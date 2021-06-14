Mahindra Alturas G4, XUV300, Scorpio And Others Offered With Discounts Of Up To Rs 3.01 Lakh This Month

Published On Jun 14, 2021 08:00 AM By Rohit for Mahindra XUV500

Mahindra is offering a cash discount of up to Rs 2.2 lakh

The Alturas G4 gets maximum savings of up to Rs 3.01 lakh.

Mahindra’s mid-size SUV, the XUV500, carries benefits of up to Rs 1.89 lakh.

All models except for the KUV100 NXT, Bolero, and Marazzo come with additional offers of up to Rs 20,000.

Mahindra is offering the benefits until June 30, 2021.

After introducing multiple finance offers and options for customers, Mahindra has now rolled out its offers list for June 2021. The benefits are applicable on all models save for the second-gen Thar. Take a look at the model-wise distribution:

Mahindra KUV100 NXT

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 38,055 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 3,000 Additional Offers -- Total Benefits Up to Rs 61,055

The KUV100 NXT gets maximum savings of up to Rs 61,055.

It is priced from Rs 6.06 lakh to Rs 7.72 lakh.

Check out all the latest car deals and discounts here .

Mahindra Bolero

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 3,500 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 3,000 Additional Offers -- Total Benefits Up to Rs 16,500

Mahindra is offering all variants of the Bolero with the above discounts.

The UV is priced between Rs 8.40 lakh and Rs 9.39 lakh.

Its new-gen model is expected to be launched by 2026 .

Mahindra Scorpio

Offer Amount Cash Discount -- Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 4,000 Additional Offers Up to Rs 17,042 Total Benefits Up to Rs 36,042

The Scorpio gets maximum benefits of up to Rs 36,042. However, it misses out on a cash discount.

Mahindra retails the SUV from Rs 12.32 lakh to Rs 17.02 lakh.

The new-gen Scorpio is expected to be launched by early-2022 .

Mahindra XUV300

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 5,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 25,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 4,000 Additional Discount Up to Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 44,000

Mahindra’s sub-4m SUV comes with total discounts of up to Rs 44,000.

The XUV300 is priced between Rs 7.96 lakh and Rs 13.09 lakh.

Mahindra XUV500

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 1,13,200 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 50,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 6,500 Additional Discount Up to Rs 20,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 1,89,700

The XUV500 is the only model along with the Alturas G4 to feature a cash discount of over a lakh.

It gets total savings of Rs 1,89,700.

Mahindra has priced the SUV from Rs 15.53 lakh to Rs 20.04 lakh.

The carmaker is expected to launch the new-gen XUV500 by mid-2022.

Mahindra Alturas G4

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 2.20 lakh Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 50,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 11,500 Additional Offers Up to Rs 20,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 3,01,500

Both the variants of the full-size SUV are available with the above savings.

Mahindra retails the Alturas G4 from Rs 28.74 lakh to Rs 31.74 lakh.

Mahindra Marazzo

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 5,200 Additional Offers -- Total Benefits Up to Rs 40,200

The base-spec M2 comes with the above benefits.

Mahindra has priced the Marazzo between Rs 12.04 lakh and Rs 14.12 lakh.

It will launch the automatic variants of the MPV soon.

Note: The benefits may vary depending on the chosen variant and location. Hence, we request you to contact your nearest Mahindra dealership for full details.

All prices ex-showroom

Read More on : Mahindra XUV500 diesel