Select models including the Bolero and Scorpio even get additional offers

The XUV500 comes with the highest benefits of up to Rs 2.56 lakh.

Mahindra is offering the Alturas G4 with savings of up to Rs 81,500.

All offers are valid till the end of August 2021.

Mahindra recently unveiled the XUV700 and also revealed the prices of select variants. While it isn’t on sale yet, the carmaker is offering its other models (save for the Thar and Bolero Neo) with various discounts valid till the end of August 2021. Let’s take a look at the model-wise offers:

KUV100 NXT

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 38,055 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 61,055

The KUV100 NXT gets maximum savings of up to Rs 61,055.

Mahindra has priced it from Rs 6.09 lakh to Rs 7.82 lakh.

Bolero

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 3,500 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 3,000 Additional Offers Up to Rs 6,500 Total Benefits Up to Rs 23,000

All variants of the Bolero get the above benefits.

The SUV is priced between Rs 8.63 lakh and Rs 9.61 lakh.

Scorpio

Offer Amount Cash Discount -- Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 4,000 Additional Offers Up to Rs 17,042 Total Benefits Up to Rs 36,042

The Scorpio gets offers of up to Rs 36,042, excluding a cash discount.

Mahindra retails the SUV from Rs 12.59 lakh to Rs 17.40 lakh.

The new-gen Scorpio is expected to be launched by early-2022 .

XUV300

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 10,720 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 25,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 4,000 Additional Offers Up to Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 44,720

The XUV300 carries savings of up to Rs 44,720.

Mahindra has priced the sub-4m SUV between Rs 7.96 lakh and Rs 13.33 lakh.

XUV500

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 1,79,800 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 50,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 6,500 Additional Offers Up to Rs 20,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 2,56,300

The XUV500 gets discounts of over Rs 2.5 lakh, the highest for a Mahindra model this month.

Mahindra is likely offering these savings as it will be discontinuing the XUV500 soon due to the arrival of its spiritual successor, the XUV700.

That said, the carmaker will launch the new-gen XUV500 in the coming years as a 5-seater model to primarily rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos.

The XUV500 is priced from Rs 15.56 lakh to Rs 20.07 lakh.

Alturas G4

Offer Amount Cash Discount -- Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 50,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 11,500 Additional Offers Up to Rs 20,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 81,500

Mahindra’s flagship SUV, the Alturas G4, is being offered with discounts of up to Rs 81,500.

The SUV is priced between Rs 28.77 lakh and Rs 31.77 lakh.

Marazzo

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 5,200 Additional Offers -- Total Benefits Up to Rs 40,200

All variants of the Marazzo get the above benefits.

The MPV is priced from Rs 12.30 lakh to Rs 14.43 lakh.

It will launch the automatic variants of the MPV soon.

Note: The benefits may vary depending on the chosen variant and location. Hence, we request you to contact your nearest Mahindra dealership for full details.

All prices ex-showroom

