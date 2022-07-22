Published On Jul 22, 2022 09:47 AM By Tarun for Mahindra Scorpio N

But, only 20,000 units of the SUV will be rolled out this year

Deliveries from September 26; top-spec Z8L variants to be prioritized.

Bookings to be open from July 30, while the test drives are now underway.

Add to cart function now open on Mahindra’s website.

Introductory prices range from Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 23.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

Gets 2-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines with the latter getting an optional 4WD.

Available in six and seven seater configurations.

Mahindra has announced that it will start delivering the Scorpio N from September 26. The SUV maker targets to roll out 20,000 units by December 2022. Seeing the customer enquiries, its top-end Z8L will be produced/delivered on priority.

The bookings of the Scorpio N will commence from July 30, 11 AM. The prices of the automatic, 4WD, and 6-seater variants have been revealed. The Scorpio N’s introductory prices range from Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 23.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The introductory prices will be applicable for the first batch of 25,000 bookings, following which there will be a price hike. There are high possibilities of the prices being hiked on the first day of bookings itself, as was the scene with the XUV700.

Buyers can now access the ‘Add to Cart’ function on Mahindra’s official website, where they can save their desired variants, colours and powertrains. Once you’ve booked the SUV, there will be a two-week window to alter/modify your bookings. Meanwhile, the nation-wide test drives of the Scorpio N are now underway.

203PS 2-litre turbo-petrol and 132PS/175PS 2.2-litre diesel engine options are available with the Mahindra Scorpio N. Both the engines can be had with 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions. The diesel variants get the choice of a 4WD with shift-on-fly function, a low-range gearbox, front brake-locking differential, rear mechanical differential and traction control modes.

Comfort and convenience is aided by features such as full LED lighting, a sunroof, dual-zone climate control, powered driver’s seat, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, inbuilt Alexa command, up to six airbags, hill hold/descent control, and front and rear parking camera and sensors.

Read More on : Scorpio-N diesel