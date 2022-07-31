Published On Jul 31, 2022 11:43 AM By Tarun for Mahindra Scorpio N

The first batch of 25,000 units was booked almost instantly

Bookings now underway for a token amount of Rs 21,000.

Introductory price range of Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 23.90 lakh comes to an end.

Buyers who have booked now have a two-week period to modify or alter their bookings.

Introductory prices applicable for the first 25,000 buyers, while others will have to pay the pricing prevailing at the time of delivery.

Powered by turbo-petrol and diesel engines with manual and automatic transmissions.

Mahindra opened bookings for the Scorpio N on July 30, 11 AM. In just a minute, the first batch of 25,000 units was sold out. In the next half an hour, the SUV maker received one lakh bookings for its latest launch.

So, in just a minute, the introductory pricing came to an end. The SUV currently retails from Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 23.90 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Now, the buyers who have booked the SUV have a two-week period (till midnight August 15) to modify or alter their bookings.

After the first batch, the owners will have to pay the price prevailing at the time of delivery. Deliveries of the Scorpio N will commence from September 26, while the carmaker plans to roll out 20,000 units by December this year. Based on customer enquiries, production will be prioritized for the top-spec Z8L variant.

The Scorpio N is powered by 132PS/175PS 2.2-litre diesel and 203PS 2-litre turbo-petrol engines, paired with 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions. The diesel variants can be had with an optional 4WD, for a price premium of Rs 2.5 lakh over the rear-wheel drive variants. You can also choose between six and seven-seater configurations, the former is limited to the top-spec Z8L variant.

