Mahindra Alturas G4, XUV300, Scorpio And Others Offered With Discounts Of Up To Rs 3.01 Lakh This Month
Mahindra is offering a cash discount of up to Rs 2.2 lakh
-
The Alturas G4 gets maximum savings of up to Rs 3.01 lakh.
-
Mahindra’s mid-size SUV, the XUV500, carries benefits of up to Rs 1.89 lakh.
-
All models except for the KUV100 NXT, Bolero, and Marazzo come with additional offers of up to Rs 20,000.
-
Mahindra is offering the benefits until June 30, 2021.
After introducing multiple finance offers and options for customers, Mahindra has now rolled out its offers list for June 2021. The benefits are applicable on all models save for the second-gen Thar. Take a look at the model-wise distribution:
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 38,055
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 20,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 3,000
|
Additional Offers
|
--
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 61,055
-
The KUV100 NXT gets maximum savings of up to Rs 61,055.
-
It is priced from Rs 6.06 lakh to Rs 7.72 lakh.
Mahindra Bolero
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 3,500
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 10,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 3,000
|
Additional Offers
|
--
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 16,500
-
Mahindra is offering all variants of the Bolero with the above discounts.
-
The UV is priced between Rs 8.40 lakh and Rs 9.39 lakh.
-
Its new-gen model is expected to be launched by 2026.
Mahindra Scorpio
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
--
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 15,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 4,000
|
Additional Offers
|
Up to Rs 17,042
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 36,042
-
The Scorpio gets maximum benefits of up to Rs 36,042. However, it misses out on a cash discount.
-
Mahindra retails the SUV from Rs 12.32 lakh to Rs 17.02 lakh.
-
The new-gen Scorpio is expected to be launched by early-2022.
Mahindra XUV300
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 5,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 25,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 4,000
|
Additional Discount
|
Up to Rs 10,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 44,000
-
Mahindra’s sub-4m SUV comes with total discounts of up to Rs 44,000.
-
The XUV300 is priced between Rs 7.96 lakh and Rs 13.09 lakh.
Mahindra XUV500
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 1,13,200
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 50,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 6,500
|
Additional Discount
|
Up to Rs 20,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 1,89,700
-
The XUV500 is the only model along with the Alturas G4 to feature a cash discount of over a lakh.
-
It gets total savings of Rs 1,89,700.
-
Mahindra has priced the SUV from Rs 15.53 lakh to Rs 20.04 lakh.
-
The carmaker is expected to launch the new-gen XUV500 by mid-2022.
Mahindra Alturas G4
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 2.20 lakh
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 50,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 11,500
|
Additional Offers
|
Up to Rs 20,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 3,01,500
-
Both the variants of the full-size SUV are available with the above savings.
-
Mahindra retails the Alturas G4 from Rs 28.74 lakh to Rs 31.74 lakh.
Mahindra Marazzo
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 20,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 15,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 5,200
|
Additional Offers
|
--
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 40,200
-
The base-spec M2 comes with the above benefits.
-
Mahindra has priced the Marazzo between Rs 12.04 lakh and Rs 14.12 lakh.
-
It will launch the automatic variants of the MPV soon.
Note: The benefits may vary depending on the chosen variant and location. Hence, we request you to contact your nearest Mahindra dealership for full details.
All prices ex-showroom
