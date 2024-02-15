Modified On Feb 15, 2024 12:21 PM By Rohit for Mahindra Scorpio Classic

The Scorpio N and XUV700 have the highest average waiting time of up to 6.5 months

During a recent financial report briefing, Mahindra disclosed the cumulative pending orders for its various models, including some specific details for each moniker. The backlog of orders amounts to 2.26 lakh as of the start of February 2024, encompassing its most sought-after SUVs like the Mahindra XUV700, Mahindra Scorpio N, and Mahindra Thar.

Model-wise Pending Orders

Model Pending Order Scorpio Classic and Scorpio N 1,01,000 Thar 71,000 XUV700 35,000 Bolero and Bolero Neo 10,000 XUV300 and XUV400 8,800

The Mahindra Scorpio Classic and Mahindra Scorpio N together account for the most open bookings at 1.01 lakh. Its popularity is further highlighted by the stat that reveals the Scorpio siblings get an average of 16,000 bookings a month. Meanwhile, the Mahindra Thar (including the rear-wheel-drive version), is up next with 71,000 pending orders. The carmaker is yet to deliver 35,000 units of the XUV700, 10,000 units of the Bolero and Bolero Neo, and around 9,000 units of the XUV300 and XUV400 EV.

Average Wait Times Of These SUVs

Model Average Waiting Period* Scorpio Classic 2.5-3 months Scorpio N 6 months Thar 3.5 months XUV700 6.5 months Bolero 3 months Bolero Neo 3 months XUV300 4 months XUV400 3 months

*in top 20 cities

As seen above, the Scorpio N and XUV700 are enduring the maximum wait times of up to 6.5 months in top 20 cities in India. The Scorpio Classic has the least average waiting period here of 2.5 months.

While Mahindra has not officially stated the reason behind such huge pending numbers, even though it’s an improvement on the earlier back order tally of over 3 lakh units, it’s quite possible that deliveries are slow due to various factors including production and supply chain constraints. If you have any of the above Mahindra models on order, do let us know what kind of waiting period you’re experiencing in the comments section.

