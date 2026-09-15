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    You Can Bring Home A Renault Duster, With NO WAITING PERIOD! Check Out The Waiting Period For Renault Cars In September 2026

    Renault is offering attractive deals this festive season on its entire lineup!

    Ved
    Ved
    Published On Sep 15, 2026 12:27 IST
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    Published OnSep 15, 2026 12:27 IST
    Last Updated OnSep 15, 2026 12:27 IST
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    Renault Cars Waiting Period In September 2026

    We are bang in the middle of the Indian festive season, which is an especially auspicious time to bring home your next ride, and one of the busiest for the Indian automotive industry as well. If you are looking to purchase your next car, it is possible that Renault products may be on your shortlist. For the same, in this story, we have compiled the waiting periods of all Renault cars in India this month. Let’s take a look:

    Renault Waiting Periods

    City

    Kwid

    Triber

    Kiger

    Duster

    New Delhi

    No waiting

    No waiting

    No waiting

    No waiting

    Bengaluru

    1-4 weeks

    1-4 weeks

    1-4 weeks

    1-4 weeks

    Mumbai

    4 weeks

    4 weeks

    4 weeks

    		 4 weeks

    Hyderabad

    1-4 weeks

    1-4 weeks

    1-4 weeks

    1-4 weeks

    Pune

    No waiting

    No waiting

    No waiting

    No waiting

    Chennai

    1-4 weeks

    1-4 weeks

    1-4 weeks

    1-4 weeks

    Jaipur

    1-4 weeks

    1-4 weeks

    1-4 weeks

    1-4 weeks

    Ahmedabad

    4 weeks

    4 weeks

    4 weeks

    4 weeks

    Gurugram

    No waiting

    No waiting

    No waiting

    No waiting

    Lucknow

    1-4 weeks

    1-4 weeks

    1-4 weeks

    		 1-4 weeks

    Kolkata

    1-4 weeks

    1-4 weeks

    1-4 weeks

    1-4 weeks

    Thane

    4 weeks

    4 weeks

    4 weeks

    4 weeks

    Surat

    1-4 weeks

    1-4 weeks

    1-4 weeks

    1-4 weeks

    Ghaziabad

    4 weeks

    4 weeks

    4 weeks

    4 weeks

    Chandigarh

    4-6 weeks

    4-6 weeks

    4-6 weeks

    4-6 weeks

    Coimbatore

    1-2 weeks

    1-2 weeks

    1-2 weeks

    1-2 weeks

    Patna

    2 weeks

    2 weeks

    2 weeks

    2 weeks

    Faridabad

    4 weeks

    4 weeks

    4 weeks

    4 weeks

    Indore

    4 weeks

    4 weeks

    4 weeks

    4 weeks

    Noida

    4 weeks

    4 weeks

    4 weeks

    4 weeks

    • Renault cars are available immediately in New Delhi, Pune and Gurugram, while the wait can stretch up to 6 weeks in Chandigarh.

    • All Renault models, including the Kwid, Kiger and Triber, are available for delivery within 4 weeks in the top 5 cities.

    Renault Triber

    • If you reside in Delhi-NCR, it may be worth it to check stocks across multiple dealers, and you may get immediate delivery within Delhi itself.

    • Interestingly, Chennai, which is where the carmaker has its manufacturing facility, has a waiting period ranging from 1-4 weeks for each model.

    • Renault is running some attractive discounts this month, including the Duster, which has up to Rs 1.3 lakh off! Check out more details here.

    Renault Duster

    Note:

    Waiting periods mentioned are merely indicative and may be influenced by various factors, including the variant and colour chosen, existing dealer stocks and more. We suggest contacting your local Renault dealerships to know the exact waiting period in your city.
    Was this article helpful ?

    Ved
    Ved
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    Ved Kulkarni is a Correspondent with CarDekho Group, and an automotive journalist with over 5 years of experience under his belt covering cars, motorcycles, mobility solutions and everything in between. A Product Design graduate, he specialises in analysing market trends, testing cars, creating automotive content and gathering customer insights. His love for vehicles began early, and he has vast hands-on experience with everything from classic cars to imported exotics and even the regular mass market vehicles. His technical expertise, combined with a deep-rooted passion for all things automotive, helps give buyers holistic and knowledgeable advice. Read more

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    You Can Bring Home A Renault Duster, With NO WAITING PERIOD! Check Out The Waiting Period For Renault Cars In September 2026
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