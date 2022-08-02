Published On Aug 02, 2022 07:27 PM By Sonny for Mahindra Scorpio N

Prospects had faced an issue with the payment gateway while making the online booking for the new SUV on Jul 30, 2022

Scorpio N bags 1 lakh bookings within 30 minutes of commencement of pre-orders.

Some early buyers were pushed back in the queue due to an error while completing the payment.

The delay due to the glitch would have placed them outside the first 25,000 buyers.

Mahindra has resolved the issue based on timestamps of reservations at the time of clicking the payment button.

Scorpio N deliveries begin from September 26.

Mahindra opened bookings for the Scorpio N on July 30 and some early prospects faced an issue while trying to complete their pre-order and were pushed back in the queue.

This glitch would have elbowed them outside the first 25,000 bookings that get price protection had Mahindra not resolved the issue.

The issue at the time of placing bookings was with the payment gateway. However, the Mahindra online booking system did keep a record of the timestamps when customers clicked the payment button.

By correlating the booking details with those timestamps, the first 25,000 reservations were accurately confirmed and the prospects will be able to purchase the Scorpio N at introductory rates which stand between Rs 11.99 lakh and Rs 23.9 lakh (ex-showroom).

Given that Mahindra received 1 lakh bookings for the Scorpio N within the first 30 minutes, it is not unreasonable that a minor glitch occurred with the online process. The carmaker has established good faith by resolving the issue in a timely manner.

Mahindra has not yet stopped taking orders for the Scorpio N and we expect the waiting period for the SUV to run well into the final quarter of 2023 for bookings made today. The carmaker will commence deliveries from September 26, with a target of handing over 20,000 units to customers by December.

