS/300 Nm). The diesel engine comes with a 6-speed manual transmission while the turbo-petrol unit gets both 6-speed manual and automatic transmission options.

The four-wheel-drive variants are available with the turbo-petrol engine and with a 2.2-litre diesel engine (132 PS/300Nm). Both these engines get a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic as transmission options.

Thar Features & Safety

The Mahindra Thar comes with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wired Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, cruise control, manual AC, steering mounted controls, dual front airbags, hill descent control, traction control, rear parking sensors, and ISOFIX child seat anchors.

Also Read: Mahindra Thar 5-door Will Be Launched In This Part Of 2024

There is a larger, five-door Thar in the works as well that will add more features like a digital driver’s display, sunroof and dual-zone AC. It is expected to debut in the second half of 2024.

Thar Price & Rivals

Prices for the Mahindra Thar range from Rs 11.25 lakh to Rs 17.60 lakh (ex-showroom) and the rear-wheel-drive variants are priced between Rs 11.25 lakh and Rs 14 lakh (ex-showroom). The Mahindra Thar is a rival to the Maruti Jimny and the Force Gurkha, but both of them are offered with 4WD variants only.

Read More on : Thar Automatic