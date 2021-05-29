Mahindra Bolero: Popular Utility Vehicle To See A Generation Change By 2026

Modified On May 29, 2021 11:31 AM By Rohit for Mahindra Bolero

It will be the first major overhaul for the UV since its inception in 2000

The new-gen Bolero is likely to share its platform with the Thar.

Mahindra should continue to offer it with a sub-4m tax-friendly 1.5-litre diesel engine.

Expect both manual and automatic transmissions this time around.

Likely to be priced from Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom).

Announcing its financial results for FY 2021-22, Mahindra apprised us with its plans to launch nine new SUVs, including the new-gen Bolero, by 2026.

Mahindra introduced the Bolero in the market in 2000 and the UV has remained largely unchanged till date. It did see the addition of mandated safety features and cosmetic tweaks to keep it relevant with time, but nothing substantial. So, a new-generation model is surely welcome.

The new Bolero could be underpinned by the new Thar's platform. We can expect the Bolero to be a 4-star rated vehicle, like the Thar, as Mahindra has said its new models will be either 4- or 5-star rated in crash tests.

That sort of safety rating would be due to the addition of a new set of safety features. It is safe to assume the new Bolero will offer electronic stability control, ABS with EBD, and multiple airbags. For reference, the current model just packs a bare basic safety kit which includes a driver’s airbag, ABS, and rear parking sensors.

We expect the Bolero to continue to be a subcompact offering so it should come with a sub-4m friendly 1.5-litre diesel engine. Mahindra offers the current-gen model with a 1.5-litre diesel unit producing 76PS and 210Nm, paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. An automatic transmission option is likely to be on the cards.

The new Bolero should be a pricier affair than the current model, which retails between Rs 8 lakh and Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). While it doesn’t have any direct rivals, it will continue to be a rugged alternative to sub-4m SUVs including the Nissan Magnite, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, and Mahindra XUV300.

