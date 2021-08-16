HomeNew CarsNewsMahindra Cars Get Discounts Of Up To Rs 2.56 Lakh This August
English | हिंदी

Mahindra Cars Get Discounts Of Up To Rs 2.56 Lakh This August

Published On Aug 16, 2021 01:25 PM By Rohit for Mahindra XUV500

Select models including the Bolero and Scorpio even get additional offers

  • The XUV500 comes with the highest benefits of up to Rs 2.56 lakh.

  • Mahindra is offering the Alturas G4 with savings of up to Rs 81,500.

  • All offers are valid till the end of August 2021.

Mahindra recently unveiled the XUV700 and also revealed the prices of select variants. While it isn’t on sale yet, the carmaker is offering its other models (save for the Thar and Bolero Neo) with various discounts valid till the end of August 2021. Let’s take a look at the model-wise offers: 

KUV100 NXT

Mahindra KUV100 NXT

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 38,055

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 20,000

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 3,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 61,055

  • The KUV100 NXT gets maximum savings of up to Rs 61,055.

  • Mahindra has priced it from Rs 6.09 lakh to Rs 7.82 lakh.

Bolero

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 3,500

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 10,000

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 3,000

Additional Offers

Up to Rs 6,500

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 23,000

  • All variants of the Bolero get the above benefits.

  • The SUV is priced between Rs 8.63 lakh and Rs 9.61 lakh.

Scorpio

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

--

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 15,000

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 4,000

Additional Offers

Up to Rs 17,042

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 36,042

  • The Scorpio gets offers of up to Rs 36,042, excluding a cash discount.

  • Mahindra retails the SUV from Rs 12.59 lakh to Rs 17.40 lakh.

  • The new-gen Scorpio is expected to be launched by early-2022.

XUV300

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 10,720

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 25,000

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 4,000

Additional Offers

Up to Rs 5,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 44,720

  • The XUV300 carries savings of up to Rs 44,720.

  • Mahindra has priced the sub-4m SUV between Rs 7.96 lakh and Rs 13.33 lakh.

XUV500

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 1,79,800

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 50,000

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 6,500

Additional Offers

Up to Rs 20,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 2,56,300

  • The XUV500 gets discounts of over Rs 2.5 lakh, the highest for a Mahindra model this month.

  • Mahindra is likely offering these savings as it will be discontinuing the XUV500 soon due to the arrival of its spiritual successor, the XUV700.

  • That said, the carmaker will launch the new-gen XUV500 in the coming years as a 5-seater model to primarily rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos.

  • The XUV500 is priced from Rs 15.56 lakh to Rs 20.07 lakh.

Alturas G4

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

--

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 50,000

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 11,500

Additional Offers

Up to Rs 20,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 81,500

  • Mahindra’s flagship SUV, the Alturas G4, is being offered with discounts of up to Rs 81,500.

  • The SUV is priced between Rs 28.77 lakh and Rs 31.77 lakh.

Marazzo

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 20,000

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 15,000

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 5,200

Additional Offers

--

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 40,200

Note: The benefits may vary depending on the chosen variant and location. Hence, we request you to contact your nearest Mahindra dealership for full details.

All prices ex-showroom

  • Mahindra XUV500
  • Mahindra Scorpio
  • Mahindra Bolero
  • Mahindra Alturas G4
  • Mahindra XUV300
  • Mahindra KUV100 NXT
  • Mahindra Marazzo
