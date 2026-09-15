You Can Bring Home A Renault Duster, With NO WAITING PERIOD! Check Out The Waiting Period For Renault Cars In September 2026
Renault is offering attractive deals this festive season on its entire lineup!
-
- Write a comment
We are bang in the middle of the Indian festive season, which is an especially auspicious time to bring home your next ride, and one of the busiest for the Indian automotive industry as well. If you are looking to purchase your next car, it is possible that Renault products may be on your shortlist. For the same, in this story, we have compiled the waiting periods of all Renault cars in India this month. Let’s take a look:
Renault Waiting Periods
|
City
|
Kwid
|
Triber
|
Kiger
|
Duster
|
New Delhi
|
No waiting
|
No waiting
|
No waiting
|
No waiting
|
Bengaluru
|
1-4 weeks
|
1-4 weeks
|
1-4 weeks
|
1-4 weeks
|
Mumbai
|
4 weeks
|
4 weeks
|
4 weeks
|4 weeks
|
Hyderabad
|
1-4 weeks
|
1-4 weeks
|
1-4 weeks
|
1-4 weeks
|
Pune
|
No waiting
|
No waiting
|
No waiting
|
No waiting
|
Chennai
|
1-4 weeks
|
1-4 weeks
|
1-4 weeks
|
1-4 weeks
|
Jaipur
|
1-4 weeks
|
1-4 weeks
|
1-4 weeks
|
1-4 weeks
|
Ahmedabad
|
4 weeks
|
4 weeks
|
4 weeks
|
4 weeks
|
Gurugram
|
No waiting
|
No waiting
|
No waiting
|
No waiting
|
Lucknow
|
1-4 weeks
|
1-4 weeks
|
1-4 weeks
|1-4 weeks
|
Kolkata
|
1-4 weeks
|
1-4 weeks
|
1-4 weeks
|
1-4 weeks
|
Thane
|
4 weeks
|
4 weeks
|
4 weeks
|
4 weeks
|
Surat
|
1-4 weeks
|
1-4 weeks
|
1-4 weeks
|
1-4 weeks
|
Ghaziabad
|
4 weeks
|
4 weeks
|
4 weeks
|
4 weeks
|
Chandigarh
|
4-6 weeks
|
4-6 weeks
|
4-6 weeks
|
4-6 weeks
|
Coimbatore
|
1-2 weeks
|
1-2 weeks
|
1-2 weeks
|
1-2 weeks
|
Patna
|
2 weeks
|
2 weeks
|
2 weeks
|
2 weeks
|
Faridabad
|
4 weeks
|
4 weeks
|
4 weeks
|
4 weeks
|
Indore
|
4 weeks
|
4 weeks
|
4 weeks
|
4 weeks
|
Noida
|
4 weeks
|
4 weeks
|
4 weeks
|
4 weeks
-
Renault cars are available immediately in New Delhi, Pune and Gurugram, while the wait can stretch up to 6 weeks in Chandigarh.
-
All Renault models, including the Kwid, Kiger and Triber, are available for delivery within 4 weeks in the top 5 cities.
-
If you reside in Delhi-NCR, it may be worth it to check stocks across multiple dealers, and you may get immediate delivery within Delhi itself.
-
Interestingly, Chennai, which is where the carmaker has its manufacturing facility, has a waiting period ranging from 1-4 weeks for each model.
-
Renault is running some attractive discounts this month, including the Duster, which has up to Rs 1.3 lakh off! Check out more details here.
|
Note:
Waiting periods mentioned are merely indicative and may be influenced by various factors, including the variant and colour chosen, existing dealer stocks and more. We suggest contacting your local Renault dealerships to know the exact waiting period in your city.