Mahindra Pulls The Plug On The Decade-old XUV500

Published On Nov 01, 2021 08:00 AM By Rohit for Mahindra XUV500

The XUV500 has been discontinued following the launch of its spiritual successor, the XUV700

Mahindra launched the SUV in 2011, giving it two significant mid-cycle updates along the way.

The XUV500 featured a powered driver’s seat, a single-pane sunroof, and up to six airbags.

At one time, it had a set of 2.2-litre petrol and diesel engines, along with an optional AWD with the top-spec diesel.

The XUV500 was priced between Rs 15.56 lakh and Rs 20.07 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Mahindra’s popular midsize SUV, the XUV500, has been discontinued soon after the launch of its spiritual successor, the XUV700.

The first-gen XUV500 was launched back in 2011 with a seating capacity of up to seven people. It also got two midlife updates along the way.

Features included a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 6-way adjustable driver seat, a single-pane sunroof, a 6-way power driver’s seat, and cruise control. Securing safety in the SUV were up to six airbags, electronic stability programme, and rear parking sensors.

The XUV00 had a 2.2-litre diesel engine producing 155PS and 360Nm, teamed with a 6-speed manual and an optional torque converter gearbox. Its top-spec W11 diesel trim even got the option of an AWD (all-wheel drivetrain). Mahindra had also provided it with a 2.2-litre petrol engine (141PS/320Nm), which also had an optional torque converter gearbox.

The XUV500 was priced from Rs 15.56 lakh to Rs 20.07 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), and it rivalled the likes of the MG Hector, Jeep Compass, and Tata Harrier .

Read More on : XUV500 diesel