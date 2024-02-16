English | हिंदी

Mahindra Scorpio and XUV700 Dominated The Midsize SUV Sales In January 2024

Modified On Feb 16, 2024 06:31 PM By Shreyash for Mahindra Scorpio N

The Tata Harrier and Safari witnessed strong growth in their month-on-month demand

Mahindra Scorpio N, XUV700, And Tata Safari

In January 2024, the midsize SUV segment experienced an overall month-over-month (MoM) growth of nearly 27 percent. Most SUVs demonstrated positive MoM sales growth last month with Mahindra’s Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic selling nearly twice as many units (collectively) than the next highest-selling mid-size SUV - the Mahindra XUV700. Let’s see how each midsize SUV has performed last month in this detailed sales report.

Mid-size SUVs
 

January 2024

December 2023

MoM Growth

Market share current(%)

Market share (% last year)

YoY mkt share (%)

Average sales (6 months)

Mahindra Scorpio

14293

11355

25.87

45.74

83.27

-37.53

11564

Mahindra XUV700

7206

5881

22.53

23.06

55.29

-32.23

7274

Tata Safari

2893

2103

37.56

9.25

9.86

-0.61

1479

Tata Harrier

2626

1404

87.03

8.4

15.02

-6.62

1722

Hyundai Alcazar

1827

954

91.5

5.84

14.68

-8.84

1603

MG Hector

1817

2184

-16.8

5.81

23.32

-17.51

2305

Jeep Compass

286

246

16.26

0.91

4.63

-3.72

283

Hyundai Tucson

183

209

-12.44

0.58

1.72

-1.14

207

Volkswagen Tiguan

113

275

-58.9

0.36

0.68

-0.32

162

Citroen C5 Aircross

1

2

-50

0

0.15

-0.15

5

Total

31245

24613

26.94

99.95

      

Key Takeaways

Mahindra Scorpio N red

  • The Mahindra Scorpio moniker has always been a high-selling SUV, with its numbers amplified as the figures are combined for both the Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic versions. It claimed the top spot as the best-selling midsize SUV in January 2024 with a current market share of over 45 percent. The sales of the Mahindra Scorpio alone exceeded the combined sales of the Tata Harrier, Safari, Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector, Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tucson, Volkswagen Tiguan, and Citroen C5 Aircross. It's important to note that these sales figures include both the Mahindra Scorpio N and the Mahindra Scorpio Classic.

  • The Mahindra XUV700 was the second best-selling midsize SUV last month. With over 7,000 units retailed, its January 2024 sales remain consistent to the average sales of the past six months, indicating consistent demand in the market.

Tata Safari Facelift

  • Both Tata Harrier and Tata Safari registered a positive growth in monthly sales, and Tata retailed over 5,500 units of both SUVs combined. Their January 2024 sales were also more than the average sales of the last six months.

  • In January, the Hyundai Alcazar witnessed the highest month-over-month (MoM) growth, exceeding 91 percent, with 1,827 units retailed. However, Alcazar's year-on-year (YoY) market share decreased by nearly 9 percent.

  • MG also retailed over 1,800 units of the Hector midsize SUV, securing it the sixth spot in the sales table. However, Hector's month-over-month (MoM) sales decreased by nearly 17 percent in January. It's important to note that these sales figures include both the five-seater MG Hector and the three-row MG Hector Plus.

Jeep Compass

  • Despite maintaining consistent sales performance over the last six months, the Jeep Compass only attracted 286 buyers last month. Its YoY market share reduced by more than 3 percent, currently standing at less than 1 percent in the segment.

  • The Tucson, Hyundai's flagship ICE (internal combustion engine) powered SUV in India, experienced a decline of around 12.5 percent in sales last month with less than 200 units sold.

  • In January 2024 sales, the Volkswagen Tiguan took the ninth spot in the sales table, experiencing the highest MoM loss of around 59 percent.

  • The Citroen C5 Aircross only managed to find one buyer in January 2024, making it the least sold model in its segment for the month.

