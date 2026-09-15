You Can Bring Home A Renault Duster, With NO WAITING PERIOD! Check Out The Waiting Period For Renault Cars In September 2026

We are bang in the middle of the Indian festive season, which is an especially auspicious time to bring home your next ride, and one of the busiest for the Indian automotive industry as well. If you are looking to purchase your next car, it is possible that Renault products may be on your shortlist. For the same, in this story, we have compiled the waiting periods of all Renault cars in India this month. Let’s take a look:

Renault Waiting Periods

City Kwid Triber Kiger Duster New Delhi No waiting No waiting No waiting No waiting Bengaluru 1-4 weeks 1-4 weeks 1-4 weeks 1-4 weeks Mumbai 4 weeks 4 weeks 4 weeks 4 weeks Hyderabad 1-4 weeks 1-4 weeks 1-4 weeks 1-4 weeks Pune No waiting No waiting No waiting No waiting Chennai 1-4 weeks 1-4 weeks 1-4 weeks 1-4 weeks Jaipur 1-4 weeks 1-4 weeks 1-4 weeks 1-4 weeks Ahmedabad 4 weeks 4 weeks 4 weeks 4 weeks Gurugram No waiting No waiting No waiting No waiting Lucknow 1-4 weeks 1-4 weeks 1-4 weeks 1-4 weeks Kolkata 1-4 weeks 1-4 weeks 1-4 weeks 1-4 weeks Thane 4 weeks 4 weeks 4 weeks 4 weeks Surat 1-4 weeks 1-4 weeks 1-4 weeks 1-4 weeks Ghaziabad 4 weeks 4 weeks 4 weeks 4 weeks Chandigarh 4-6 weeks 4-6 weeks 4-6 weeks 4-6 weeks Coimbatore 1-2 weeks 1-2 weeks 1-2 weeks 1-2 weeks Patna 2 weeks 2 weeks 2 weeks 2 weeks Faridabad 4 weeks 4 weeks 4 weeks 4 weeks Indore 4 weeks 4 weeks 4 weeks 4 weeks Noida 4 weeks 4 weeks 4 weeks 4 weeks

Renault cars are available immediately in New Delhi, Pune and Gurugram, while the wait can stretch up to 6 weeks in Chandigarh.

All Renault models, including the Kwid, Kiger and Triber, are available for delivery within 4 weeks in the top 5 cities.

If you reside in Delhi-NCR, it may be worth it to check stocks across multiple dealers, and you may get immediate delivery within Delhi itself.

Interestingly, Chennai, which is where the carmaker has its manufacturing facility, has a waiting period ranging from 1-4 weeks for each model.

Renault is running some attractive discounts this month, including the Duster, which has up to Rs 1.3 lakh off! Check out more details here.