The Mahindra Scorpio moniker has always been a high-selling SUV, with its numbers amplified as the figures are combined for both the Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic versions. It claimed the top spot as the best-selling midsize SUV in January 2024 with a current market share of over 45 percent. The sales of the Mahindra Scorpio alone exceeded the combined sales of the Tata Harrier, Safari, Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector, Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tucson, Volkswagen Tiguan, and Citroen C5 Aircross. It's important to note that these sales figures include both the Mahindra Scorpio N and the Mahindra Scorpio Classic.